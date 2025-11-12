Artist Challenges Himself To Add One Character To Fight Scene A Day Until It Gets Too Big To Upload On Twitter

To improve, artists need to step out of their comfort zones, to balance on the edge of failure. Bafta-winning writer, director, and animator Tom Gran has set out to do just that – he has been creating a fight scene since the beginning of 2018 by drawing one character per day, and it’s already massive!
He announced the challenge on the 1st of January and has been delivering ever since. Gran hasn’t given himself a time frame or anything like that. Instead, he claimed he’ll be expanding the scene until it gets so big, he probably won’t even be able to upload it to Twitter anymore. “I saw a bunch of other artists like Anthony Clark (@nedroid) doing drawing-a-day challenges over the last couple of years and wanted to try it myself,” Tom told Bored Panda. He also admitted that there were a few times when he forgot to draw a new character and had to cram them in seconds before midnight.
“It’s getting seriously hard to not repeat ideas and poses,” Gran wrote. His piece already features wizards, ghosts, dinosaurs, snake-men, and quite a few different guns. “My favourites are the baby ghosts holding up the sign at the top of the picture. They’re cool.” Scroll down to check out the gradually escalating process and let us know which character you’re rooting for in the comments!
More info: spinkickbros.com | Twitter
Day 1
Day 2
Day 3
Day 4
Day 5
Day 6
Day 7
Day 8
Day 9
Day 10
Day 11
Day 12
Day 13
Day 14
Day 15
Day 16
Day 17
Day 18
Day 19
Day 20
Day 21
Day 22
Day 23
Day 24
Day 25
Day 26
Day 27
Day 28
Day 29
Day 30
Day 31
Day 32
Day 33
Day 34
Day 35
Day 36
Day 37
Day 38
Day 39
Day 40
Day 41
Day 42
Day 43
Day 44
Day 45
Day 46
Day 47
…now fast forward to his latest piece, Day 72
To follow the process, visit Tom on Twitter
Follow Us