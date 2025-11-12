Artist Challenges Himself To Add One Character To Fight Scene A Day Until It Gets Too Big To Upload On Twitter

To improve, artists need to step out of their comfort zones, to balance on the edge of failure. Bafta-winning writer, director, and animator Tom Gran has set out to do just that – he has been creating a fight scene since the beginning of 2018 by drawing one character per day, and it’s already massive!

He announced the challenge on the 1st of January and has been delivering ever since. Gran hasn’t given himself a time frame or anything like that. Instead, he claimed he’ll be expanding the scene until it gets so big, he probably won’t even be able to upload it to Twitter anymore. “I saw a bunch of other artists like Anthony Clark (@nedroid) doing drawing-a-day challenges over the last couple of years and wanted to try it myself,” Tom told Bored Panda. He also admitted that there were a few times when he forgot to draw a new character and had to cram them in seconds before midnight.

“It’s getting seriously hard to not repeat ideas and poses,” Gran wrote. His piece already features wizards, ghosts, dinosaurs, snake-men, and quite a few different guns. “My favourites are the baby ghosts holding up the sign at the top of the picture. They’re cool.” Scroll down to check out the gradually escalating process and let us know which character you’re rooting for in the comments!

More info: spinkickbros.com | Twitter

Day 1
Day 1

Day 1

Day 2

Day 2

Day 3

Day 3

Day 4

Day 4

Day 5

Day 5

Day 6

Day 6

Day 7

Day 7

Day 8

Day 8

Day 9

Day 9

Day 10

Day 10

Day 11

Day 11

Day 12

Day 12

Day 13

Day 13

Day 14

Day 14

Day 15

Day 15

Day 16

Day 16

Day 17

Day 17

Day 18

Day 18

Day 19

Day 19

Day 20

Day 20

Day 21

Day 21

Day 22

Day 22

Day 23

Day 23

Day 24

Day 24

Day 25

Day 25

Day 26

Day 26

Day 27

Day 27

Day 28

Day 28

Day 29

Day 29

Day 30

Day 30

Day 31

Day 31

Day 32

Day 32

Day 33

Day 33

Day 34

Day 34

Day 35

Day 35

Day 36

Day 36

Day 37

Day 37

Day 38

Day 38

Day 39

Day 39

Day 40

Day 40

Day 41

Day 41

Day 42

Day 42

Day 43

Day 43

Day 44

Day 44

Day 45

Day 45

Day 46

Day 46

Day 47

Day 47

…now fast forward to his latest piece, Day 72

…now fast forward to his latest piece, Day 72

Artist Challenges Himself To Add One Character To Fight Scene A Day Until It Gets Too Big To Upload On Twitter

To follow the process, visit Tom on Twitter

