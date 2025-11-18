50 Times Designers Put The Consumer First And Wowed The Internet (New Pics)

Truly good design is a godsend. Not only is it efficient, creative, and breaks barriers, but it’s also deeply empathetic. In short, it puts the customer’s needs first! Some decisions are so powerful that you can’t go back after having witnessed them.
The ‘Anti-[Jerk] Design’ subreddit is a celebration of this. Members of this well-known community share the most consumer-friendly designs they’ve come across. And it’s inspiring, to say the least! We’ve collected some of their best pics to show you that some companies and creators really do care about the people who buy from them. Scroll down to check them out.

#1 Calm Automatically Cancelling An Unused Subscription

Image source: imgur.com

#2 In Japan, They Put A Barcode In The Meat Package That Darkens When The Meat Spoils, Reacting To Ammonia. When It Darkens, The Barcode Is Unreadable

Image source: nostalgicannoyance78

#3 Such A Small, Silly Thing

Image source: linnaksea

#4 Why Is Bread Bad For Ducks And What To Feed Them Instead

Image source: Successful_Pomelo701

#5 CVS Has Magnifying Glasses Throughout The Medicine Aisle So You Can Read What The Medicine Packaging Says

Image source: skeletor760

#6 Meirl

Image source: pade-

#7 The New Train Station Near Me Has Baby Changing Stations In Both Restrooms

Image source: LuTenJohnSun

#8 This Toothpaste Describes What Each Of Its Ingredient Is And Its Purpose

Image source:  nonfb751

#9 This Irish Supermarket Has Quiet Evenings For Sensitive People

Image source: Smetvrees

#10 Very Cute Too!

Image source: Dlxgp7

#11 This Store Sorts Avocados By Ripeness

Image source: eeltech

#12 Free Feminine Hygiene Products In IKEA Bathroom

Image source: lilluffy

#13 Manhole Covers In Oklahoma Have A City Map On Them With A White Dot Showing Where You Are

Image source: leisuredSonora

#14 Decathlon Attach Their Clothes Labels To A Little Strip Of Extra Fabric, So You Can Easily Cut It Off Without Leaving A Scratchy Little Nub

Image source: imgur.com

#15 Nearly Got Me Emotional

Image source: archivefuck

#16 These Two Coin Lockers That Are Easily Accessible In A Wheelchair

Image source: redsterXVI

#17 Good Guy Oomomo (Japanese Dollar Store) Using Labels That Can Actually Peel Off Without Leaving Any Gross, Impossible-To-Remove, Residue

Image source: imgur.com

#18 The Kleenex Boxes At My Work Have Different Color Tissues Near The End To Let You Know You Only Have A Few Left In The Box

Image source: cynicallist

#19 Tire Treads I Found On A Mechanic Thread That Leave This Below The 10% Threshold So You Know It’s Time To Replace

Image source: JoltyJob

#20 Meanwhile, In Australia

Image source: underageman

#21 This System Allows You To Know If The Package Has Been Handled Correctly

Image source: princedudesert91

#22 On The Display Model Of A Grill

Image source: CPA0908

#23 Hotel TV Has An Option To Clear All Your Credentials At Once From The Apps You Used

Image source: noahvhang

#24 Family Crisis Center Site Has Emergency Exit Button To Direct To Another Tab Immediately

Image source: Arseofthebag

#25 Public Tools At My Local Bike Park

Image source: janci6383-272-15

#26 This Claw Machine At A Restaurant Kids Play Area Gives You Your Money Back If You Don’t Receive An Item

Image source: grondboontjiebotter

#27 It Smells Like Poo Here

Image source: ChartFrogs

#28 Stadium I Went To Showed Which Stalls Were Available

Image source: sarahlou816

#29 Hospital Waiting Room Screen Preemptively Answers A-Hole Questions

Image source: w_dent

#30 Saw This At My Bank, Last Ditch Effort To Make Sure None Of Their Customers Are Scammed

Image source: heroesandcrooks

#31 This Pump For A Skin Moisturizer Completely Drains The Canister

Image source: imgur.com

#32 This USB Cable Is Able To Be Plugged In Both Ways

Image source: FlaydenHynnFML

#33 These Re-Usable Silicone Straws That “Zipper” So You Can Clean Them Without A Special Brush And Surprisingly Work Really Well

Image source: Fkn_stress_rxn

#34 Wegmans Has A “No Candy” Lane, So Parents Don’t Have To Drag Their Kids Past A Wall Of Sugar If They Don’t Want To

Image source: 360-survey-jerk

#35 Google Tries To Help You When You Search “How To Tie A Noose”

Image source: reddit.com

#36 This Tomato Sauce Cup That You Can Use As A Regular Glass After

Image source: Ki_ro

#37 Company Tells The You Cons Of Buying Their Own Product

Image source: reddit.com

#38 Tire Tread Marker Shows You When You Should Replace Your Tires

Image source: uaretheuniverse

#39 Lime Automatically Ends Your Ride If You Forget To, And Only Charges You For The Time You Was Actually Using The Scooter

Image source: imgur.com

#40 Microsoft/Bing Has A Button That Can Convert Recipe Measurements To Metric

Image source: smdx459

#41 My Jerky Came With A Flossing Stick

Image source: reddit.com

#42 Streaming Service Letting You Know When The WiFi Drops Out To Avoid Data Costs

Image source: beppuuu

#43 This Elevator In Japan Has An Emergency Toilet

Image source: NOAEL_MABEL

#44 Hexagon Shaped Crayons So They Don’t Roll Off Of The Table

Image source: Boknowsnada

#45 These Upside-Down Charger Sockets On A Train Table That Prevent Cable Damage!

Image source: redhots_

#46 The Answer Is In The Thumbnail

Image source: phil-swift4

#47 Paying For No Ads With In Game Money

Image source: 32bitninja

#48 Vice Lets You Clearly Know The Article Is Dated Before You Read

Image source: SONICsoul92

#49 Soda Bottle That Can Be Filled With Sand And Used As A Hantle

Image source: egrick

#50 My Local Cinema Has A Guide To Which Movies Have Mid And Post Credit Scenes

Image source: itsamemarioscousin

