50 Times Designers Put The Consumer First And Wowed The Internet (New Pics)

Truly good design is a godsend. Not only is it efficient, creative, and breaks barriers, but it’s also deeply empathetic. In short, it puts the customer’s needs first! Some decisions are so powerful that you can’t go back after having witnessed them.
The ‘Anti-[Jerk] Design’ subreddit is a celebration of this. Members of this well-known community share the most consumer-friendly designs they’ve come across. And it’s inspiring, to say the least! We’ve collected some of their best pics to show you that some companies and creators really do care about the people who buy from them. Scroll down to check them out.
#1 Calm Automatically Cancelling An Unused Subscription
Image source: imgur.com
#2 In Japan, They Put A Barcode In The Meat Package That Darkens When The Meat Spoils, Reacting To Ammonia. When It Darkens, The Barcode Is Unreadable
Image source: nostalgicannoyance78
#3 Such A Small, Silly Thing
Image source: linnaksea
#4 Why Is Bread Bad For Ducks And What To Feed Them Instead
Image source: Successful_Pomelo701
#5 CVS Has Magnifying Glasses Throughout The Medicine Aisle So You Can Read What The Medicine Packaging Says
Image source: skeletor760
#6 Meirl
Image source: pade-
#7 The New Train Station Near Me Has Baby Changing Stations In Both Restrooms
Image source: LuTenJohnSun
#8 This Toothpaste Describes What Each Of Its Ingredient Is And Its Purpose
Image source: nonfb751
#9 This Irish Supermarket Has Quiet Evenings For Sensitive People
Image source: Smetvrees
#10 Very Cute Too!
Image source: Dlxgp7
#11 This Store Sorts Avocados By Ripeness
Image source: eeltech
#12 Free Feminine Hygiene Products In IKEA Bathroom
Image source: lilluffy
#13 Manhole Covers In Oklahoma Have A City Map On Them With A White Dot Showing Where You Are
Image source: leisuredSonora
#14 Decathlon Attach Their Clothes Labels To A Little Strip Of Extra Fabric, So You Can Easily Cut It Off Without Leaving A Scratchy Little Nub
Image source: imgur.com
#15 Nearly Got Me Emotional
Image source: archivefuck
#16 These Two Coin Lockers That Are Easily Accessible In A Wheelchair
Image source: redsterXVI
#17 Good Guy Oomomo (Japanese Dollar Store) Using Labels That Can Actually Peel Off Without Leaving Any Gross, Impossible-To-Remove, Residue
Image source: imgur.com
#18 The Kleenex Boxes At My Work Have Different Color Tissues Near The End To Let You Know You Only Have A Few Left In The Box
Image source: cynicallist
#19 Tire Treads I Found On A Mechanic Thread That Leave This Below The 10% Threshold So You Know It’s Time To Replace
Image source: JoltyJob
#20 Meanwhile, In Australia
Image source: underageman
#21 This System Allows You To Know If The Package Has Been Handled Correctly
Image source: princedudesert91
#22 On The Display Model Of A Grill
Image source: CPA0908
#23 Hotel TV Has An Option To Clear All Your Credentials At Once From The Apps You Used
Image source: noahvhang
#24 Family Crisis Center Site Has Emergency Exit Button To Direct To Another Tab Immediately
Image source: Arseofthebag
#25 Public Tools At My Local Bike Park
Image source: janci6383-272-15
#26 This Claw Machine At A Restaurant Kids Play Area Gives You Your Money Back If You Don’t Receive An Item
Image source: grondboontjiebotter
#27 It Smells Like Poo Here
Image source: ChartFrogs
#28 Stadium I Went To Showed Which Stalls Were Available
Image source: sarahlou816
#29 Hospital Waiting Room Screen Preemptively Answers A-Hole Questions
Image source: w_dent
#30 Saw This At My Bank, Last Ditch Effort To Make Sure None Of Their Customers Are Scammed
Image source: heroesandcrooks
#31 This Pump For A Skin Moisturizer Completely Drains The Canister
Image source: imgur.com
#32 This USB Cable Is Able To Be Plugged In Both Ways
Image source: FlaydenHynnFML
#33 These Re-Usable Silicone Straws That “Zipper” So You Can Clean Them Without A Special Brush And Surprisingly Work Really Well
Image source: Fkn_stress_rxn
#34 Wegmans Has A “No Candy” Lane, So Parents Don’t Have To Drag Their Kids Past A Wall Of Sugar If They Don’t Want To
Image source: 360-survey-jerk
#35 Google Tries To Help You When You Search “How To Tie A Noose”
Image source: reddit.com
#36 This Tomato Sauce Cup That You Can Use As A Regular Glass After
Image source: Ki_ro
#37 Company Tells The You Cons Of Buying Their Own Product
Image source: reddit.com
#38 Tire Tread Marker Shows You When You Should Replace Your Tires
Image source: uaretheuniverse
#39 Lime Automatically Ends Your Ride If You Forget To, And Only Charges You For The Time You Was Actually Using The Scooter
Image source: imgur.com
#40 Microsoft/Bing Has A Button That Can Convert Recipe Measurements To Metric
Image source: smdx459
#41 My Jerky Came With A Flossing Stick
Image source: reddit.com
#42 Streaming Service Letting You Know When The WiFi Drops Out To Avoid Data Costs
Image source: beppuuu
#43 This Elevator In Japan Has An Emergency Toilet
Image source: NOAEL_MABEL
#44 Hexagon Shaped Crayons So They Don’t Roll Off Of The Table
Image source: Boknowsnada
#45 These Upside-Down Charger Sockets On A Train Table That Prevent Cable Damage!
Image source: redhots_
#46 The Answer Is In The Thumbnail
Image source: phil-swift4
#47 Paying For No Ads With In Game Money
Image source: 32bitninja
#48 Vice Lets You Clearly Know The Article Is Dated Before You Read
Image source: SONICsoul92
#49 Soda Bottle That Can Be Filled With Sand And Used As A Hantle
Image source: egrick
#50 My Local Cinema Has A Guide To Which Movies Have Mid And Post Credit Scenes
Image source: itsamemarioscousin
