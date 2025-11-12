Foxy Love: Photographer Proves That Foxes Are Extremely Loving Creatures (11 Pics)

by

Talented Dutch photographer Roeselien Raimond (whom we’ve written about and spoken with before here) takes stunning photos of wild foxes. For this year’s Valentine’s day she agreed to give Bored Panda an exclusive interview and talk about how attentive and loving foxes are, despite the popular belief that they are mean and deceitful creatures.

“I know of no animal that shows as much love and affections as foxes do. That could be because I know no animal, like I know foxes, but that’s not the point here. The point is….love. Foxy love to be more precise”.

“Foxes are known to be smart, false, deceitful and mean creatures- a successful character assassination; even I believed it as a child, when reading the famous fox fables. That was, until I started following foxes and learned to know them very well and found out that love must be their middle name”.

More info: roeselienraimond.com | Facebook500px

“I know of no animal that shows as much love and affections as foxes do,” Roeselien told Bored Panda

Foxy Love: Photographer Proves That Foxes Are Extremely Loving Creatures (11 Pics)

“It’s sad that foxes are believed to be deceitful and mean creatures, even I believed it as a child”

Foxy Love: Photographer Proves That Foxes Are Extremely Loving Creatures (11 Pics)

“That was, until I started following foxes and learned everything about them”

Foxy Love: Photographer Proves That Foxes Are Extremely Loving Creatures (11 Pics)

“I found out that love must be their middle name”

Foxy Love: Photographer Proves That Foxes Are Extremely Loving Creatures (11 Pics)

“I know that foxes will use any excuse for a good cuddle session”

Foxy Love: Photographer Proves That Foxes Are Extremely Loving Creatures (11 Pics)

“Under the disguise of cleaning each others coats lies pure attention and dedication to one another”

Foxy Love: Photographer Proves That Foxes Are Extremely Loving Creatures (11 Pics)

“Mothers and children, brothers and sisters, fathers and cousins… it’s like they live in some sort of hippy community”

Foxy Love: Photographer Proves That Foxes Are Extremely Loving Creatures (11 Pics)

“Sleeping in peace and waking up for love and cuddles, proving everyone who thought they were mean wrong!”

Foxy Love: Photographer Proves That Foxes Are Extremely Loving Creatures (11 Pics)

“There’s one thing I can still agree to, regarding the stereotypes about foxes. Foxes are smart indeed!”

Foxy Love: Photographer Proves That Foxes Are Extremely Loving Creatures (11 Pics)

“They understand that it’s love that makes our world go round”

Foxy Love: Photographer Proves That Foxes Are Extremely Loving Creatures (11 Pics)

“So spread the word and that foxy love!”

Foxy Love: Photographer Proves That Foxes Are Extremely Loving Creatures (11 Pics)

Thank you, Roeselien Raimond, for talking to Bored Panda about your amazing work!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Art That Highlights Individualism To Combat Socio-Cultural Influences
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Watch Barney and Friends Perform The Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘Playa Hater’
3 min read
Sep, 19, 2017
51 Disturbing Facts That Don’t Help To Sleep At Night
3 min read
Aug, 19, 2025
Woman Realizes Her Husband Has Never Cared For Her After He Leaves Her Passed Out On The Floor
3 min read
Sep, 28, 2025
Ranking the Best Doctor Whos of all Time
3 min read
Dec, 16, 2016
My Dark Conceptual Photos Are Inspired By A Desire To Tell Stories
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.