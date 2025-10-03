New Glow In The Dark Art (8 Pics)

by

These are the newest paintings I made for Shadowlux Art. The paintings hold two worlds, intensely coloured during the day and then at night they glow with fairytale magic.

The art glows all night and never loses its ability to recharge. If you’ve ever wanted to fall asleep with a fairytale glowing on your wall, these are completely unique and ready to find their new homes. I’m based in Western Australia and ship internationally.

More info: shadowluxart.com

#1 The Story Book

#2 The Story Book

#3 The Story Book Glowing At Night

#4 Hidden Secrets

#5 Hidden Secrets At Night

#6 Hidden Secrets

#7 Hidden Secrets In Low Light

#8 Hidden Secrets At Night

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
