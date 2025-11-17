40 Times Brilliant Design Ideas Were Executed To Perfection, As Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

The process of developing a genius idea from start to finish requires expertise gained over years of experience. While those who specialize in design or advertising are not considered to be artists, sometimes their ideas can become true masterpieces, and those who admire the creativity, recognize the artistry behind them.
In this case, a subreddit called DesignP**n unites all the ad and design enthusiasts that share creative finds among like-minded individuals. So if you don’t shy away from a good advertising campaign, or imaginative designs, we prepared a list of the best submitted photos from this online community.
To gain insights into the advertising world, Bored Panda reached out to Alvaro Sotomayor, the founder of The Kennedys, which is a creative incubator program where new talent gets the chance to work on real agency assignments. Read the full interview with Alvaro below.
#1 This Tombstone For A Young Handicapped Boy
Image source: Junior-Resolve3692
#2 Pencil Shavings Create Frilled Lizard
Image source: Klad_Steel, violetimpudence.tumblr.com
#3 This Poster, Designed By Armando Milani For United Nations
Image source: 6packcorgi
#4 Turns Out I’m A Fan Of 19th Century Drainpipes Now…
Image source: dannydutch1
#5 Safe Sex Ad
Image source: Brone9
#6 This Barcode On A Ukrainian Cracker Pack
Image source: ThatKiwiBloke
#7 Adopt A Pet, There’s Always Room For More
Image source: Brone9
#8 IKEA Ads (2020?)
Image source: Brokeadults
#9 Staircase Designed By Leonardo Da Vinci, 1516
Image source: xTCHx
#10 This Tissue Box
Image source: gdj11, twitter.com
#11 Rook Chess Set Design
Image source: rob5i
#12 Shark Fin Ice Tray
Image source: Brone9
#13 This Hour Glass With The Traffic Lights
Image source: nonexisting–
#14 Safe Drive Awareness Ad
Image source: Brone9
#15 Alzheimer Awareness Ad
Image source: Brone9
#16 This Record Player By Sony
Image source: LimpTriskit10
#17 Singapore Changi Airport
Image source: Tayo826
#18 Cool Logo From Octopus Books
Image source: monroewonka
#19 A Knife Holder
Image source: Brone9
#20 The Round-Door 1925 Rolls Royce Phantom I
Image source: CaptainWisconsin
#21 This Bench
Image source: CassiusIsAlive
#22 Safe Drive Awareness Ad
Image source: Brone9
#23 Design For Watsky’s Three Most Recent Albums: Complaint, Placement And Intention
Image source: YdidUMove
#24 This Hearse That Someone Bought And Remade To Look Like Someone Is Trying To Get Out
Image source: Emergency_Repeat6714
#25 This Store Sign
Image source: QualifiedMantra
#26 Samurai Vodka
Image source: Inconspicuous-
#27 This Mc Donald’s Bill Board That Tells The Time
Image source: PonzuBees
#28 This Reddit Ad From Wwf
Image source: Fahim_2001
#29 World Cancer Day Awareness Ad (2015)
Image source: Brone9
#30 This Nautilus Shell Themed Sink
Image source: Lepke2011
#31 Safe Drive Awareness Ad
Image source: Brone9
#32 The Logo For Electric Design & Lighting
Image source: Geonightman
#33 Street Lamps In Ebisu
Image source: filmAF
#34 This Cigarette Butt Shaped Ash Tray
Image source: Money_Story_8933
#35 Piping Hot
Image source: Theaternearyou
#36 Detail Of Mill By De Klerk 1920
Image source: NoConsideration1777
#37 Eye Disease Awareness Ad
Image source: Brone9
#38 Land Rover – Passport Stamps – 2011
Image source: ocelottheninja
#39 Finally, A Whey Company That Gets It. No More Scoop Digging
Image source: pistolwhip66
#40 At The Airport
Image source: ayvittu69
