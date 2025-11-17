40 Times Brilliant Design Ideas Were Executed To Perfection, As Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

by

The process of developing a genius idea from start to finish requires expertise gained over years of experience. While those who specialize in design or advertising are not considered to be artists, sometimes their ideas can become true masterpieces, and those who admire the creativity, recognize the artistry behind them.

In this case, a subreddit called DesignP**n unites all the ad and design enthusiasts that share creative finds among like-minded individuals. So if you don’t shy away from a good advertising campaign, or imaginative designs, we prepared a list of the best submitted photos from this online community.

To gain insights into the advertising world, Bored Panda reached out to Alvaro Sotomayor, the founder of The Kennedys, which is a creative incubator program where new talent gets the chance to work on real agency assignments. Read the full interview with Alvaro below.

#1 This Tombstone For A Young Handicapped Boy

Image source: Junior-Resolve3692

#2 Pencil Shavings Create Frilled Lizard

Image source: Klad_Steel, violetimpudence.tumblr.com

#3 This Poster, Designed By Armando Milani For United Nations

Image source: 6packcorgi

#4 Turns Out I’m A Fan Of 19th Century Drainpipes Now…

Image source: dannydutch1

#5 Safe Sex Ad

Image source: Brone9

#6 This Barcode On A Ukrainian Cracker Pack

Image source: ThatKiwiBloke

#7 Adopt A Pet, There’s Always Room For More

Image source: Brone9

#8 IKEA Ads (2020?)

Image source: Brokeadults

#9 Staircase Designed By Leonardo Da Vinci, 1516

Image source: xTCHx

#10 This Tissue Box

Image source: gdj11, twitter.com

#11 Rook Chess Set Design

Image source: rob5i

#12 Shark Fin Ice Tray

Image source: Brone9

#13 This Hour Glass With The Traffic Lights

Image source: nonexisting–

#14 Safe Drive Awareness Ad

Image source: Brone9

#15 Alzheimer Awareness Ad

Image source: Brone9

#16 This Record Player By Sony

Image source: LimpTriskit10

#17 Singapore Changi Airport

Image source: Tayo826

#18 Cool Logo From Octopus Books

Image source: monroewonka

#19 A Knife Holder

Image source: Brone9

#20 The Round-Door 1925 Rolls Royce Phantom I

Image source: CaptainWisconsin

#21 This Bench

Image source: CassiusIsAlive

#22 Safe Drive Awareness Ad

Image source: Brone9

#23 Design For Watsky’s Three Most Recent Albums: Complaint, Placement And Intention

Image source: YdidUMove

#24 This Hearse That Someone Bought And Remade To Look Like Someone Is Trying To Get Out

Image source: Emergency_Repeat6714

#25 This Store Sign

Image source: QualifiedMantra

#26 Samurai Vodka

Image source: Inconspicuous-

#27 This Mc Donald’s Bill Board That Tells The Time

Image source: PonzuBees

#28 This Reddit Ad From Wwf

Image source: Fahim_2001

#29 World Cancer Day Awareness Ad (2015)

Image source: Brone9

#30 This Nautilus Shell Themed Sink

Image source: Lepke2011

#31 Safe Drive Awareness Ad

Image source: Brone9

#32 The Logo For Electric Design & Lighting

Image source: Geonightman

#33 Street Lamps In Ebisu

Image source: filmAF

#34 This Cigarette Butt Shaped Ash Tray

Image source: Money_Story_8933

#35 Piping Hot

Image source: Theaternearyou

#36 Detail Of Mill By De Klerk 1920

Image source: NoConsideration1777

#37 Eye Disease Awareness Ad

Image source: Brone9

#38 Land Rover – Passport Stamps – 2011

Image source: ocelottheninja

#39 Finally, A Whey Company That Gets It. No More Scoop Digging

Image source: pistolwhip66

#40 At The Airport

Image source: ayvittu69

