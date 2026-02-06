Adam Henrique: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Adam Henrique
February 6, 1990
Brantford, Ontario, Canada
36 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Adam Henrique?
Adam Shane Henrique is a Canadian ice hockey player known for his strong two-way game and clutch scoring in the National Hockey League. His consistent performance has established him as a valuable center.
He first captivated fans with his memorable overtime goals during the New Jersey Devils’ 2012 Stanley Cup Playoffs run, making history with multiple series-clinching scores.
Early Life and Education
Born to Joe and Teresa Henrique in Brantford, Ontario, Adam Shane Henrique grew up with a background rooted in his father’s tobacco and ginseng farm in nearby Burford. His family has Portuguese and Polish heritage.
Henrique developed his hockey skills playing minor ice hockey for the Burford Coyotes before advancing to the Brantford 99ers. He later joined the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League, where he had a standout junior career.
Notable Relationships
Adam Henrique is married to Lauren Thomas, the daughter of former NHL player Steve Thomas, tying the knot in 2021 after meeting in 2016. Their relationship blossomed from an Instagram connection.
The couple wed in Toronto, Ontario, sharing their summer 2021 ceremony with family and friends. He has no publicly known children.
Career Highlights
Adam Henrique’s ice hockey career includes significant international success, highlighted by winning a gold medal at the 2021 IIHF World Championship with Team Canada. He also secured a silver medal with the national team in 2019.
Early in his career, Henrique was a key player for the Windsor Spitfires, leading them to back-to-back Memorial Cup championships in 2009 and 2010. His jersey number 14 was later retired by the Spitfires.
Henrique made NHL history as the first rookie to score two series-clinching overtime goals in a single playoff season during the 2012 Stanley Cup playoffs. He was also named to the NHL All-Rookie Team in 2012.
