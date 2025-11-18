My 20 Silly Animal Comics That Might Lift Your Spirits

As an artist, I love to combine my dry, deadpan sense of humor with silly, simplistic cartoons. My relatable, witty drawings take a creative look at day-to-day life, poking fun and flipping perspectives with sarcasm and a sprinkle of swear words.
Take a look at some of my popular animal-themed illustrations—from a funny fish to a cat in an existential crisis. I hope that these funny, relatable comics will make you smile.
More info: amiiillustrates.com | Instagram | Facebook | x.com
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us