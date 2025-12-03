17 Years On The Edge: Antonio Denti’s Powerful Photos Reveal A World In Transition (18 Pics)

All About Photo is proud to present Notes from the Edge by Antonio Denti, winner of our December 2025 Solo Exhibition. Curated by documentary photographer Ed Kashi, this striking project digs into one of the biggest questions of our time: What does it feel like to live in a world that seems to be ending and beginning all at once?
In Notes from the Edge, Denti takes us through the uncertain territory of the present moment — a world where the familiar seems to fade and the future hasn’t quite arrived. His images portray transition, instability, resilience, and the raw emotional gravity that comes with living through profound change. History, economy, climate, migration, and human connection all intersect here, pulling lives toward the edges of what we once understood as “normal.”
#1 Notes From The Edge Of Childhood. (Mosul, Iraq) By Antonio Denti
Shot between 2008 and November 2025, this ongoing series was created through what Denti calls “lateral vision” — photographs made on the margins of daily life and professional assignments, in the quiet and often overlooked spaces where meaning tends to surface unexpectedly.
Over 17 years, he followed migrants, priests, soldiers, children, and countless everyday individuals. Other times, he photographed simply as a father, a traveler, or an observer moving through a fragmented world. The result is a powerful, multi-layered portrait of human existence at its most fragile, vivid, and essential.
Notes from the Edge is now on view at the All About Photo Showroom through December 2025 — a rare opportunity to experience this long-term project in all its emotional depth and global scope.
#2 Notes From The Edge Of A Melody (Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea) By Antonio Denti
#3 Notes From The Edge Of The Global Economy. (Catania, Italy) By Antonio Denti
#4 Notes From The Edge Of The Desert. (Near Zagora, Morocco) By Antonio Denti
#5 Notes From The Edge Of The Inexorable Moment (Rome, Italy) By Antonio Denti
#6 Notes From The Edge Of Geography (Island Of Lampedusa, Sicily) By Antonio Denti
#7 Notes From The Edge Of Modern Warfare (On Board A Nuclear Aircraft Carrier In An Undisclosed Location At Sea) By Antonio Denti
#8 Notes From The Edge Of Human Affection. (Budapest, Hungary) By Antonio Denti
#9 Notes From The Edges Of Forgiveness. (Iqualuit, Arctic Canada) By Antonio Denti
#10 Notes From The Edge Of Devotion. (Catania, Italy) By Antonio Denti
#11 Notes From The Edge Of The Hard Life. (At Sea, Jonian Sea, Off Sicily) By Antonio Denti
#12 Notes From The Edge Of Collapse. (Antakya, Turkey) By Antonio Denti
#13 Notes From The Edge Of Fatherhood. (Aci Trezza, Italy) By Antonio Denti
#14 Notes From The Edge Of History´s Transitions. (Vatican City) By Antonio Denti
#15 Notes From The Edge Of Hope (At Sea, Near Sicily) By Antonio Denti
#16 Notes From The Edge Of History. (Rome, Italy) By Antonio Denti
#17 Notes From The Edge Of Self-Knowledge. (Underwater, Sicily) By Antonio Denti
#18 Notes From The Edge Of A Primitive Future (Capomulini, Italy) By Antonio Denti
