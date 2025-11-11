Untranslatable Words Around The World With Slivers Of Gifs

Wordstuck is a collection of different interesting words, mostly from other languages that do not have direct English translation. Some just sound lovely, or weird, while others are words we’ve felt or experienced, something we came to pass by everyday that we never been able to name, or something we never thought there exist words for them.
I recall how I was 17 years old when I started writing the first few words I collected over the internet in a notebook and read it to my friends”. Created June 2013, I never thought the blog would become a hit in few weeks time. Wordstuck was a simple idea until I thought of posting them in a unique way. Some people before me created a simple word post, others used illustrations and images, while Wordstuck incorporates GIFs.
fernweh
tsundoku 積ん読
la douleur exquise
voorpret
mamihlapinatapei
vāde mēcum
cafuné
komorebi 木漏れ日
yuánfèn 緣分
toska тоска
kilig
querencia
fýrgebræc
b’shert באשַערט
kummerspeck
backpfeifengesicht
resfeber
vorfreude
hyggelig
koi no yokan 恋の予感
meraki μεράκι
