You Wouldn’t Expect Young People To Be Annoyed About These 35 Things, But They Are

People tend to think that only the seasoned veterans of life can be grumpy with their opinions. We often like to call out boomers for sharing their seemingly outdated takes on life, work, parenting, relationships, and technology. Yet sometimes, young people can also have opinions that aren’t so progressive and “with the times.”
Zoomers in this thread certainly seem to have their fair share of things to yell at a cloud about. When one young person online asked, “What’s the most boomer complaint you have?”, over 5,000 people came to share their hot takes.
Take a look at them below, and let us know, Pandas, whether you agree with these opinions. And if you have any things that irritate you about today’s world on a similar level, feel free to share them with others below!
#1
I hate tech in cars. With a passion. I want a hand break. I want levers and dials and buttons with physical feedback.
Image source: Jonguar2, Bram Van Oost
#2
Kids need to be taught that their actions have consequences, specially when it comes to “Prank” videos where people are just annoying in public. Other people are not NPCs, you are not the main character, and if you knock s**t out of my hands for a “prank” I will slap tf out of you, I don’t care how privileged you think you are. It’s so dystopian that the age of these creators keep getting younger and younger and we seriously need to address this problem more bc 10 year olds making “prank” videos are going to get themselves or someone else hurt.
Image source: FirstDyad, Ron Lach
#3
Are you an app based company? NO? Then don’t force me to download an app to use your service.
I know you’re just selling my info. Trying to profit off me twice. I will always give you 1 star for this. It’s cheap and scammy.
Image source: PleasantSalad, Ave Calvar
#4
Why the hell is background music in restaurants and stores so god damn loud. Looking at you chipotle.
Image source: Butters_gf, Adrien Olichon
#5
Why does it take me 30minutes and pressing 20 buttons to get a real human on the phone.
Image source: Expensive_Jeweler_73, Nicolas Lobos
#6
People who modify the exhaust on their car just to make it louder. I can tell the difference between a big engine and your wet fart machine.
Image source: Ninjallammas, Justus Menke
#7
I *hate* QR code menus, I want physical menus like we’ve had for centuries.
Image source: Bman1465
#8
Elementary and Middle schooler do not need “graduation” ceremonies. Finishing those levels are the bare minimum of not being neglected.
Image source: alxmg, National Cancer Institute
#9
I think they should ban TikTok.
Image source: Longjumping-Cat-9207
#10
Self driving cars are such a terrifying concept.
Image source: matznerd
#11
I don’t want to put my data on the cloud i don’t *really* know where it goes and I dont trust it.
Image source: mycathaspurpleeyes, ROBIN WORRALL
#12
People are too sensitive nowadays.
Hear me out. Yes, it’s great that we’re becoming less tolerant of prejudice, but there are a******s everywhere. You need to be able to build up some resilience for your own sake.
Image source: NuagesCraniales, MART PRODUCTION
#13
My husband made fun of me the other day because I went off on a “they don’t make things like they used to” rant. But it’s true!
Image source: datasnorlax, Aoumeur Abderrahmen
#14
How everyone you meet asks for your social media profile. I don’t have any. You wanna talk to me, here’s my number.
Image source: anon, freestocks.org
#15
I hate that you need an app for everything. Don’t get me wrong, I love apps. I couldn’t get through my day without Spotify, YouTube, my banking apps, etc. but when f*****s like McDonald’s want me to get an app just so I can get menu items at their normal prices, they can f**k right off.
Image source: helm_hammer_hand, Jacob Boavista
#16
Planned Obsolescence.
FuQ whoever invented that concept. In the bootyhole. With a cactus.
My uncle has a 1949 Chevrolet deluxe. It still runs.
I’ve got a GM double bay electric range I inherited from my dad. It’s from the late 1950s… it Still works… everything on it, still works. It has saved me buying a new one for YEARS.
There was a time when stuff got made locally by people who took real pride in craftsmanship.
Now? it’s all made with the assumption it’ll be I’m a landfill 2 months after the warranty. We are more technologically advanced then ever but we make worse c**p than the boomers parents did. WTF?
Image source: Brokenspade1, Mehmet Turgut Kirkgoz
#17
Cities need to STOP BUILDING THOSE UGLY A*S EXPENSIVE CONDOS/APARTMENTS.
I keep seeing wild grass fields and mass amounts of woodland being torn down for these abominable structures and it makes me so mad every time another micro habitat is destroyed for profit.
Image source: Sapphire_01, Expect Best
#18
“smart” appliances of any kind. More expensive because they’re trying to peddle it as something top of the line and new and awesome, then infinitely more expensive once your brand new item breaks after 3 weeks of owning it and you have no choice but to shell out money on top of money to make the damn thing work again, and there’s only like 1 guy in the whole state that works on the repairs for the f****n thing so the company can charge you 1 million dollars an hour. Add on the typical planned obsolescence and ruining our earth and resources for it all and you’ve got one angry b***h (me).
Image source: clairvoyant69, pubultrastar
#19
Why is everyone always on their f*****g phones? When I see friend groups all sitting around on their phones instead of talking to each other it’s depressing.
Having phones banned at schools is actually not a bad idea. Kids are glued to their screens all day then complain they have bad social skills or no friends which is just… come on now. And I’m no extrovert myself but at least make an effort.
Image source: Greenjets, Getty Images
#20
Nobody seems to respect each other. Seriously, it’s all “me me me me me” and they think they are entitled to respect without actually giving it to others.
Image source: Madam_KayC, Getty Images
#21
Why do people say “literally” when they mean figuratively?
Image source: uglydadd, Jeswin Thomas
#22
I’m sorry but that broccoli haircut is just awful.
Image source: RobotMathematician, mimagephotography
#23
Idk that this is really a boomer take but there’s no more honor or respect in our society anymore. I try to be as nice and positive as I can to people around me and I want to help people and make peoples lives better but it just doesn’t feel like you can do that anymore. It’s like if I’m driving and see someone stuck on the side of the road I want to help them but it’s like there’s a 50/50 chance I either get robbed or they freak out thinking I’m going to hurt them or something since it’s almost unheard of that people just help eachother. It feels like nobody knows their neighbors anymore and community is dead. People only care about themselves these days and it makes the collective attitude incredibly sour. There’s so many negative people in this world that it makes it hard to stay positive when every time you are you just get shut down or it’s not reciprocated. People have become so self centered and entitled these days.
Image source: BigCheese18, laura adai
#24
Sometimes it’s you. Get over yourself.
All over social media I’ll see people ranting about having social anxiety/depression/having a mental illness and not getting invited places. And while I *want* to have sympathy, a lot of the time I’m like “damn, I can see why.”
Some people are just such a pill.
Talk to whoever, and heal whatever you need to heal, but don’t be expecting a party invite if all you do is sit in a corner or talk about a dead pet.
Image source: ResurgentRS, Marten Bjork
#25
Why are teens so dang loud in public spaces.
Image source: Appropriate_Cicada68, Pixabay
#26
Why does my grandmother’s fridge from the 50s still work like factory new when my GPU supposedly made with much better technology dont last me 4 years after 3 problems begin.
Image source: CapitanChao, Mohamed Jamil Latrach
#27
Please stop having your family reunion in the middle of grocery store aisles.
Image source: Pseudobreal, Getty Images
#28
School dress codes are necessary and we *should* call out underage and barely legal kids for dressing in inherently sexual clothing as dressing inappropriately, as well as young people wearing their literal pajamas in public.
I’m sorry, if I were a male teacher and my students were wearing daisy dukes shorts and sports bras by themselves , I would be uncomfortable. It is a child wearing clothing that is extremely revealing even for adults. School dress codes are about teaching kids how to dress in public. As my mom would say: “too many kids out here are dressing like ragamuffins”. I like loungewear and it’s fine for public use, but Jesus, do you not respect yourself enough to put on a pair of sweatpants that aren’t pilled and stained? It’s disgusting.
Image source: Chimkimnuggets, Curated Lifestyle
#29
The number of abbreviations there are now. There are some that are just nonsensical!
Image source: nsfw_vs_sfw
#30
The state of health care in America. What used to be a noble profession has been reduced to a profit grab by limiting access and controlling the access you do get. Follow up? Urgent need? Diagnosis? It’s you and the internet.
Image source: Stevia_Sweete, Online Marketing
#31
If I am at a store and they say no order it online. I am already at your shop just order it for me at least because then what’s the point of going in person?!
Image source: anon
#32
How people absolutely refuse to pick up their phones. Believe me, I’m a 99% text me kinda of guy. But there are certain times like when my car is on fire and I need you to pick up your f**cking phone and people still refuse to lol.
Image source: ImportTuner808, Yan Krukau
#33
Video Games have changed so much.
Buy consoles, games, subscription for online, gotta have wifi, dlcs for complete game, buying games that devs don’t care if there are bugs.. I can go on about this
Another is physically owning things – games, movies, music, etc. it’s all subscriptions and online stored you’re paying things to rent never physically own.
Image source: drinkmeaway
#34
I cannot stand everyone walking around with airpods in all the time.
Image source: Longjumping-Care3674, cottonbro studio
#35
Im not a fan of people walking ON MY LAWN 😂😂😂.
Image source: BrazilianButtCheeks, Pixabay
