“They Are Children”: Disturbing Epstein Files Photos Show Women Marked With Messages On Bodies

A disturbing set of photographs from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate revealed several women marked with unsettling handwritten messages, along with a string of text messages allegedly scouting teenage girls.
On Thursday, December 18, just one day before the Justice Department’s long-awaited disclosure deadline for the Epstein files, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee publicly released a batch of images.
The timing immediately raised eyebrows among netizens, as the comprehensive release of the DOJ’s full investigation files, mandated under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, is scheduled for Friday, December 19.
Netizens questioned why the materials were being released now, with one asking, “So the Democrats have had all this information for years and are just releasing it little by little?”
A total of 68 “disgusting” photos were released as the Trump administration approaches a deadline to disclose the Epstein files on Friday, December 19
Image credits: House Committee on Oversight
The photos include heavily redacted images of women’s passports from Morocco, Russia, Italy, the Czech Republic, South Africa, Ukraine, and Lithuania; images of famous men associated with the late convicted Epstein; and “concerning text messages about recruiting women for Jeffrey Epstein.”
Multiple images show handwritten messages on women’s bodies consisting of text from Vladimir Nabokov’s controversial novel Lolita, a copy of which can be seen in one of the photos.
Image credits: House Committee on Oversight
One message written in black ink on an unidentified woman’s foot read, “She was Lo, plain Lo, in the morning, standing four feet ten in one sock.”
Another image showed text on a woman’s body reading, “She was Lola in slacks,” while a third featured the message, “She was Polly at school.”
In hindsight, the messages and the content of the novel seem eerily similar to the charges and accusations against the convicted s*x trafficker, who took his own life in a New York jail in 2019.
Image credits: House Committee on Oversight
Published in 1955, Lolita revolves around the disturbing obsession of a middle-aged man with a 12-year-old girl.
Other images appear to show Epstein socializing with Microsoft founder Bill Gates, filmmaker Woody Allen, linguist Noam Chomsky, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, and conservative political strategist Steve Bannon.
Several images featured unidentified women with quotes from the infamous 1955 novel Lolita written on their bodies in black ink
Image credits: House Committee on Oversight
Gates appears in two of the images alongside women whose faces have been redacted to protect their identities, marking the billionaire’s second appearance in the files.
Previously, the 70-year-old was pictured alongside Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, and one of Epstein’s private pilots in photographs included in the files.
Image credits: House Committee on Oversight
A screenshot of a text message was also released among the 68 images, in which an unknown sender says, “I don’t know, try to send someone else. I have a friend scout she sent me some girls today. But she asks 1000$ per girl. I will send u girls now. Maybe someone will be good for J?”
There was also a photo of a map of Great St. James in the U.S. Virgin Islands, one of two private islands formerly owned by Epstein, where he and his associates were accused of s*xually ab*sing and trafficking underage girls.
Image credits: House Committee on Oversight
Another notable image included a photo of the late convict’s passport, issued just four months before his arrest in 2019.
It contained a warning stating that the passport bearer “is a registered s*x offender” who was “convicted of a s*x offence against a minor.”
Jeffrey Epstein took his own life in his New York prison cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal charges of s*x trafficking and ab*se of minors
Image credits: House Committee on Oversight
The Oversight Committee began releasing photographs from Epstein’s estate in early December and vowed to continue publishing additional images as it reviewed nearly 100,000 documents.
In a previous release, photographs showed Epstein socializing with President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, and several other powerful politicians and celebrities.
Image credits: House Committee on Oversight
After intense public pressure and a significant bipartisan legislative push, President Trump and Congress signed and released the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November.
The bill passed with a near-unanimous vote of 427-1 in the House.
The new law required the Attorney General to release all unclassified records in a “searchable and downloadable format” within 30 days of the bill being signed on November 19, setting the official deadline as December 19.
Image credits: House Committee on Oversight
Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, released a public statement on Thursday shortly after the new batch of images dropped.
He said, “Oversight Democrats will continue to release photographs and documents from the Epstein estate to provide transparency for the American people.”
Under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the Attorney General is required to release the files in a “searchable and downloadable format”
Image credits: House Committee on Oversight
“As we approach the deadline for the Epstein Files Transparency Act, these new images raise more questions about what exactly the Department of Justice has in its possession. We must end this White House cover-up, and the DOJ must release the Epstein files now.”
The statement comes amid the House Oversight Committee’s broader efforts to investigate the federal government’s handling of inquiries into Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Image credits: House Committee on Oversight
That investigation is largely separate from the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
In July 2019, Epstein was arrested in New Jersey and charged in federal court in New York with one count of s*x trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to commit s*x trafficking.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges but took his own life in his prison cell on August 10 while awaiting trial.
Image credits: House Committee on Oversight
Although he passed away before the case could proceed, a judge formally dismissed all pending criminal charges against him.
Meanwhile, Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for her involvement.
“Just release them all. Stop with the piecemeal them out to use as distraction. It’s getting old,” wrote one angry netizen
