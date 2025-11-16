Hey Pandas, What Was The Most Out-Of-Context Thing You’ve Heard In A Classroom? (Closed)

There’s the time where a sentence makes sense in the context, like when someone is talking about maths *in* a maths classroom. Then there’s times where it most definitely doesn’t. Student or teacher, please share the strangest things you’ve overheard in a classroom!
#1
“THOMAS SHUT UP BEFORE I TICKLE YOUR WENIUS” (It means elbow)
#2
I actually said this, I was swearing in class because I got scared, and I hate being scared, and the teacher heard me. Oops
#3
“No, it’s not classical music. It’s the Shrek soundtrack” – maths class
“Oui, oui, oui, oui. Baguette” – geography class (while discussing volcanoes, not France.)
#4
“Gold stickers taste great!”
“Stickers help my mental health “
“I have a poison cucumber, who should I give it too?”
Same class, same day. We were supposed to be reading a book but the teacher doesn’t care
#5
“I HAVE A HUGE CRUSH ON MY TEACHER!!”
I’m homeschooled.
#6
Might have said that before, but here it goes…
We had microbiology class and one of the guys was obviously distracted and not paying attention.
Professor proceeds to ask him where you could find staphylococcus (she was referring to the human body)
To which he proceeded to answer – still distracted – “Uhm… In the city center…”
Professor holds herself and keeps on “So I just walk into a store and order some?”
The whole class erupted in laughter taking the poor dude out of his bubble. The look on his face made us burst out laughing once more… We had to explain to him what he just said… Still makes me laugh
