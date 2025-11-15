Hey Pandas, What’s The Worst Thing Your Family Did To You? (Closed)

Look what the title says.
#1
Oh, do I have to choose one?
My family have made me insecure about my weight, hair, and even a pair of jeans I used to love. How? A few comments can hurt a lot more than you’d expect.
Ah, the favourite child. Obviously my brother.
Does he sit in front of the TV all day, eating junk food? Yes, yes he does.
And what happens? My parents do nothing.
Is he rude and very spoiled? Yes, yes he is.
How about the time I got into a lot of trouble for puking?
I was 8, and my dad had make some disgusting dinner consisting of lentils.
It was really disgusting. I’m sorry, it just was.
I tried to eat it, but I couldn’t. But my dad wouldn’t let me leave the table until I’d eaten every mouthful.
I ended up puking it was so disgusting!
What do your parents do when you puke? Make you a bed on the couch and give you water?
I got yelled at and sent to my room, because apparently I made myself sick on purpose.
Or how about the time my mum told me I ‘didn’t need to lose weight or anything’
Thanks, mum, battling a eating disorder now.
Or how about the fact my mum reads my messages?
Yep.
She does.
It’s not just invading my privacy, it’s invading my friends.
Or, maybe, the fact my mother forgets I exist? Has she noticed her child usually skips breaking and lunch?
Has she noticed her child’s mental health is a wreck?
Has she noticed her child has anger issues?
No, no she hasn’t.
#2
Aah… Well, there’s a reason I’m in therapy.
The worst, probably being my father physically and verbally abusing me and my siblings from 7 – 15 (It’s been a year since he stopped under threat of CPS, CPS didn’t even show up however.) My mother knew all about it, he even did it in front of her. She did nothing other than tell him off for it occasionally. My mother was/is very uptight and shut my siblings off from the world other than going to school (And bringing me to grocery shop to escape my father) from maybe 5 to 12 years old? Both my parents neglected the cleanliness of the house to where it’s frankly embarrasing to say the amount of filth I toddled in, grew up in. They also neglected our dentistry, as I’ve recently realized. I’m pretty sure when I was 8 years old I had an infected tooth or something as I was bleeding(?) brown blood(?) and it hurt like a motherf**ker. My mother just handed me ibuprofen. I woke up in the morning with my tooth on the floor. It. fell. out. of. my. mouth. While I was sleeping! Insanity. I haven’t been to a dentist (Or orthodontist) in four years, while I desperately need a 2nd round of braces. I’ve been dignosed with (C)PTSD at 15 (And a slew of other disorders, like ADHD but that doesn’t matter). Everyday is a struggle. But it’s getting better. I’m happier at least, on depression meds. I’m not out of this house yet, but in two years I will be. That gives me hope. I’m a strong as hell person and shoot me dead if I end up like my parents. I’ll be ok. :)
#3
Ok looking at all the answers I think mine is a little less terrible but uh yeah here we go.
I was like 11 and I was hanging out with my cousins at their neighbor’s pool party. We all had swimsuits on and I had a 2-piece. My cousin didn’t realize that it was a swimsuit (it doesnt really look like one so I dont blame her) and thought that I had underwear underneath. I didn’t. She pantsed me in front of like 20 people. I never forgave her and I don’t plan on it.
#4
Uh my parents have abused me for 9 years straight…my stepmom is an ass and has hurt me everyday. I can’t do anything because she paid the therapist I went to to say I’m a liar. But…Life’s f****d up ain’t it.
#5
I see everyone else’s and realize that this isn’t as bad but I will post it anyway.
They make comments that they don’t realize and hurtful. They make a lot of “well at least you arent” comments about me. The hard part is that all these things are true, but I don’t have the guts to tell them. This makes me feel so insecure about myself. I feel presured to hide that these things are true, and have kept them secret for months and years.
Also, they say I am practically an old person because I crochet, sew, wear cardigans, am always cold, and wear slippers all the time. It is really hurtful and makes me try to change who I am.
#6
Well um.. looking at the others this one is probably not bad but it was the day before halloween and i was riding my bike and i left it outside and my mom told me to go put it away after dinner and it was really dark out so i tried to bring the dogs with me cuz i feel safe with the dogs and my mom said no so i went by myself andi was walking my bike and i was shaking really bad and my mom went out the front door and next to the fence by my backyard and she had my clown mask i had since i was two and BOO! and i screamed bloody murder and ran inside and i cried on my dads shoulder before i knew that my mom was recording with HIS phone and my dad didnt say anything to her that night i was eleven and i still am
#7
i dont even wanna count him as family but he kinda did something to me that was terrible
