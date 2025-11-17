Person On TikTok Shares “Things In The Netherlands That Would Nearly Put North Americans Into A Coma” (12 Stories)

It is generally accepted that travel is a brilliant way to expand your horizons and meet many interesting people and traditions from other countries. But what if these very traditions throw you into a stupor at almost every step? And no, we are not talking about some exotic country, but about the very heart of the European Union – the Netherlands.
Jonny Arnott is a Canadian backpacker who has lived extensively in the Netherlands and the UK and admits that cultural differences between these countries can sometimes come as a real shock. Both in one direction and in the other. On his TikTok account, Jonny posts short humorous scenes depicting some such situations. It turns out damn good – a series of videos about the culture shocks of a Canadian in the Netherlands can boast over 18M views in total.
Image credits: jonny.arnott
#1 Black Licorice, Do You Like It?
– Excuse me, what is this?
– That is black licorice.
– What is this?
– That is black licorice.
– What is this?
– That is black licorice.
– I thought this was a candy store.
– Black licorice.
Image source: jonnyarnott, Jessica Merz
#2 Bicycles, Bicycles Everywhere
– Hi.
– Hi.
– You’re a new parent here?
– Yeah.
– We have a ride share and we take turns bringing the kids to school, you want in?
– Oh, I’d love to. But we don’t have a car yet.
– Oh, honey, you don’t need a car.
Image source: jonnyarnott, Tejvan Pettinger
#3 Dogs In All Establishments
Image source: jonnyarnott
#4 Docs Seeing Pills As The Last Option
– Hello, how are you feeling?
– I’m not feeling good. I have strep throat. I’ve had it before. This is exactly what it feels like.
– Oooh, well before we prescribe anything, I’m gonna suggest ginger and mint tea. Come back and see me in a few days if it gets any worse. Feel better!
– N-n-no.
Image source: jonnyarnott, Marco Verch Professional Photographer
#5 Club Culture
– Oh my god! It’s 11:30! We have to go now.
– No one gets to the club till like 2…
Image source: jonnyarnott, Wendy Wei
#6 Finding An Apartment Is A Challenge
– This place seems perfect. Where can I look at the lease agreement?
– Yes, it’s a wonderful place. The only thing is there is only two spots to register, which are already taken up by the two tenants currently. So, do you have somewhere else you can stay registered? Perhaps at home with your parents?
– There is an empty room, right? What do you mean register?
Image source: jonnyarnott, moon angel
#7 The Customer Isn’t Always Right
– Hi, what can I get started for you?
– Please, can I get the steak with no black pepper?
– We don’t make any modifications.
– Oh, okay. Okay, I’ll get that well done and….
– Our chef cooks all meat to medium. No exceptions.
– Okay, I’ll take that with a tap water.
– We don’t have tap water. So is a bottle okay?
Image source: jonnyarnott, Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)
#8 Inspection Shelf
– Why is there a shelf in the toilet?
– It’s so you can inspect your poo.
Image source: jonnyarnott, Lyn Lomasi
#9 Counting Literally Every Cent
– Do you want anything to drink?
– Yes, I would love a diet coke please.
– You got it.
– There you go.
– Thank you.
– That will just be 1 euro and 25 cents.
– Oh, I just have a euro.
– That’s okay. You can give me the 25 cents tomorrow.
Image source: jonnyarnott, Hobbies on a Budget
#10 Not Always Appropriate Advice
– Just so you know, your hair looks a little strange from the back. Maybe you should go back and ask them to fix it up a bit?
– Thanks?
Image source: jonnyarnott, StarMama (not the actual photo)
#11 Cycling Without Helmets
– Are you ready to grab a bicycle?
– Um, what about helmets?
Image source: jonnyarnott, Hefin Owen
#12 Did We Mention Bicycles?
– Where’s the Uber? Who called it?
– Good one. There’s no Uber coming.. Race home! If you can find your bicycle.
– Bike home? Like this?
Image source: jonnyarnott, Pom'
