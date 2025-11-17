“Scared The Bejesus Out Of Me”: 50 Times People Almost Had A Heart Attack But Took A Second Look (New Pics)

We’ve all had those moments when we’re scared to put our foot out from under the covers in the dark or wonder why our cat is staring at an empty wall like it’s something spooky. Our minds sometimes imagine threats that aren’t real – blame it on too many scary movies or stories. It’s just our brain’s way of protecting us, and that’s pretty normal.
So, the next time you see a shadow outside that looks like someone at the window, or you think there’s a stranger in your bed but it’s actually just a crumpled sheet, don’t panic and call 911 just yet – it might just be your imagination.
For some laughs, we’ve put together a list of funny pics about people getting spooked by unintentional jumpscares. Upvote the images that you could relate to the most. Oh, and ignore the weird chuckling behind you. Yup, it’s just the pile of clothes on your chair, not creatures from another dimension trying to unnerve you.
#1 Jesus, That’s Creepy
Image source: LilyLaina
#2 This Tall Guy In My Neighbor’s Yard Always Scares The Hell Out Of Me… It’s 2 Small Trees And A Satellite Dish
Image source: Chriscuits
#3 Our Airbnb Had A Translucent Bathroom Door. I’m Used To My Impatient Toddler Stalking Me Through The Door, But This Took It To A Much Creepier Level
Image source: goodluck_canuck
#4 Bottled Water’s True Nature
Image source: zschultz
#5 My Daughter’s Stuffed Dog Rolled Under Her Bed. Checking The Monitor Gave Me A Damn Heart Attack
Image source: dananky
#6 I Woke Up After Taking A Short Nap In The Passenger Seat And Nearly Had A Heart Attack When I Opened My Eyes
I was sure for about 2 seconds that we were all about to crash until I realized it was being towed backwards!
Image source: kara-foster10
#7 I Found This Child-Sized Rescue Dummy On The Bottom Of Lake Natoma, CA, And Thought I Was Going To Have A Heart Attack
Image source: Merman_Mike
#8 For Halloween I Had An Inflatable Cat On My Roof. Last Night It Was Very Windy. This Is What Greeted Me When I Opened The Door This Morning
Almost had a heart attack.
Image source: bubonis
#9 Just Some Regular Rubber Gloves Washing Accidentally Opened The Gate Of Hell
Image source: green1
#10 You Get Afraid Thinking These Are Ku Klux Klan Members Until You Realize They Are Only Closed Parasols In The Beach
Image source: reddit.com
#11 Almost Had A Heart Attack Coming Out Of The Subway Today
Image source: Indy4exe
#12 Every Morning At 11 Or So, Window Man Shows Up And Scares The Bejesus Out Of Me (My Neighbor’s Chimney)
Image source: audiocranium
#13 Woke Up Scared Stiff Last Night When I Noticed A Victorian Ghost Floating At The End Of My Bed. Took Me A Few Minutes To Realise It Was My Clothes On The Door
Image source: sesse301187
#14 My Friend’s Way Of Drying Shoes Scared Me A Bit. I Thought She Was Hanging Out Her 11th-Floor Window
Image source: amandalauren16
#15 Poorly Colored Garden Hose Guaranteed To Give You A Heart Attack
Image source: rocketman1706
#16 Canal In Copenhagen Nearly Gave Me A Heart Attack
It’s a sculpture called, “Agnete and the Merman” based on the same Danish fairytale, and hidden in that canal. Merfolk are a part of Danish folklore.
Image source: reddit.com
#17 Just Walked Out Of My Kitchen And This Scared The Hell Out Of Me
Image source: IAmSunno
#18 The Reflection Of The Fireplace Freaks Me Out For Just A Second Every Time
Image source: OldSchoolNinjaa
#19 My Daughter Just Came Around The Corner Wearing A Lavender Face Mask And Scared The Absolute Hell Out Of Me
Image source: a-light-at-the-end
#20 Moving Furniture Around The Store And Glanced Over To Have This Scare The Hell Out Of Me. I Thought It Was A Customer
Image source: cjones782
#21 My Neighbor Is Trying To End Me By Heart Attack
Image source: neverfarts
#22 Almost Got Me A Heart Attack Middle Of The Highway
Image source: Xorneluse
#23 This Is How My Husband Left His Boots. It Almost Scared The Hell Out Of Me
Image source: haaslei
#24 Being An Asian, Seeing This At The End Of The Hallway When The Elevator Doors Open Scared Me Quite A Bit Because Of The Folklore Of The Ghost Lady In Red
Image source: moreice45
#25 Not Sure Why Your Cousin Was Freaked Out By Their Baby Monitor – This Is What Shows Up On Mine Every Night
Image source: Mindwolf77
#26 My Celeriac Scared The Hell Out Of Me
Image source: Prefect01
#27 There Was No Child In The Back Seat. Scared The Bejesus Out Of Me
Image source: dr–moreau
#28 This Poster Of “Mr. Rodgers” At Work Gave Me A Heart Attack
Image source: Garruk82
#29 Creepy Statues All Over Town Made Me Nearly Pee My Pants At 2 Am
Image source: TheCharlienator
#30 I Hung My Chest Waders In My Shop To Dry. Nearly Gave My Poor Dad A Heart Attack
Image source: mogto
#31 A Friend Of Mine Is A School Bus Driver And Nearly Had A Heart Attack When A Bread Truck Pulled Up Behind Her
Image source: fightingdove
#32 My Grandma Made A Knitted Toilet Seat Cover And The Corner Sticks Out A Bit, Nearly Gave Me A Heart Attack
Image source: ImAnAnwsomeGuy
#33 They Scare The Hell Out Of Me Every Time They Sleep Like This… I Keep Thinking One Has Passed Away And The Other Is Mourning Him
Image source: Penguinz90
#34 Checked My Cameras And This Blanket Almost Gave Me A Heart Attack
Image source: dirtbagdano
#35 Girlfriend Taking The Dog Outside And The Bad Amazon Solar Lights Illuminating Her Face
Image source: KennKennyKenKen
#36 I Got So Freaked Out This Morning With My Wife’s Cooking. Turns Out Long Beets Can Closely Resemble Skinned Rats
Image source: substorm
#37 Just Me And The Baby At Home, I Looked At The Baby Monitor And Had A Heart Attack
Image source: joshuajames89
#38 Scared The Daylights Out Of Me
Image source: blinkysg
#39 Boots And A Coat… Scares The Everliving Hell Out Of Me Whenever I Leave The Basement
Image source: beeetleboy
#40 My Daughter Legitimately Scared Me When I Checked Her Monitor
Image source: murdoc913
#41 Almost Had A Heart Attack When Turning The Lights On In This Abandoned Storage Room
Image source: rightbigtoe
#42 My Mom Washed My Snuggie And Hung It Up In My Room, Almost Had A Heart Attack
Image source: Snaps4
#43 Brushing My Teeth At The Sink, Almost Had A Heart Attack With This Reflection
Image source: tap_water_wolf
#44 I Saw This In My Neighbor’s Backyard
Image source: svgethings
#45 Legit Scared Me On My Walk
Image source: missmissie67
#46 I Just Launched My Spoon Across The Room And Screamed Like A Girl Because I Thought There Was A Spider In It
Image source: kechlion
#47 I Have A Fake Alligator Head In My Yard And Today While Taking My Dog Out It Scared Me
Image source: ZachG03_
#48 Sculptures Of Heads In The Woods. Scared The Heck Out Of Me
Image source: shibashroom
#49 Just Opened The Garage At The Job I’m On And Had A Heart Attack
Image source: reddit.com
#50 My Chair Just Scared The Bejesus Out Of Me
Image source: Cutter1998
