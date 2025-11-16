“What Words/Phrases Do You Hear Someone Say And Immediately Know You’re Probably Not Going To Like The Person?” (50 Answers)

We’ve all got pet peeves. Some people will smack anyone who starts chewing with their mouth open, and others might already be on their way home if a date shows up 5 minutes late. But there are also plenty of things people can say to make their potential friendships instantly go up in flames.
Someone recently asked Reddit users to share words and phrases that alert them that they won’t like a person, and readers did not hold back. Below, you’ll find a variety of statements that people can’t stand, so enjoy learning what not to say upon meeting someone, and be sure to upvote the phrases that you consider to be red flags as well!
#1
Anything that involves “god’s will”
#2
“I’m not racist but…”
Yes. Yes you are.
#3
Describes himself as an Alpha Male. Tells you implausible stories about how tough he is/how many women he’s “Banged”. Yeah, me an you gonna fall out soon buddy
#4
Anyone who is rude to waitstaff.
Been on a few dates where potential partners treated the waiter/waitress like garbage.
Instant dislike and termination of the date.
#5
Boys will be boys
#6
MAGA.
#7
“People don’t like me because I tell it like it is”
#8
“We’re a family here” in a work setting. Mother f****r you just laid off “cousin” Bill.
#9
“Do your own research.” Quickly became the mantra of some of the most misinformed and ignorant people on the planet.
#10
“Men are logical/analytical, and women are emotional.”
That’s one of the most inaccurate statements I keep hearing every time I listen to a certain type of people on certain videos/podcasts.
#11
‘thoughts and prayers”
#12
“Ugh I hate cats”
I can’t trust someone who says that. People who hate cats, really hate cats. To the point of abuse.
#13
“No offense, but…”, just before saying the most offensive thing you’ve heard in your life.
#14
“It’s all a part of god’s plan”
#15
“I am an influencer / I have xxxx followers…”
#16
You should smile more 🙄
#17
“The Election Was Stolen!”
#18
“i have no problem with the gays, just keep it away from me”
#19
“I’m so bipolar” to explain why they are indecisive or to play off poor life choices. Or just to say to sound quirky. Really hate that. I’m bipolar and rarely tell anyone.
#20
Women who say “I only have guy friends” which is usually followed by something like “women always bring drama / women are usually bitches / women can’t handle how real I am / women are always jealous of me.”
ETA: Yeah, it’s great having guy friends, but the problem is women who view other women as the enemy.
#21
“Why isn’t there a white history month” I’m not even huge into politics, but this says a lot about someone to me
#22
If a person humiliates others for the sake of boosting his own ego, I immediately stop communicating with that person.
#23
“Sheeple” As soon as I hear it I tune out everything else they have to say
#24
“oh, that’s such typical [star sign] behaviour”
#25
“I’m brutally honest”
#26
A man who uses “Females” to refer to women.
#27
I believe in the Bible as historical fact
#28
Woke.
#29
“Do you know who I am?”
#30
“If you can’t handle me at my worst you don’t deserve me at my best”
#31
“I just say what everyone else is thinking”. Describing someone as an “alpha” “sigma” “beta”, or calling women “females”
#32
“Let’s go Brandon”
#33
“Yes but you know there’s worst” everytime you have an issue. Denying the pain of someone isn’t helping them at all. Yes other have it worst, but at day D, hour H, I want to talk about my feeling and feel heard and seen. I want solutions or I want help or I want someone to b***h about the subject / person which / who is sensitive topic for me. Not thinking about others. That’s not being selfish, that’s destressing, and if you can’t find a solution at least outing bad vibes.
#34
“My ex was a narcissist”. I didn’t hear this nearly as often until the last year or so. Now suddenly everyone has had an ex that was a narcissist. I work in the behavioral health field and this one drives me crazy.
Like no, just because you both wanted different things in life doesn’t make him selfish enough to be labeled with an actual *personality disorder,* ***oh my god.*** Just say you weren’t compatible and move on with your life.
No offense to those who actually did genuinely date a narcissist.
#35
“You’re so quiet”
#36
“As a straight, white, cisgender person…”
Ma’am this a Wendy’s.
#37
“oh im compelled to do this totally normal activity because my OCD/adhd/bipolar is kicking in!”
#38
people who will insert, “well if trump was still in office…” in every single conversation despite having nothing to do with politics
#39
Got my shirt for x amount, my shoes for y amount type of people. You paid way more than normal people for stuff that’s not something to brag about. Also do you really have no innate worth that you have to toss around price tags to attract people’s attention.
#40
People who lie/brag about their IQ. In my experience they seem like the dumbest people.
#41
“I’m a -insert star sign- so that’s why I’m (being a c**t)”
#42
I had this new coworker who I didn’t have to work with, but could have made both of our jobs easier. He didn’t even need to say anything. At the first morning meeting he had a Daily Wire coffee mug that said, “this cup is filled with liberal tears.”
Yeah, no thanks dude. I don’t need your help with anything.
#43
“All men are trash”
#44
“My truth”
#45
“as an empath –“
#46
“I hate drama.” I have never heard someone say this, unsolicited, and not been exhausted with their shenanigans within a day.
#47
“As an ENFP/ISTJ/JKDSAJKHSDF/other alphabet soup personality test baloney…”
#48
“Why didn’t they just take the eagles to Mordor?”
#49
“snowflakes”, “woke”, or “unbeknownst”.
Especially unbeknownst, I hate that word more than is reasonable to acknowledge.
#50
“Tough love” often seems to be used as an excuse to be a d**k. I get it when it’s like an intervention, but most times I’ve personally heard it this was just people who wanted to start s**t.
