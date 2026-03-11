“We’re Tired Of Hiding The Bodies”: 73 Signs That Made People Laugh Or Do A Double Take

Signs are everywhere; you just have to know where to look for them. Well, that’s the case for signs from the universe. When it comes to physical signs, it’s pretty much impossible to miss them! From billboards to stop signs, you’re probably exposed to hundreds of them every day. But how many are you actually reading?
Apparently, it’s worth it to stop and smell the roses (or stop and read the signs) every once in a while. And one community that knows that all too well is Silly Signs on Facebook. This group is dedicated to sharing the most clever, hilarious, and entertaining signs people have ever encountered, so we’ve gathered their best posts below. Enjoy scrolling through, and keep reading to find conversations with the group’s Admin, Baz Mattaz, and one of the group’s moderators, Lisa Childs Saunders.
#1
Image source: Pepe Cuevas
#2
Well at least that’s been cleared up…
Image source: Pepe Cuevas
#3
Image source: Af Affi
To learn more about this community that’s dedicated to celebrating amusing signs, we got in touch with an Administrator of Silly Signs, Baz Mattaz. He was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and reveal how he got involved in this group in the first place.
“There I was, sitting around minding my own business, and from nowhere, I received a bunch of invitations to Admin some groups,” Baz shared. “One of them was Silly Signs. To be honest, I had no idea where they came from, but I accepted anyway.”
#4
Image source: Rowan Dakota Oberbrunner
#5
Image source: Ardanie Divar Ra
#6
Image source: Dessy Dessy
“Silly Signs had less than a thousand members, I think,” the Admin continued. “I had no idea how groups work. I hardly know anything now, to be honest. I gave it a bit of attention. Posted some signs I saw personally – I live in Vietnam and Asia, the home of the laughable typo.”
“Once it got to about 50K members, it started to get a bit time-consuming,” Baz says. “The spammers start to notice you. So I asked in the group if anyone would like to help out and got myself some really nice moderators.”
#7
Image source: Maggie Sharpe
#8
Image source: Mbelgedez Well
#9
Image source: Ghina Zckia II
We were also curious about what it’s like managing this large of a group, as today, the community has over 155K members. “These groups tend to sprawl,” Baz noted. “But we stick rigidly to ‘it must be a sign’. Sometimes it hurts removing really funny posts, but if it’s not a sign, it’s not coming in.”
#10
Image source: Emily Scott
#11
Image source: Lisa Childs Saunders
#12
Image source: Uci Tabah
Thankfully, the admin noted that the members are pretty mellow. “They don’t fight and bicker much,” he told Bored Panda. “We don’t allow [discussions of] politics or religion (even if it’s a sign), so nothing much to fight about.”
He also shared that, “Cracking the 100K milestone was a buzz for sure.”
#13
Image source: Coplok Bengkel
#14
Image source: Don't Just Laugh, Buy Something
#15
Image source: Edd Wilder
Baz also says they take a pretty relaxed approach when it comes to deleting posts that fit the theme, as he understands that you can’t have fresh content 100% of the time.
“We don’t delete duplicates,” he noted. “Sometimes I swear that some people actually repost our own content. But to be fair, once something funny gets posted, it gets shared into other groups and can find its way back in.”
#16
Image source: Eric Aubin
#17
I’m not saying no but I think I’d like to find out who the two people are first.
Image source: raig Jones
#18
Image source: Baraya
Lisa Childs Saunders, another moderator of Silly Signs, was also kind enough to chat with Bored Panda about her involvement in the group.
“Baz was looking for moderators, as the group was beginning to grow rapidly,” she noted. “I have 2 other groups of my own and moderate 2 groups. I really enjoy it.”
#19
Image source: Phil Boulanger
#20
Alien graffiti can be pretty hurtful.
Image source: Ardanie Divar Ra
#21
Image source: History of Algeria-Ar
Lisa says she agrees with Baz, that it can be difficult when they have to delete a funny post. “But we are very strict about it having to be a sign. I think it maintains the integrity of the group,” she explained. “I believe that is one of the things people enjoy about this group, in particular. They know when they check in, they will not see a bunch of posts that are totally off topic.”
#22
Image source: Pepe Cuevas
#23
Image source: NPC_GOLD_DIGGER
#24
Yeah… nice neighbors. When you move into a new neighborhood, you don’t put notes up on your neighbor’s homes demanding to enforce your own religious beliefs and how they should live their lives (and then be insulting about it). That’s a good way to start problems for yourself.
Image source: Leticia Amoyy
“I have checked out other groups that purport to be ‘sign’ groups. They are filled with politics, religion, and videos,” Lisa continued. “It’s so distracting, and it takes over the group. This is a fun group of folks who, for the most part, really do pay attention to the rules.”
#25
Image source: Adeline Kim
#26
Image source: Don't Just Laugh, Buy Something
#27
Image source: Shero Insurgent
And as for the moderators’ favorite posts, they shared a few gems with Bored Panda. One that was presumably meant to warn people to stay out of a body of water, confusingly said, “CROCODILES DO NOT SWIM HERE.” Another by a body of water said, in a similar vein, “Do not feed hallucinogens to the alligators.” And one meant to warn drivers stated, “Red Squirrels Drive Slowly.”
#28
Image source: Ghina Zckia II
#29
Image source: Houston Weaver
#30
Image source: hristian Phelps
#31
Image source: Shero Insurgent
#32
Image source: Ghina Zckia II
#33
Image source: History of Algeria-Ar
#34
Image source: abreena Hayes
#35
Image source: Ghina Zckia II
#36
Image source: Christian Phelps
#37
Image source: Dessy Dessy
#38
Image source: Paul Bushrod
#39
Image source: Shero Insurgent
#40
Image source: Lisa Childs Saunders
#41
Image source: Shelley Lynae Stephenson
#42
Image source: Agus Ibanez
#43
Image source: Keith Nelson
#44
Image source: Dessy Dessy
#45
Image source: Lisa Childs Saunders
#46
Image source: Hendro Dagdo
#47
Image source: Uci Tabah
#48
Image source: Lisa Childs Saunders
#49
Image source: Lisa Childs Saunders
#50
Image source: Mbelgedez Well
#51
Image source: James Santiago Fields
#52
Image source: Keith Nelson
#53
Image source: Agus Ibanez
#54
Image source: Maggie Sharpe
#55
Image source: Ratih Rosita
#56
Image source: Agus Ibanez
#57
Image source: Adi Firmansyah
#58
Image source: Amna Naii
#59
Image source: Uci Tabah
#60
Image source: Shelley Lynae Stephenson
#61
Image source: Dan Alperin
#62
Image source: orben Christensen
#63
Image source: Dessy Dessy
#64
Image source: Dessy Dessy
#65
Image source: Dessy Dessy
#66
Image source: Lisa Childs Saunders
#67
Image source: Agus Ibanez
#68
Image source: Don't Just Laugh, Buy Something
#69
Image source: Patrick Royter
#70
Image source: Shero Insurgent
#71
Image source: History of Algeria-Ar
#72
Image source: Agus Ibanez
#73
Image source: Keith Nelson
Follow Us