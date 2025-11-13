I Create Custom Painted Shoes

Raised in an artist family I paint on everything. From wine glasses to 50’ murals. By far my most favorite thing to paint is custom shoes. When complete, a sealant is applied to be able to wear like regular store-bought shoes for the world to see.
A pair of Vans to match customer’s motorcycle tank
Image credits: KatsCartoons
Close up of the motorcycle themed shoes
Image credits: KatsCartoons
Pinstriping on the back
Image credits: KatsCartoons
Monster-themed sneakers
Image credits: KatsCartoons
Image credits: KatsCartoons
Monsters details
Image credits: KatsCartoons
My fav power couple
Image credits: KatsCartoons
The fire was so much fun to paint
Image credits: KatsCartoons
Spider sneakers to match customer’s motorcycle
Image credits: KatsCartoons
Sports-themed Seahawks
Image credits: KatsCartoons
Custom heels to resemble a strawberry cake
Image credits: KatsCartoons
A snap shot of the pipping
Image credits: KatsCartoons
100% non-edible
Image credits: KatsCartoons
Custom painted Air Force 1s. Air brushed and hand painted
Image credits: KatsCartoons
Kats Cartoons custom shoes
Image credits: KatsCartoons
