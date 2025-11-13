I Create Custom Painted Shoes

by

Raised in an artist family I paint on everything. From wine glasses to 50’ murals. By far my most favorite thing to paint is custom shoes. When complete, a sealant is applied to be able to wear like regular store-bought shoes for the world to see.

Visit my Etsy for more!

More info: Etsy | Facebook | Instagram

A pair of Vans to match customer’s motorcycle tank

Image credits: KatsCartoons

Close up of the motorcycle themed shoes

Image credits: KatsCartoons

Pinstriping on the back

Image credits: KatsCartoons

Monster-themed sneakers

Image credits: KatsCartoons

Image credits: KatsCartoons

Monsters details

Image credits: KatsCartoons

My fav power couple

Image credits: KatsCartoons

The fire was so much fun to paint

Image credits: KatsCartoons

Spider sneakers to match customer’s motorcycle

Image credits: KatsCartoons

Sports-themed Seahawks

Image credits: KatsCartoons

Custom heels to resemble a strawberry cake

Image credits: KatsCartoons

A snap shot of the pipping

Image credits: KatsCartoons

100% non-edible

Image credits: KatsCartoons

Custom painted Air Force 1s. Air brushed and hand painted

Image credits: KatsCartoons

Kats Cartoons custom shoes

Image credits: KatsCartoons

Patrick Penrose
