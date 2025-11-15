Hey Pandas, What Is The Famous Movie That You Personally Didn’t Like (Closed)

Share it with us.
#1
Twilight …
#2
Titanic.
I can’t understand why people love that movie as much as they do.
The movie City of Angels came out that same year. And I enjoyed that movie way more.
#3
Going to get downvoted to hell for this, but the new Aladdin. I watched 5 minutes of it before I turned it off, nobody can beat Robin Williams.
#4
Star Wars. Really overrated and they don’t know when to stop making movies.
#5
Star wars. My whole family loves them but (and i know im gonna get downvotes for this) the only part about them I liked was Jar Jar Binks
#6
A Star is Born
#7
The live action Mulan.
1. It didnt have the same charm as the original
2. They left out Mushu and that is a straight CRIME.
My aunt said “well they couldn’t find a real life dragon.” Well they couldnt find a real life PHEONIX either could they?
#8
i dont like the hobbit lord of the rings and harry pooter movie 6 . it had to much action for me and harry potter movie 6 i just didnt like
#9
All the James Bond movies.
If I’m being honest, spies in disguise (yes the one where the guy turns into a pigeon) is better.
#10
The first two “Godfather” movies, which some critics regard as the best movies ever made. I appreciate that the films are very well-made and complex.. but I just don’t *like* them. I don’t identify with the characters, there’s no emotional connection to the story for me, there’s little beauty and no fun, And I disapprove of everything I see.
#11
”Game of Thrones”… Watched aaall the seasons slavely, waiting for it to kick in, but it just didn’t happen. :-/ When the last episode was over, I was like ”Are you kidding me? THAT was what all the fuss was about?!” (Made myself watch it out of principle, just because the whole world was crazy about it, and I didn’t want to feel as an outsider, haha.)
Many great sceneries though, and quite a few good laughs, thanks to Peter Dinklage, so my time wasn’t totally waisted. :)
#12
Because of Winn-Dixie
I didnt really think it was so good
#13
Home Alone.
I personally thought it was really boring, sue me!
#14
This kind of came out recently, but I wasn’t too keen on Godzilla vs Kong. I thought it was too scattered and confusing.
I really love the deaf awareness, though. Jia was my favorite character.
#15
Godzilla vs. Kong…overrated. And come on, really? Mechagodzilla?!?!?! STUPID!!!!!
#16
“Get Shorty”
No idea what it was about, walked out after about 1/2 hour
#17
I’d say Harry potter, and Aladdin.
Both of them were just kinda boring to me
#18
The Invisible Man (newest). How on earth anyone found the scene in which the wife is wrestling and punching at the air terrifying is the scariest thing about it.
#19
The Matrix
#20
Infinity war 1 and 2. It is full of plot holes and I found it really boring and bad. Marvel movies are imo entertaining but not that good (and thats fine) but I really dislike those two. But people praised it as if it was the new LotR
#21
Sleepless In Seattle. I tried watching a couple times and passed out from boredom each time.
#22
The new version of Little Women. It didn’t make any sense. They kept jumping back and forth from the past to the present. I wasn’t able to keep track of anything.
#23
back to the future
#24
Avatar. Couldn’t get through it. Didn’t care about any of the characters and found it confusing.
