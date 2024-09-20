Netflix Drops Deadlier Games In ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Trailer and Confirms Release Date

This just in — Player 456 is back with a vengeance! Netflix just dropped a special teaser for Squid Game Season 2 which features Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) donning the iconic green tracksuit once again. The upcoming season will pick up right after Gi-hun ditches his plans to travel to the US. The trailer shows him taking place in another round of the Squid Game with brand-new contestants fighting for a cash prize of 4.56 billion won.
The teaser opens with a shot of Gi-hun coming face to face with the Front Man, who was revealed to be Hwang In-ho (Lee Byung-hun) during Season 1. It also offers a glimpse at what goes on behind the scenes of the deadly game as the guards and the Front Man prepare to launch another set of the life-or-death game. The screen then flashes with familiar glimpses of the arena which looks nearly identical to the one featured in the first season.
Fans of the show can expect a line up of a lot of new faces in Squid Game Season 2 including Yim Si-wan (Unlocked), Kang Ae-sim (Be Melodramatic), Kang Ha-neul (The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure), Park Gyu-young (Sweet Home) and more. While the exact details of their characters are still under wraps, many of these new additions will take on the roles of players in the game.
‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Promises to be a Story of Revenge
Squid Game is the first non-English language show to secure an Emmy nomination in the main drama category. The show became Netflix’s most popular series of all time with a record of 1.65 billion views in the first 28 days after its premiere back in 2021, as reported by Variety. The series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk also became the first Asian person to win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series.
Dong-hyuk reprises his role as the writer, director and producer for Squid Game Season 2. In a letter to the fans, the series creator shared that the fans will see Gi-hun in a much more serious role in the upcoming season. After vowing to put an end to the game once and for all, the lead character will find himself up against the Front Man, who is not going to be an easy opponent.
While speaking to The Hollywod Reporter, Dong-hyuk shared that Squid Game Season 2 will revolve around the theme of the horrors of capitalism, similar to the first season. “The philosophies I put in Season 1 all naturally extend to Season 2,” added the director. He also revealed that the fans will be surprised to see that Gi-hun has turned into a completely new person as he reels from the trauma of the first Game and dives right back into that world for a second time.
Squid Game Season 2 premieres on December 26, 2024 on Netflix.
|Squid Game
|Cast
|Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, Oh Yeong-su, Anupam Tripathi
|Release Date
|Season 2 releases on December 26, 2024 (Season 1: September 17, 2021)
|Stream On
|Netflix
|Directed by
|Hwang Dong-hyuk
|Produced by
|Hwang Dong-hyuk, Kim Ji-yeon
|Based On
|Original concept by Hwang Dong-hyuk
|Plot Summary
|Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in deadly games for a huge cash prize.
|Musical Elements
|Original score by Jung Jae-il (Season 1)
|Current Status
|Season 2 in production, teaser released by Netflix
Follow Us