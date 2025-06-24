Nelson Sardelli: Meet Mariska Hargitay’s Estranged Biological Father

Mariska Hargitay was already in her mid-20s when she discovered that Italian singer-comedian Nelson Sardelli was her biological father. Born to Hollywood sex icon Jayne Mansfield, Mariska spent her formative years thinking Mickey Hargitay, who was married to her mother from 1958 to 1964, was her biological father. Since her mother died when Mariska was a toddler, she didn’t find out her true paternity until she became an adult. The truth devastated her, but she found her way around it and never stopped clinging to the man who raised her as a father should.
For most of his active years, Nelson Sardelli worked in Las Vegas as a singer and comedian. He also ventured into acting, appearing in such films as Myra Breckinridge and Fake-Out. Before fame, Sardelli did different jobs to make ends meet, including working in a construction company. Eventually, he found success in entertainment, utilizing his innate skills in various crafts as an entertainer.
Where is Nelson Sardelli From?
Born on September 20, 1934, in São Paulo, Brazil, Nelson Sardelli is of Italian descent. After spending his formative years in Brazil, Sardelli moved to Pontiac, Michigan, in the United States, seeking greener pastures. He worked at General Motors in Michigan around 1956. Sardelli also served in the U.S. Army until the late 50s, during which he gave dance lessons to other soldiers at a Fort Gordon, Georgia, USO.
What Does He Do?
When he left the Army, Sardelli returned to Michigan for another job. He soon left his job to return to dance school and performed at the Old Mill Tavern in Wasterford. Sardelli relocated to Brazil to start a construction job he secured through his uncle. His venture into the entertainment industry began in Brazil after a sportscaster wrote a two-page piece about his career in the United States. The story was published on a prominent sports publication in Brazil, giving Sardelli a boost in the entertainment industry.
Riding on the wave of the attention the publication gave him, Sardelli returned to the States and began performing as a singer and comedian. His work took him to many places worldwide, but he focused on Las Vegas. Sardelli was an opening act for Judy Garland. He also performed at Las Vegas’ popular hotels and casinos, including the Thunderbirds and Flamingo.
Nelson Sardelli only appeared in three films before his retirement. He made his acting debut in 1963, playing an uncredited role in Homesick for St. Pauli. His next role was as Marion in the 1970 comedy film Myra Breckinridge. His last film role was as Danny Parelli in Fake-Out (1982). He has been a resident of Las Vegas since 1965.
How Mariska Hargitay Found Out Nelson Sardelli Was Her Biological Father
Nelson Sardelli briefly dated Mariska’s mother in 1963, before she reconciled with her then-estranged husband, Mickey Hargitay, and gave birth to Mariska in 1964. Her mother died when she was 3, and Mariska had to uncover details about her heritage on her own. Mariska told Vanity Fair that she was 25 when she began suspecting that Sardelli was her biological father after someone showed her a picture of the Italian entertainer. She knew instantly that he was her father.
However, Mickey denied it when she asked him. She didn’t persist because she “wanted to be loyal to Mickey.” At age 30, Mariska made the first move to meet Sardelli after watching him perform in Atlantic City, and he told her he had waited 30 years for that moment. She gradually bonded with Sardelli and his children but never stopped acknowledging Mickey as her father. In her 2025 HBO documentary, My Mom Jayne, Mariska shared her paternity story with the world.
Mariska, who gained fame for her role as Detective Olivia Benson in the Law & Order franchise, made her directorial debut with the documentary. The project premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2025, featuring appearances from her blended family members. The documentary will be released theatrically and become available to stream on HBO Max.
Mariska Hargitay’s Biological Father, Nelson Sardelli, Had Three Other Daughters
Nelson Sardelli was married to Fledia Fay Sardelli, who died in July 2012. The marriage produced three daughters, including Venetia, the eldest, who died in 2001. The others are Giovanna and Pietra. Mariska convinced both sides of her family to participate in the documentary and had a special viewing with her half-sisters in Las Vegas. Sardelli has been married to a woman named Lorraine.
