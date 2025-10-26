Nelly Furtado Announces She’s Quitting Music Amid Vicious Body-Shaming Online

Nelly Furtado took to her Instagram to announce an indefinite hiatus from music months after she surprised fans with what was described as a new “thick” look.
The term was used to refer to the songstress’s substantially larger frame at a recent Manchester Pride concert.
More recently, on October 24, the “Say it Right” singer indicated that it would be her last appearance as a professional singer.
Nelly Furtado reminisced about her first professional performance as a singer
Image credits: nellyfurtado
She made the announcement on Instagram, showing a picture of herself as a 20-year-old posing in a pink dress.“Twenty five years ago today my first album Whoa, Nelly! was released,” she reminisced.
“In the first slide I am 20 years old, about to play my first show as a professional artist at Lilith Fair.”
“I went down to a store called “Original” on Queen West in Toronto and shopped for that pink dress and some sparkly platform shoes to perform in,” she recalled.
“It was so meaningful and my artist self felt so updated.”
She hoped that her music would one day inspire someone
Image credits: nellyfurtado
In the post, she observed how two and a half decades later, her music is being heard by another generation.
She took a step back to the turn of the century and remembered hoping some kid would blow the dust off her first vinyl one day and find inspiration in it.
“I could never have guessed that there would be so many new ways to discover ‘old’ music in 2025!”
“To have so many people rediscovering my music has been surreal and joyful. It’s been so fun embracing this opportunity, getting out on stage again and seeing up close, the true lasting power of good music.”
Not all netizens were critical of Furtado’s new look
Image credits: Frank Hoensch/Getty
Not shy of her new look at all, she made reference to the second visual of herself while performing Berlin.
A video of her during a performance on stage depicts a broader version of Furtado, who, 15 years ago, boasted a sleeker look, and raised eyebrows with her Justin Timberlake, Timberland collaborations of 2010.
But unlike some outlets’ portrayals of overwhelmingly negative reactions to her new look, netizens were startled, but not all of them critical.
She has previously called on fans to be body neutral
“This is not the real Nelly Furtado anymore, I miss the 00s” lamented a supporter.
“Why are we the only country with 200+ lb pop stars?” complained another.
But the 46-year-old has on more than one occasion proven unfazed by these comments and in February showed off her curves in an orange bikini, the Daily Mail reported.
“HAVE A BODY NEUTRAL 2025, BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY, LOVE WITH EVERY INCH OF YOUR HEART THANKS FOR ALL THE MEMORIES THIS YEAR,” she tagged the image.
Many netizens think Furtado looks great
Image credits: Toni Anne Barson Archive/Getty
Fans were as awed by the post as they were by the recent sightings. In fact, she seemed to be winning more people over with her new look, albeit at the twilight of her career.
“When she was skinny I wasn’t a fan. Now she thick, I’m a fan,” wrote a netizen.
“Oh wow she’s not skinny anymore but I still love her,” remarked another.
“She looks great to me! She’s thicker but she still has a beautiful body!” echoed another person in agreement.
The 45-year-old singer had hinted at aesthetic pressures in February, but did not elaborate
Image credits: Christopher Polk/Getty
Furtado’s February post came with a telling admission:
“This year I became aware of the aesthetic pressure of my work in a brand new way, while simultaneously I experienced new levels of self love and genuine confidence from within.”
Image credits: nellyfurtado
While she is yet to elaborate on what exactly the “aesthetic pressure” is, one netizen read into it and delivered their thoughts unfiltered.
“Holy moly,” they exclaimed. “I can see why you’re stepping away from the spotlight. I would too if I had let myself go like you have.”
Her goodbye has a ring of finality to it
Image credits: nellyfurtado
Notably, she makes it sound as if she is out of the game for good when she writes:
“Endless gratitude to anyone who has ever listened and vibrated with my music and attended any of my shows. I love you and your open hearts.”
“I deeply thank all of those who have worked so hard to help me make my pop dreams come true on a creative and organizational level. I thank all my brilliant collaborators and loyal champions.”
The internet for most parts thinks her hiatus has something to public opinion
