HOA Board Member Refuses To Follow Pet Ownership Rules, Neighbor Gets Police Involved

Imagine walking out of your own front door and being pounced on and injured by a big dog. Not once but twice…
That’s exactly what happened to one person whose entitled neighbor simply refuses to keep their pet on a leash while going for walks. They’ve told how the dog runs free all over the neighborhood, posing a risk not only to residents but to itself as well. The dog’s owner doesn’t see the big deal and wants people to mind their own business.
It’s illegal to have dogs off-leash in many neighborhoods around the world
But one man refuses to follow the rules, even after his dog injured a neighbor – not once but twice
The neighbor gave an update, revealing that animal control had been contacted
“Actually feel sorry for the dog”: The neighbor gave quite a bit more info when prompted by netizens
“My dog is well-behaved” is not an excuse to have them off-leash in public areas
Many cities around the world have laws regarding where dogs can and can’t be off-leash. The point is to protect people, pets, and wildlife from unexpected encounters.
Failing to comply with these leash laws can result in serious consequences for dog owners. You could face fines, legal liability for injury or damages, being banned from certain spaces, and, at worst, losing your dog or being held responsible should a fatal attack take place.
“In most cities and towns, leashes are mandatory in shared spaces like sidewalks, parks, and neighborhoods,” notes safer-america.com. “Typically, leashes are limited to six feet or shorter to ensure better control over dogs.”
Some people ignore leash laws because they believe their dogs are well-behaved enough to run free. But experts say this isn’t the best attitude to have. And a few would even label it as entitlement…
“When you are out in public spaces, please consider that it’s not just about you and your dog. You need to be considerate of other people who are using the same areas,” writes Shannon Viljasoo, director of online training and content for McCann Professional Dog Trainers. “Whether they are riding a bike, walking alone or with a dog, their opportunity to use a public area should not be challenged. They have just as much right to be there.”
Viljasoo adds that she’s been “told off” on multiple occasions by people who think it’s okay to allow their off-leash dogs into her dog’s space. And she’s not the only one.
“One of our instructors was recently threatened quite seriously by someone out on a walk when she tried to stop an out-of-control dog from posturing over hers,” reveals the expert. Her view is that if dogs are to be allowed to greet, it should be consensual.
“There should be a clear exchange by BOTH owners where permission is given to allow the dogs to say hello,” Viljasoo advises. “Anything short of that is unfair and could very well be putting both dogs and humans at risk.”
What if you’re in a dog park where off-leash is allowed?
Even in places where off-leash dogs are allowed (like certain dog parks), owners need to use their common sense.
According to the dog training experts at YES!DOG, there is a super important law that is “almost universally applicable” to all public places where having off-leash dogs is legal.
“This law states that all off-leash dogs must be under control at all times,” warns the site. “That means that if your dog does not have a 100% reliable recall (that is, if your dog cannot come when called 100% of the time, regardless of what is going on in the environment), it is not legal for you to have your dog off leash.”
Again, there are many reasons for this, including your own dog’s safety. “Not all dogs want to meet other dogs. Some simply don’t enjoy it, and some are fearful of other dogs and will respond defensively,” adds YES!DOG’s site.
If your dog doesn’t have good recall, approaching a dog that doesn’t enjoy your dog’s company (or doesn’t want to be approached) might not end well. You could be putting both dogs in danger.
“You are traumatizing their dog,” cautions YES!DOG. “And the truth is that you may very well be traumatizing your own.”
“I pepper spray unleashed dogs that come at me”: People shared a range of reactions
