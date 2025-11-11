Drywall Worker Creates Stunning 3D Art Using Only Joint Compound

by

Bernie Mitchell is not just another drywall contractor. Based in Ontario, Canada, he uses his knowledge to sculpt intricate 3D murals. Employing joint compound, he creates stunning nature-themed sculptures on drywall, featuring birds, horses, wolves and dogs.

Mitchell began experimenting with drywall in the early 1990s. He was playing with raised surfaces and light. Then, he started using wheat and barley stalks to make impressions. Today, his pieces have evolved into everlasting works of art that demonstrate his extraordinary creativity. If you want to learn how to do it, be sure to follow Mitchell on Facebook, he is planning to create tutorials soon!

More info: berniemitchell.ca | Facebook (h/t: twistedsifter)

Watch the video here:

