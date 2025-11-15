50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

by

There’s no question that Mother Nature has been generous enough to give us countless gifts of everything we need to survive. Not to mention the breathtaking landscapes and adorable animals that make our hearts melt. But sometimes we can get stuck in the fast pace of our urban lifestyles and barely even notice the beauty surrounding us.

Thanks to this subreddit, however, we can still admire the jaw-dropping things happening just outside the comfort of our homes. From mammoth tusks and wild horses to devastating natural disasters; this Reddit page has more than enough captivating images for you to see.

Bored Panda collected the best awe-inspiring examples this subreddit could offer. Keep scrolling through this list and see some truly awesome photos of nature yourself!

#1 Squirrel Nest

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: Master1718

#2 Shizuoka, Japan

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: Kris19275

#3 Majestic Cross Fox

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: keenfeed

#4 The Moon Looks Like Saturn

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#5 Endangered Andean Cat

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: MistWeaver80

#6 Mushrooms Growing On Dead Leaf On Almost Perfect Alignment

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: BeaLeiderman

#7 Owl Raised Duckling When It Mistook Egg For Its Own

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: d3333p7

#8 Wild Reindeer Under The Northern Lights

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: Evaleenora

#9 Capybara With Friends

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: goldbutthole

#10 Lynx Mother And A Baby

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: FormerFruit

#11 Hummingbird Nest

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: jonjones

#12 A Little Lion Snarling At My Remote Camera

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: willbl

#13 Beautiful Blue Mycean Mushroom

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: IRiseUpLikeAPhoenix

#14 A Crow Doing His Part To Save The Planet

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: KrissiKross

#15 The Cosmic Sensation

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: PerspectiveFriendly

#16 A Tree With Some Serious Will To Live

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: unnaturalorder

#17 A Very Photogenic Leopard

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: Throwaway-71

#18 Eruption On Etna Creates A View Which Is Like A Phoenix

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: akashdas323

#19 A Stork Couple Celebrating Their First Egg

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: hoopderscotch

#20 Same Whale Found After 35 Years In The West Coast Of Mexico

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: the-furry

#21 These Male & Female Cardinals

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: mtlgrems

#22 Mother Owl With Her Kids

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: d3333p7

#23 Highly Successful Honeybee

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: to_the_tenth_power

#24 A Very Colorful Mandarin Duck

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: ADarkcid

#25 Barn Owl Displaying Feathers

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: redditsdaddio

#26 Exotic, Beautiful, And Rare Patagonian Crater Agate Only Found In Argentina!

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: leakytoquito

#27 The Valley Of 72 Waterfalls, Switzerland

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#28 A Beautiful Morning In Iceland

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: d3333p7

#29 Beautiful Seashells In A Shell

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: n91_bee

#30 Basalt Canyon, Iceland

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: EnigmaQQ

#31 A Rare Desert Bloom In The Atacama Desert In Chile

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: unnaturalorder

#32 Gorgeous Arctic Hares

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: unnaturalorder

#33 Wildlife Photographer Attempting To Take Photos Of Meerkats

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: to_the_tenth_power

#34 Raw Velvety Malachite

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: rocksforthespirit

#35 A Snowflake On A Crow’s Wing

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: koreanadian

#36 Helmcken Falls Canada

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: tnseir

#37 Touching North America And Europe At The Same Time

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: Khrime

#38 Rehabilitated Chimpanzee Named Wounda Showed Gratefulness To Jane And Team Upon Release Back To The Wild

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: SunCloud-777

#39 A 12 Million Year Old Praying Mantis Encased In Amber

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#40 Big Bison Meets Little Magpie

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: wetscoastwanderer

#41 Fish Eating Berries

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: traditionaldrummer

#42 This Is A Blue Pit Viper

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: Thryloz

#43 Absolute Unit Kodiak Bear

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: Nic0487

#44 A Fox Looking Up At A Drone

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: MTPokitz

#45 Cardinal Showing Off

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: yourstrulyjarjar

#46 The Harpy Eagle

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: crg339

#47 My Wife Found This Tiny Skink In Our Garden, Some Much Needed Brightness On A Grey, Smoky Day

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: icantspeakesperanto

#48 This Caterpillar Eating A Leaf But All I Can See Is Squidward’s Interpretive Dance

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: MTPokitz

#49 The Edge Of A Rainstorm

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: mtlgrems

#50 Wild Horses Enjoy The Ocean

50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

Image source: Dlatrex

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Mini Recap — The Mentalist 2.02 “The Scarlet Letter”
3 min read
Oct, 2, 2009
Hey Pandas, What Was Something That Gave You The Chills? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
These 30 Crazy Snowman Ideas Would Make Calvin And Hobbes Proud
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
We Illustrated Iconic Literature Locations In UK That Are A Must-Visit For Book Lovers
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Korean Illustrator Captures Love And Intimacy So Well That You Can Almost Feel It (Part 2)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post The Weirdest Drawing You’ve Ever Done (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.