50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online

There’s no question that Mother Nature has been generous enough to give us countless gifts of everything we need to survive. Not to mention the breathtaking landscapes and adorable animals that make our hearts melt. But sometimes we can get stuck in the fast pace of our urban lifestyles and barely even notice the beauty surrounding us.
Thanks to this subreddit, however, we can still admire the jaw-dropping things happening just outside the comfort of our homes. From mammoth tusks and wild horses to devastating natural disasters; this Reddit page has more than enough captivating images for you to see.
Bored Panda collected the best awe-inspiring examples this subreddit could offer. Keep scrolling through this list and see some truly awesome photos of nature yourself!
#1 Squirrel Nest
Image source: Master1718
#2 Shizuoka, Japan
Image source: Kris19275
#3 Majestic Cross Fox
Image source: keenfeed
#4 The Moon Looks Like Saturn
Image source: reddit.com
#5 Endangered Andean Cat
Image source: MistWeaver80
#6 Mushrooms Growing On Dead Leaf On Almost Perfect Alignment
Image source: BeaLeiderman
#7 Owl Raised Duckling When It Mistook Egg For Its Own
Image source: d3333p7
#8 Wild Reindeer Under The Northern Lights
Image source: Evaleenora
#9 Capybara With Friends
Image source: goldbutthole
#10 Lynx Mother And A Baby
Image source: FormerFruit
#11 Hummingbird Nest
Image source: jonjones
#12 A Little Lion Snarling At My Remote Camera
Image source: willbl
#13 Beautiful Blue Mycean Mushroom
Image source: IRiseUpLikeAPhoenix
#14 A Crow Doing His Part To Save The Planet
Image source: KrissiKross
#15 The Cosmic Sensation
Image source: PerspectiveFriendly
#16 A Tree With Some Serious Will To Live
Image source: unnaturalorder
#17 A Very Photogenic Leopard
Image source: Throwaway-71
#18 Eruption On Etna Creates A View Which Is Like A Phoenix
Image source: akashdas323
#19 A Stork Couple Celebrating Their First Egg
Image source: hoopderscotch
#20 Same Whale Found After 35 Years In The West Coast Of Mexico
Image source: the-furry
#21 These Male & Female Cardinals
Image source: mtlgrems
#22 Mother Owl With Her Kids
Image source: d3333p7
#23 Highly Successful Honeybee
Image source: to_the_tenth_power
#24 A Very Colorful Mandarin Duck
Image source: ADarkcid
#25 Barn Owl Displaying Feathers
Image source: redditsdaddio
#26 Exotic, Beautiful, And Rare Patagonian Crater Agate Only Found In Argentina!
Image source: leakytoquito
#27 The Valley Of 72 Waterfalls, Switzerland
Image source: reddit.com
#28 A Beautiful Morning In Iceland
Image source: d3333p7
#29 Beautiful Seashells In A Shell
Image source: n91_bee
#30 Basalt Canyon, Iceland
Image source: EnigmaQQ
#31 A Rare Desert Bloom In The Atacama Desert In Chile
Image source: unnaturalorder
#32 Gorgeous Arctic Hares
Image source: unnaturalorder
#33 Wildlife Photographer Attempting To Take Photos Of Meerkats
Image source: to_the_tenth_power
#34 Raw Velvety Malachite
Image source: rocksforthespirit
#35 A Snowflake On A Crow’s Wing
Image source: koreanadian
#36 Helmcken Falls Canada
Image source: tnseir
#37 Touching North America And Europe At The Same Time
Image source: Khrime
#38 Rehabilitated Chimpanzee Named Wounda Showed Gratefulness To Jane And Team Upon Release Back To The Wild
Image source: SunCloud-777
#39 A 12 Million Year Old Praying Mantis Encased In Amber
Image source: reddit.com
#40 Big Bison Meets Little Magpie
Image source: wetscoastwanderer
#41 Fish Eating Berries
Image source: traditionaldrummer
#42 This Is A Blue Pit Viper
Image source: Thryloz
#43 Absolute Unit Kodiak Bear
Image source: Nic0487
#44 A Fox Looking Up At A Drone
Image source: MTPokitz
#45 Cardinal Showing Off
Image source: yourstrulyjarjar
#46 The Harpy Eagle
Image source: crg339
#47 My Wife Found This Tiny Skink In Our Garden, Some Much Needed Brightness On A Grey, Smoky Day
Image source: icantspeakesperanto
#48 This Caterpillar Eating A Leaf But All I Can See Is Squidward’s Interpretive Dance
Image source: MTPokitz
#49 The Edge Of A Rainstorm
Image source: mtlgrems
#50 Wild Horses Enjoy The Ocean
Image source: Dlatrex
