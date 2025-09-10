35 Miss Universe Winners Captured In Stunning Photos

What began as an international beauty contest in the mid-20th century has since evolved into a platform to raise awareness on global challenges and to celebrate diverse cultures. Miss Universe winners may only wear crowns for a year, but their impact is felt far beyond the stage through ambassadorship, public speaking, and charity work. While it may be difficult to imagine them as more than just pageant icons in beautiful gowns, much of their lives unfold away from all the glitz and glamour. We’ve gathered candid photos of each winner from 1990, giving a closer look at the women behind the crowns and sashes.
#1 Sheynnis Palacios – Nicaragua (2023)
Image source: missuniverse
#2 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters – South Africa (2017)
Image source: demitebow
#3 Ximena Navarrete – Mexico (2010)
Image source: ximenanr
#4 Victoria Kjær Theilvig – Denmark (2024)
Image source: victoriaakjaer
#5 R’bonney Gabriel – United States (2022)
Image source: rbonneynola
#6 Harnaaz Sandhu – India (2021)
Image source: harnaazsandhu_03
#7 Andrea Meza – Mexico (2020)
Image source: andreamezamx
#8 Zozibini Tunzi – South Africa (2019)
Image source: zozitunzi
#9 Catriona Gray – Philippines (2018)
Image source: catriona_gray
#10 Pia Wurtzbach – Philippines (2015)
Image source: piajauncey
#11 Paulina Vega Dieppa – Colombia (2014)
Image source: paulinavegadiep
#12 Gabriela Isler – Venezuela (2013)
Image source: gabrielaisler
#13 Olivia Culpo – United States (2012)
Image source: oliviaculpo
#14 Leila Lopes – Angola (2011)
Image source: officialeilalopes
#15 Stefanía Fernández Krupij – Venezuela (2009)
Image source: stefaniafernandezk
#16 Riyo Mori – Japan (2007)
Image source: riyomori_
#17 Zuleyka Rivera – Puerto Rico (2006)
Image source: zuleykarivera
#18 Natalie Glebova – Canada (2005)
Image source: natalieglebova
#19 Brook Lee – United States (1997)
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#20 Iris Mittenaere – France (2016)
Image source: irismittenaeremf
#21 Dayana Mendoza – Venezuela (2008)
Image source: dayanamendoza
#22 Jennifer Hawkins – Australia (2004)
Image source: jenhawkins_
#23 Amelia Vega – Dominican Republic (2003)
Image source: ameliavega
#24 Justine Pasek – Panama (2002)
Image source: justinepasek
#25 Denise Quiñones – Puerto Rico (2001)
Image source: denisequinones9
#26 Lara Dutta – India (2000)
Image source: larabhupathi
#27 Mpule Kwelagobe – Botswana (1999)
Image source: mpule.gandhi
#28 Wendy Fitzwilliam – Trinidad And Tobago (1998)
Image source: wendyfitzwilliam
#29 Alicia Machado – Venezuela (1996)
Image source: giomorosmiami
#30 Chelsi Smith – United States (1995)
Image source: chelsi_smith1
#31 Sushmita Sen – India (1994)
Image source: sushmitasen47
#32 Dayanara Torres Delgado – Puerto Rico (1993)
Image source: dayanarapr
#33 Michelle Mclean – Namibia (1992)
Image source: michellemcleanofficial
#34 Lupita Jones – Mexico (1991)
Image source: lupjones
#35 Mona Grudt – Norway (1990)
Image source: mona_grudt
