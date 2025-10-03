“She Didn’t Deserve This”: Missing Woman’s Body Discovered Behind Secret Wall Inside Hoarder’s Home

The body of a 28-year-old woman who had been reported missing for days was found hidden inside a secret wall in the “hoarder-style” home of a Vallejo resident.
On Tuesday (September 28), the Vallejo Police Department in California discovered the dismembered remains of Renia Lewis, a Berkeley resident.
Authorities have arrested the suspect involved in the homicide.
“There’s some seriously evil people, walking amongst us! Can’t trust no one these days, people are messed up,” wrote one social media user.
Renia Lewis was reported missing, and four days later police authorities discovered her lifeless body
Image credits: Rere Lewis / Facebook
Authorities first arrived at a home on 14th Street near Starr Avenue after Lewis’s family and friends reported her missing on September 26.
Officers received leads suggesting she may have been at the house before vanishing.
During the initial search, a “welfare check and a cursory search of all rooms, closets, and places a person could hide” was carried out at the Vallejo residence, but there was no sign of Lewis.
The police department later involved the California Highway Patrol and even the FBI in the case.
Image credits: Sweet Tea Lewis / Facebook
A search warrant was then issued for a more thorough check of the same property, and “during this search, they discovered a concealed entry into the attic.”
“Officers searched the attic and located the remains of a deceased female, suspected to be the missing woman,” stated the authorities.
The 28-year-old was last seen, according to her phone location, at the property belonging to Douglas Irwin Shaw
Image credits: ABC7 News Bay Area / YouTube
The body was later confirmed to be Renia’s by her distraught family members.
According to neighbors of the suspect, Shaw’s house had been boarded up for a long time, and he lived in a detached unit in the backyard.
Explaining why police could not discover Lewis’ remains during the initial search, her cousin Latoya Lewis told KTVU, “You would miss it because my baby girl was hidden behind a wall. A secret wall they placed her behind.”
Image credits: ABC7 News Bay Area / YouTube
In a public statement, Police Chief Jason Ta of the Vallejo Police Department called the homicide a “senseless act of violence.”
“This was a heartbreaking, senseless act of violence that has no place in our community… our thoughts are with the decedent’s family during this incredibly difficult time.”
Image credits: KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco / YouTube
Douglas, 41, worked as a mechanic at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo and was the father of two daughters with his ex-partner.
Distraught family members of the deceased believe Renia was brought to the home against her will
Image credits: KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco / YouTube
Police arrested Douglas and charged him without bail into Solano County Jail on suspicion of m**der.
His first court appearance is scheduled for October 1 in Solano County Superior Court.
According to a KTVU report, the mechanic’s previous girlfriend had obtained a restraining order against him in 2023, which she later dropped.
Image credits: KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco / YouTube
Lewis’ other cousin, Jakeem Green, firmly believes that the 28-year-old victim was “either dru**ed or under some type of influence” by Shaw and was in his home against her will.
Pointing out signs of visible struggle that Green noticed on the property, he added, “I feel like she got her consciousness back, and she was fighting for her life. Windows were busted. She was trying to get away and escape.”
“Praying for her family. This poor baby didn’t deserve this. I can’t even imagine what her mom is going through,” expressed one sympathetic netizen.
The 41-year-old Shaw reportedly confessed to the homicide of Renia, although his motive still remains unknown
Image credits: KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco / YouTube
According to the victim’s cousin, Douglas admitted to the crime.
“The person that they have in custody is being cooperative, stated that he did indeed k**l Renia, he threw her phone on top of the school, that’s the most information that I have.”
Renia’s mother, Teri Lewis, collapsed when detectives delivered the news.
On the way to the location, she “just prayed, ‘God please don’t let it be her, please don’t let it be.’”
Image credits: ABC7 News Bay Area / YouTube
“This is unreal, so unreal. I will never see my daughter again because of this monster… He needs to sit there and suffer for my daughter because she didn’t deserve this.”
Teri hopes that the accused receives life imprisonment as punishment.
The victim was not in a romantic relationship with Shaw but frequently visited the Vallejo area, as many of her family members and friends lived there.
Renia and the accused were not in a relationship, and he is being held without bail at the Solano County Jail
Image credits: KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco / YouTube
Vallejo residents paid their respects to the deceased throughout the day.
Colleen Isom-Reyes, a longtime resident who brought a lit candle and flowers to honor her, questioned Douglas’ motive, as the reason remains unclear.
“Sad. I mean it is sad all the way around. I am more concerned, the main question, like anybody else is – Why? What was the purpose?”
Image credits: Sacramento StreetWars / Facebook
Another resident, Isom-Reyes, expressed, “I wouldn’t want to find my daughter like that. We all have children in this world, whether they are grown or little… I feel more for the family and the mother. Her loss.”
According to California law, Douglas could face the d**th penalty or life imprisonment without parole if found guilty of Lews’ m**der.
“It’s sad how can people take the life of another human being? Nothing can be that bad, pure evil.”
“This young lady did NOT deserve this,” echoed netizens after Renia’s dismembered remains were found
Follow Us