Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails

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Part of being a good neighbor is making the necessary compromises to keep the peace. However, that doesn’t mean you should give in to ridiculous, entitled demands at your expense.  

A couple tried their best to find a middle ground with their neighbors, who weren’t pleased with how they built their new house. The people next door were so bothered that they filed a complaint with the neighborhood developers. 

However, their protest backfired so spectacularly that they avoided contact with the couple for the entire five years they lived there. 

Being a good neighbor may require making occasional compromises

Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails

NewJadsada/Envato (not the actual photo)

Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails

This couple, however, failed to find a middle ground with the people next door, who didn’t like how they built their house

Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails
Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails
Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails
Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails
Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails
Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails
Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails

nansanh/Envato (not the actual photo)

The neighbors raised the issue to the developers, only for it to backfire on them

Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails
Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails
Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails
Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails

keysersozevk

Feelings of ownership of a specific space tend to increase over time

Many horrible neighbor stories revolve around people who stake a claim to spaces they’ve occupied for a long time. But according to psychology professor Frank McAndrew, the perception of a right to a specific space can grow over time.

“When a person seated at a table in a university snack bar for five minutes or less was approached by a stranger who asked them to move, they invariably complied and often offered an apology as well. However, if the person had been seated there much longer, they usually refused to move,” he explained

McAndrew says territorial behaviors are part of human nature. It’s a way for people to preserve their privacy, communicate personal identity, and organize day-to-day life. 

However, being too territorial can lead to friction, especially among neighbors. Many can’t communicate their grievances well, which often leads to ugly disputes. 

Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails

sigridlangkusch/magnific (not the actual photo)

So, what’s the best way to approach these problems? A calm, respectful approach is a given, and etiquette expert Amanda King strongly advises it. 

“If you begin with an aggressive reaction, you may only be met with more aggression, and the issue escalates,” she said

Escalating matters to authorities should be the last resort, especially when taking legal action. According to community titles lawyer Allison Benson, it’s a time-consuming, stressful process that should happen only after you’ve sought professional advice. 

“You need to understand not just your legal rights and obligations but what’s required during the litigation process,” she said. 

Based on the author’s account, the neighbors seemed so focused on having the couple redo their home that they may have overlooked a few key factors. It was likely a bitter lesson they had to live with for five years.

The author responded to a comment for some clarification

Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails

But for the most part, commenters were pleased with how the story unfolded

Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails
Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails
Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails
Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails
Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails
Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails
Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails
Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails
Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails
Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails
Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails
Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails
Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails
Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails
Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails
Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails
Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails
Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails
Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails
Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails
Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails
Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails
Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails
Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails
Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails
Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails
Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails
Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails
Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails
Neighbors Try To Sabotage Family’s New Home To Save Their View, Avoid Them For 5 Years After It Fails

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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