This App Has A Filter To Remove Makeup And People Are Using It To See How Celebrities Look Without It (30 Pics)

There are dozens of beauty apps out there that you can use to make your selfies more polished than you look in real life. If you want to smoothen your skin, darken your eyelashes, or add cat ears (no judgment), technology has you covered. But in “features that we’re pretty sure literally nobody asked for,” here is a photo editing app that does just the opposite by removing makeup from photos for a more natural look.
MakeApp actually has a number of functions that it can perform on photos or videos, using a neural network to imagine what a person’s facial features look like with more or less makeup. It’s the no-makeup feature, though, that has had the most controversial results. Here’s what happens when it’s tested out on famous people.
#1 Audrey Hepburn
#2 Emilia Clarke
#3 Angelina Jolie
#4 Jennifer Aniston
#5 Rita Ora
#6 Bella Hadid
#7 Kendall Jenner
#8 Miranda Kerr
#9 Kate Middleton
#10 Charlize Theron
#11 Nicole Kidman
#12 Jennifer Lawrence
#13 Katy Perry
#14 Scarlett Johansson
#15 Victoria Beckham
#16 Adele
#17 Taylor Swift
#18 Britney Spears
#19 Rachel Mcadams
#20 Melania Trump
#21 Emma Watson
#22 Gigi Hadid
#23 Chloë Grace Moretz
#24 Selena Gomez
#25 Ana Kasparian
#26 Emma Watson
#27 Angelina Jolie
#28 Kim Kardashian
#29 Hillary Clinton
#30 Kim Kardashian
