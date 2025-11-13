Grandson Decides To Get His 84-Year-Old Grandpa A New Wardrobe And Makes Him An Instagram Star

by

The fashion stars and influencers of Instagram have become way too predictable: The sleek, tanned bodies, the trappings of wealth, the same poses in the same exotic locations. Sometimes we need a reminder that as a visual medium, there is far more fun we could be having with it.

Enter 84-year-old Japanese Grandfather Tetsuya, a retired chemistry teacher, who has become an unlikely, yet refreshing presence in the fashion world. Tetsuya recently had a visit from his grandson Naoya Kudo, who was back home in Akita Prefecture for a week-long holiday, and they spent some quality grandson/grandpa time taking photos and trying out some fun and trendy outfits.
The results of Tetsuya’s ‘photoshoots’ were so good, that Naoya Kudo decided to share them with the world. The cool photos quickly went viral, and the pair’s Instagram account already has over 88k followers!

Want to see what all the fuss is about? Scroll down below to see Tetsuya’s long overdue fashion photography debut for yourself, and let us know what you think in the comments!

More info: Instagram | slvr-tetsuya.tumblr.com

#1

Image source: slvr.tty

Image source: slvr.tty

#2

Image source: Silver Tetsuya

Image source: Silver Tetsuya

#3

Image source: Silver Tetsuya

Image source: Silver Tetsuya

#4

Image source: Silver Tetsuya

Image source: Silver Tetsuya

#5

Image source: Silver Tetsuya

Image source: Silver Tetsuya

#6

Image source: Silver Tetsuya

Image source: Silver Tetsuya

#7

Image source: slvr.tty

Image source: slvr.tty

#8

Image source: Silver Tetsuya

Image source: Silver Tetsuya

#9

Image source: Silver Tetsuya

Image source: Silver Tetsuya

#10

Image source: slvr.tty

Image source: slvr.tty

#11

Image source: Silver Tetsuya

Image source: Silver Tetsuya

#12

Image source: Silver Tetsuya

Image source: Silver Tetsuya

#13

Image source: slvr.tty

Image source: slvr.tty

#14

Image source: Silver Tetsuya

Image source: Silver Tetsuya

#15

Image source: slvr.tty

Image source: slvr.tty

#16

Image source: slvr.tty

Image source: slvr.tty

#17

Image source: slvr.tty

Image source: slvr.tty

#18

Image source: slvr.tty

Image source: slvr.tty

#19

Image source: slvr.tty

Image source: slvr.tty

#20

Image source: slvr.tty

Image source: slvr.tty

#21

Image source: slvr.tty

Image source: slvr.tty

#22

Image source: slvr.tty

Image source: slvr.tty

#23

Image source: Silver Tetsuya

Image source: Silver Tetsuya

#24

Image source: slvr.tty

Image source: slvr.tty

#25

Image source: slvr.tty

Image source: slvr.tty

#26

Image source: slvr.tty

Image source: slvr.tty

#27

Image source: Silver Tetsuya

Image source: Silver Tetsuya

#28

Image source: Silver Tetsuya

Image source: Silver Tetsuya

#29

Image source: Silver Tetsuya

Image source: Silver Tetsuya

#30

Image source: Silver Tetsuya

Image source: Silver Tetsuya

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
