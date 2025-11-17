Hey Pandas, What Are The Scariest Stories You Know? (Closed)

Are you a fan of horror? I am too! What is a bone-chilling story you know? It can be any length as long as it sends shivers down our spines!
#1
The man put paper cut on a hand sanitizer
#2
White with Red
A man went to a hotel and walked up to the front desk to check-in. The woman at the desk gave him his key and told him that on the way to his room, there was a door with no number that was locked and no one was allowed in there. Especially no one should look inside the room, under any circumstances. So he followed the instructions of the woman at the front desk, going straight to his room, and going to bed.
The next night his curiosity would not leave him alone in the room with no number on the door. He walked down the hall to the door and tried the handle. Sure enough, it was locked. He bent down and looked through the wide keyhole. Cold air passed through it, chilling his eye. What he saw was a hotel bedroom, like his, and in the corner was a woman whose skin was completely white. She was leaning her head against the wall, facing away from the door. He stared in confusion for a while. He almost knocked on the door, out of curiosity, but decided not to.
This disinclination saved his life. He crept away from the door and walked back to his room. The next day, he returned to the door and looked through the wide keyhole. This time, all he saw was redness. He couldn’t make anything out besides a distinct red color, unmoving. Perhaps the inhabitants of the room knew he was spying the night before, and had blocked the keyhole with something red.
At this point, he decided to consult the woman at the front desk for more information. She sighed and said, “Did you look through the keyhole?” The man told her that he had and she said, “Well, I might as well tell you the story. A long time ago, a man murdered his wife in that room, and her ghost haunts it. But these people were not ordinary. They were white all over, except for their red eyes.”
#3
There once was a young girl, who lived in a cabin with her dog. Being a small dog, and scared of thunderstorms, he often hid under her bed. When she was nervous, she would put her hand under the bed for him to lick.
One night, there was a sound echoing around the house… drip.. drip… drip…
She went around and checked all the faucets, but none of them were leaking, so she brushed her teeth, put her hand under the bed for a lick, and went and sat on the couch, scrolling the web.
Later, the sound began to bug her again. She went outside and checked the hose, and checked if it was raining. Nothing.
She ducked into her room really quick to get another lick. She decided to shower early, and after she did so, the sound was echoing again.
Drip… drip… drip…
Now she was really nervous, so she went around and turned over every area in the house that had even a glass of water, but nothing was leaking!
She went and got a lick from her dog, then went over to her closet to change into her bedclothes.
As she opened to closet, the dripping grew louder and louder, and she found herself staring in horror at the body of her dog, slit down the spine and hanging from a coat hanger. Attached was a note…
Humans can lick too.
#4
https://www.thecanadianencyclopedia.ca/en/article/la-corriveau warning, this story is really disturbing and scary.
#5
“Kurt was a 12 year old child who suffered from schizophrenia, he was very introverted and did not speak often so his hallucinations were never brought up before with his parents. At 5:25 AM on the 24th of May, he set a building on fire due to his undiscovered schizophrenia. Most people in the building evacuated but Kurt had trapped himself in the building after many vivid hallucinations. When the building collapsed he was stuck in the rubble for 2 days before being excavated and sent to the hospital where he was heavily wrapped in bandages. He died later that day.”
(Note: This is from a whole collection of twisted stories like this.)
#6
It was a normal day like any other. But unbeknownst to the small family at Third Street, their basement harbored a monster unholy to human eyes. The power went out. The father went down to fix it. Little did he know it was a trick. He never came back. His wife went to look for him and never returned. Tragedy followed until the father, his wife, and their children had fallen victim. They became vessels of the creature, serving it until the final spirit fell, the family dog. Knowing his fate, their golden retriever now howls at the basement door for hours, as the creature prepared itself to weaken its spirit,, though it never can. The dog lay howling until his final breath, and since the monster hadn’t killed it, his ghost now howls still, as the monster prepares to strike another home.
