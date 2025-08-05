“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart

by

Ever thought about running away from home as a kid? For most, it’s nothing more than a harmless daydream. But for this Redditor, it became reality.

After enduring years of mistreatment from his mother, he finally reached a breaking point. So when she told him to leave, he took her words literally and didn’t come back. Days passed without him returning, and eventually, she called the police to track him down.

What she never imagined was that the search would reveal everything she’d been hiding. Here’s how it all played out.

The teen had spent years suffering under his mother’s mistreatment

“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

So when she told him to leave, he decided to take her words literally

“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart
“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart
“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart
“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart
“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart

Image credits: peoplecreations / freepik (not the actual photo)

“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart
“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart
“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart

Image credits:  Lesli Whitecotton / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart
“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart
“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart

Image credits: John Leslie / Wikipedia (not the actual photo)

“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart
“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart
“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart
“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart

The author later shared more details

“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart
“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart
“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart

Image credits: justaddtheslashS

He also opened up about the emotional toll it had taken on him

“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart
“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart
“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart
“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart
“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart
“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart
“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart
“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart
“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart
“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart
“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart
“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart
“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart
“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart

Readers were relieved he got away and responded with their own stories of escaping toxic homes

“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart
“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart
“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart
“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart
“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart
“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart
“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart
“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart
“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart
“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart
“She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Grimm
Grimm 2.04 “Quill” Recap
3 min read
Sep, 4, 2012
Our Five Favorite Cleaning Ladies in TV History
3 min read
Jun, 10, 2017
Juicy Jungleland: Energetic Oil Paintings By Natalia Shiryaeva
3 min read
Apr, 23, 2025
Whatever Happened to The Hogan Family’s Jeremy Licht?
3 min read
Dec, 11, 2020
Knife or Death
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Knife or Death
3 min read
Sep, 19, 2019
Will Bloodsport Pop Up In Peacemaker Season 2?
3 min read
Feb, 20, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.