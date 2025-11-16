30 Funny Things Patients Said While Loopy On Anesthesia, As Shared In This Online Group

Hospitals, dental practices – most of you will agree that visiting these kinds of places is far from fun.
Perhaps it’s the people in scrubs or that overly clean medical smell that gives you the heebie-jeebies – whatever it is, the whole process can be pretty stress-inducing.
Moreover, if you’ve ever been scheduled for surgery, there could’ve been a certain little thing that you were probably anticipating with immense dread – and that’s anesthesia.
“Anesthesiologists, what is something you won’t forget hearing from someone that was under?” – this netizen turned to one of Reddit’s most informative communities, wondering what crazy things patients under procedural sedation have said. The post has managed to receive nearly 45K upvotes in just a day, as well as 12.3K comments sharing chucklesome stories.
#1
I was coming out of the fog of anesthesia from a colonoscopy. Apparently I didn’t recognize my wife and refused her affections, telling her she was pretty, but I was married.
Got big brownie points for that.
Image source: angryshark, Eric Fleming
#2
Was under anesthesia for a breast reduction. As I was coming out, my nurse was talking to me and apparently I started saying “omg it’s an angel and she looks like Barbie!” I kept yelling for Barbie Angel and possibly kept trying to hug her and pet her hair. I cried for her on the way home.
She called to check on me later that night and referred to herself as Nurse Barbie Angel. She was the sweetest.
Image source: OHManda30, Eirien
#3
I was under general anesthesia to get my gall bladder removed. As I was being wheeled back through the double doors there was a giant tv screen that listed the surgeries going on. I was way too loopy to actually read it but I swear I saw “Elbow-ectomy” and started hysterically laughing over the idea of removing an elbow and being left with a floppy arm. Apparently what I actually said was “elbooow jellooooo” and then passed out.
Image source: happethottie, Quinn Dombrowski
#4
Apparently when I was going under I told the anesthesiologist, “don’t mess this up, I know where you work”.
Image source: SpazSpazBoBaz, Toshiyuki IMAI
#5
My husband was put under to get his wisdom teeth out. He was a little anxious and also is just kind of a**l (he’s an engineer), so he read is pre-op instructions front to back like a dozen times. One of the things it said was “you may experience profound disorientation upon awakening.” As he woke up, he opened one eye and looked around the room, then said extremely huffily “I wouldn’t call this PROFOUND.” Then he started crying.
Image source: PictureSarah, Ace Armstrong
#6
I gave a patient an IV dose of ketamine for a pain procedure. He proceeded to tell the room that everyone had turned into cartoon characters and then he announced he was melting into a wall of butter. Still my finest achievement as a physician…
Image source: CockeyedGunslinger, Dwayne Madden
#7
I woke up singing the *magic school bus* theme song while someone 3 beds away was screaming in agony
Image source: hairybackdave, South Carolina ETV; Nelvana; Scholastic Productions
#8
A girl woke up and asked if she had been hit by a train and then when asked if she knew why she was there she looked down and patted her chest and said implants. She was having her ACL repaired and her mom was there. (It was me, I was 19, I’ve never lived it down.)
Image source: AmandaDarlingInc, Docteur Spitalier Philippe
#9
My wife was all doped up during her c-section and asked the anesthesiologist, “did they cut me open yet?” He calmly told her they did. To which she replied, “awwwww s**t”, with a huge grin on her face. The Dr. and I lost it.
Image source: Hitman0355, Jeena Paradies
#10
Nurse here, was 22F – had a teen boy come out of anesthesia who looked at me and said ‘heyyy you’re the girl from last night!’ – I had to reassure everyone that THAT WASN’T ME!
Image source: aWormhatForVermhat
#11
I’m sure the anesthesiologist that did my son’s dental surgery will never forget him. Specifically, because he came out after the fact clearly trying very hard not to laugh to tell my wife about it.
Kiddo was just chatting away while he was getting ready. Now my son is autistic and at the time had a very… Distinct way of speaking and pattern of emphasis along with a lisp. I literally cannot translate how he sounded talking into text.
Anyway, just as they’re getting ready to put him under he goes. “You’re gonna need some hard core night time medicine cuz I have ADHD and-” out, practically snoring even. They get to work, finish up and pull the mask off him. The literal second the mask was off his nose he bolts upright and finishes his sentence from however long earlier. “That stuff don’t work good on me.”
Image source: kosandeffect, Presidencia de la República Mexicana
#12
My husband had his acl and meniscus repaired. When they brought him back into the room, he stared at me through half closed eyes until the nurses left and then said, “I love you. I’m glad you’re here.” I melted. Then he conked back out for about half an hour and woke up with a big gasp (I thought he was in pain, that’s how loud it was) and went, “BURGER KING BURGEEEEERRRRRR.” I said, “you want a burger King burger?” He said “I doooooooo!” So I had to get him a burger King burger for dinner. He doesn’t remember anything until he was back home several hours later with burger King sitting in front of him. Lol
Image source: GreenOnionCrusader, Mike Mozart
#13
My aunt, who notoriously despises fast food (old Mexican lady whose food is as good as it gets) woke up and looked at my uncle and said, “are you the sexy man that’s gonna take me to McDonald’s?” If you knew her you would know that she would NEVER say that. She has never lived it down.
Image source: jay_skrilla
#14
My mom woke up from dental surgery and when we were leaving the surgeon’s office, he gave her a “goodie bag” with floss and a toothbrush and stuff, and the whole way home she kept asking if she could eat the candy that the dentist gave her. Every time I told her there was no candy, she looked so heartbroken, like a little kid when their goldfish dies or something
Then we stopped at CVS on the way home and she wandered off. I found her in the candy aisle holding a giant bag of fun sized candy and when I told her to put it back on the shelf she dropped it on the floor and galloped away laughing at me
Image source: Almost__A__Haiku, Upupa4me
#15
Anesthesiologist here. For better or for worse, I’m a big Green Bay Packers fan, so I wear a scrub cap with the Packers name/colors on it.
I was doing a pre-op evaluation on a kid who was a big New Orleans Saints fan, and when I walked into the room, his first words to me were “Packers Suck.” I laughed and continued to get him prepare him and his family for his redo open heart surgery procedure.
Fast forward to surgery a couple days later, and his mom had come back to the OR as he was going to sleep. Given the fact this was a 3 or 4 time redo sternotomy (going into the chest again), he had a higher risk of major complications from the surgery.
I started to push some meds to have him go to sleep while his mom was holding his hand, and as he drifted off, he said “Wait, I have to tell my mom something!” She got emotional saying how much she loved him, and we were all waiting to hear what he had to say so urgently.
I paused giving him the medication, but he was already well on his way to being under, and as he drifted off to sleep, he said “Packers suck.”
Kid did great, hope he is doing well :)
Image source: dhslax88, Mike Morbeck
#16
Was recently under for abdominal surgery. My partner of 17 years who I dearly love was the first face I remember seeing when coming out of anesthesia… I looked at him & said “who the f**k are you & why are you staring at me?” He’s still laughing…
Image source: rockchalkjayhawk8082, Joe Shlabotnik
#17
Patient here. Came out of anesthesia and heard gotye’s “somebody that I used to know” playing in the recovery room. I asked my SO why they were playing it at like 10x the normal speed and the nurse just goes “ok so she’s not ready to go home yet” lol
Image source: ArchangelEquinox, gotyemusic
#18
I got put under for my wisdom teeth at 17. When I came too the nurse or what ever was like “okay you’re probably a little groggy just sit tight for a while.” And I was like “F**K THAT I FEEL AMAZING!” And proceeded to swing my legs off the table which sent my top half spinning right after it and falling flat on my face.
People laughed. I remember the laughter.
Image source: solidSC, Lars Plougmann
#19
I was told after surgery I said I love dogs and I want to eat the Taliban.
Image source: whitedragontail, Sean MacEntee
#20
As I put someone out for a colonoscopy one time, the patient said, “You’re cute. Are you gonna see my butt??” Then she was out.
Image source: cosmicencounter1, Arkangel
#21
I was brought home after by my wife but was still loopy. She told the construction workers outside to make sure I didn’t leave the house. They let me help pour concrete and fixed what I f****d up. Nice guys. My daughter made them free lime aid so they were always cool with us.
Image source: ownersequity
#22
Patient here,
I was a teen. apparently before I went under I kept mumbling “it’s buried don’t worry, stop worrying it’s buried it’s buried it’s gone”
My Mom was there & said the staff were eyeballing her uncomfortably and years later to this day every year she still asks me If remember anything? That If ever I need to talk she’ll support me no matter what. I honestly do not know what I meant.
Image source: Successful_Ranger_19, Eli DukeFollow
#23
When coming to after surgery, I told my MIL that she was naughty and needed a spanking…
Image source: Lanndshark, Mark Ramsay
#24
As a 17 year old i had a colonoscopy because GI doctors couldn’t figure out why I couldn’t go #2. I mention this as an important detail, because after the colonoscopy I was still very much under the anesthesia effects, loopy, and when my mom tried to offer saltines I started screaming “HOW MANY CALORIES DO THOSE THINGS HAVE” and my mom starts panicking like “calm down, lower your voice, people are gonna think you have an eating disorder or something” and I just said “I CAN’T TALK QUIET WHATS GOING ON”
The ironic thing, was I guess besides dysregulating my ability to control vocal volume, the anesthesia kind of acted like a truth serum in a way. No, no one found out I had an eating disorder until I almost died from it a year later, but I can’t believe that wasn’t taken into consideration as to why I couldn’t go to the bathroom. Can’t poop if you don’t eat
Image source: dontlooksosurprised
#25
Am patient’s relative rather than anaesthesiologist – but as he started going under, patient (hydraulics engineer) started trying to tell the dr what type of pump they should install to fix the busted blood vessel in his brain.
Image source: viking_knitter, Les Chatfield
#26
I was 17 at the time but got my wisdom teeth taken out. Everything went as planned, but I woke up and remember seeing the oral surgeon. Me, being dosed with grade A giggle juice and having no idea wtf I was doing, asked her if she would like to grab boba sometime. I’ve never been so embarrassed in my life…
5 years later: she let me shadow for part of my dental school shadowing requirement and is giving me a LOR for applications next cycle…not a boba date but all things considered, she was a great mentor
Image source: Sonny_Ballins, cezzie901
#27
Not the anesthesiologist, but as a surgery tech working next to them:
**Patient, woozily:** “Doc, will I still be able to integrate after this?”
**Gas passer:** “Integrate? Like what?”
**Patient:** “Like the sum of f(x) from a to b when…”
**Gas passer:** _pushes more milk of amnesia_
Image source: GummyKibble, Robert Couse-Baker
#28
Patient here. I was getting my wisdom teeth out, and before I went under I told them that bananas are radioactive. When I woke up, I proceeded to repeat that several times and explain radioactivity.
Image source: Soggy-Pressure-8745
#29
I had a surgery to remove bone spurs from my big toes in early February of 2005. I woke up while the doctor was grinding the bone down and asked if he thought Donovan McNabb could lead the Eagles to a Superbowl win. He nodded at the anesthesiologist and I don’t remember anything after that.
Image source: The_Spyre, Rachel Lynne Smith
#30
One guy said, before falling asleep, “whoa! That feels like a dime bag.”
Image source: Any_Move, Maja Dumat
