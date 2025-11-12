I Create Nature And Art Nouveau Inspired Tattoos

by

Since I was a kid I’ve always wanted to make something with my hands and imagination. I’ve been trained from my very young age to be a pianist, so that was only a dream for a long time. And also it wasn’t very clear what exactly I want to do. Then all of a sudden came the idea: tattoos could be that instrument I’m really looking for! And they were for sure, I knew from the first line I made on a friend…

It was six years ago, and now here I am at this period of my life, dedicated myself to make art on skin, to connect people in a very unique and wonderful way, to learn and to develop.

More info: Instagram

