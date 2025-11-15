Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite 60s Band And Why? (Closed)

by

this is my first submission. I don’t really have a description. I like the Beatles. My favorite is Paul.

#1

my favorite 60s band has got to be the Beatles. They were my dad’s favorite, so that was the first music I ever listened to as a baby. With my dad’s passing this year, their music means even more to me. Every time I listen to “Yesterday” I think about my dad and the special relationship we had:)

#2

The Beatles ;)
The velvet underground

#3

I love love love the Beatles as well! My favorite is Paul too. I also like The Beach Boys as much as I like the Beatles

#4

The Beatles, The Doors, or the Beach Boys

#5

We all,agree! The Beatles!

