Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite 60s Band And Why? (Closed)

this is my first submission. I don’t really have a description. I like the Beatles. My favorite is Paul.
#1
my favorite 60s band has got to be the Beatles. They were my dad’s favorite, so that was the first music I ever listened to as a baby. With my dad’s passing this year, their music means even more to me. Every time I listen to “Yesterday” I think about my dad and the special relationship we had:)
#2
The Beatles ;)
The velvet underground
#3
I love love love the Beatles as well! My favorite is Paul too. I also like The Beach Boys as much as I like the Beatles
#4
The Beatles, The Doors, or the Beach Boys
#5
We all,agree! The Beatles!
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us