Russian Artist Creates Intricate Baroque Wigs From Paper

This is not your everyday paper art. Russian artist Asya Kozina has been turning paper into high-art for years, and won renown for her impressive Mongolian wedding costumes. Kozina explains her motivation on Behance:
“Historical wigs always fascinated me, especially the baroque era,” Kozina says. “this is art for art’s sake aesthetics for aesthetics — no practical sense, but they are beautiful. in this case, paper helps to highlight the main form and not to be obsessed with unnecessary details.”
More info: Facebook | Behance
Mongolian wedding costumes
Paper shaman
