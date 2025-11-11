Russian Artist Creates Intricate Baroque Wigs From Paper

by

This is not your everyday paper art. Russian artist Asya Kozina has been turning paper into high-art for years, and won renown for her impressive Mongolian wedding costumes. Kozina explains her motivation on Behance:

“Historical wigs always fascinated me, especially the baroque era,” Kozina says. “this is art for art’s sake aesthetics for aesthetics — no practical sense, but they are beautiful. in this case, paper helps to highlight the main form and not to be obsessed with unnecessary details.”

More info: Facebook | Behance (h/t: designboom)

Mongolian wedding costumes

Paper shaman

