27 Photos That Seem Normal Until You Learn The Mysteries Behind Them

Certain photographs create a long-lasting impression. They’re usually images that not only speak a thousand words, but can also induce gripping emotions. They’re the pictures that you’re about to see in this list.
We’ve collected these stills from various corners of the internet. Their mysterious vibes may draw you in at first glance, but it’s their sinister backstories that will give you the creeps that can stick with you for quite some time.
If you’re the type who gets easily spooked or weirded out, be forewarned. However, if this is the kind of content you appreciate, enjoy reading!
#1 In 1961, Michael Rockefeller, The Son Of Vp Nelson Rockefeller, Vanished While Exploring New Guinea
This photograph shows a 23-year-old Michael Rockefeller, son of the New York governor, trading with members of the Asmat tribe in New Guinea in 1961. It is one of the last known images of him before he vanished. Days later, his catamaran capsized, and he was last seen attempting to swim for the distant shore. While officially declared d**d from drowning, persistent rumors and later investigations suggest he made it to land only to be unalived and possibly cannibalized by tribesmen, a grim and unresolved end to his anthropological expedition.
Image source: Peabody Museum of Archeology and Ethnology, Carl Hoffman
#2 A Monster Off The Coast Of Hook Island
In 1964, photographer Robert Le Serrec was boating off the coast of Hook Island, Australia, when he and his family spotted a massive, tadpole-like creature in the lagoon below. He captured a series of photographs of the strange entity, estimated to be around 80 feet long, before it opened its mouth and swam away. The resulting image, taken long before the age of digital manipulation, has become one of the most famous and baffling “sea monster” photos ever taken, with no definitive explanation to this day.
Image source: Robert Le Serrec, Anu Mehjabin
#3 Overtoun Bridge In Scotland
For decades, the picturesque Overtoun Bridge in Scotland has been the site of a bizarre and disturbing phenomenon: dogs, for no apparent reason, will suddenly leap over its stone walls. An estimated 600 dogs have made the jump, with some reports claiming as many as 50 have d**d on the rocks below. Explanations range from the scientific, such as the scent of mink luring them over the edge, to the supernatural, but the exact cause for this strange canine compulsion remains a chilling and unsolved mystery.
Image source: dave souza, ranker.com
#4 Sir Goddard’s Squadron
This 1919 group portrait of Sir Victor Goddard’s Royal Air Force squadron contains a chilling detail. Peeking out from behind another airman in the back row is the faint, disembodied face of a man who wasn’t supposed to be there. Members of the squadron immediately identified the ghostly visage as Freddy Jackson, an aircraft mechanic who had been accidentally caught by a propeller just two days before the photograph was taken, the same day as his funeral.
Image source: Sir Victor Goddard, Anu Mehjabin
#5 Black Knight
Nicknamed the “Black Knight,” a mysterious object has been photographed in Earth’s orbit by multiple space missions, including the 1998 STS-88 shuttle flight. The object, which appears to be of artificial origin, does not correspond to any known satellite launched by any country. This has fueled a popular conspiracy theory that it is an alien probe of ancient origin, observing humanity from above, though scientists generally dismiss it as space debris, likely a lost thermal blanket from a previous mission.
Image source: NASA, Anu Mehjabin
#6 The Dyatlov Pass Incident
This photograph shows a search party examining the bizarre scene of the Dyatlov Pass incident, a mystery that has baffled investigators for decades. In 1959, nine experienced hikers were found deceased in Russia’s Ural Mountains under baffling circumstances. Their tent had been slashed open from the inside, and the hikers, some barefoot and undressed despite the sub-zero temperatures, had fled into the wilderness. The bodies were discovered with a range of horrifying and inexplicable injuries, including crushed chests, fractured skulls, and one woman was missing her tongue.
Image source: Soviet investigators, Richard D. Harroch and Dominique A. Harroch
#7 The Disappearance Of Amelia Earhart
This photograph captures pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart on the wing of her Lockheed Electra, the very plane she was flying when she vanished over the Pacific Ocean in 1937. The image, taken right before her ill-fated attempt to circumnavigate the globe, has become an iconic representation of her adventurous spirit. It serves as a haunting final glimpse of the famous pilot before she and her navigator, Fred Noonan, disappeared without a trace.
Image source: Underwood & Underwood, Richard D. Harroch and Dominique A. Harroch
#8 President Ronald Reagan Greets A Young Boy While Touring Red Square During The Moscow Summit In The USSR
In this 1988 photograph, President Ronald Reagan is seen shaking hands with a young boy in Moscow’s Red Square, but it’s the curious tourist in the background who has made the image famous. The blond man with a camera slung over his shoulder bears a striking resemblance to a young Vladimir Putin, who was a KGB agent at the time. While the Kremlin has always denied it, the White House photographer who took the shot remains convinced that he inadvertently captured a future Russian president spying on an American one.
Image source: Reagan White House Photographs, Morris M.
#9 The Babushka Lady
In the numerous films and photographs of the JFK assassination, one mysterious figure stands out: a woman wearing a tan overcoat and a distinctive headscarf, earning her the nickname “the Babushka Lady.” She appears to be filming the presidential motorcade at the exact moment of the fatal shots, which would make her footage an invaluable piece of evidence. Despite extensive FBI appeals to the public, the woman never came forward, and neither she nor her film has ever been identified, adding another layer of intrigue to that tragic day.
Image source: About Mark Dunsmuir, Anu Mehjabin
#10 The 1941 Time Traveler
A photograph taken in 1941 at the reopening of a bridge in British Columbia has fueled decades of “time traveler” speculation. Among the crowd of people dressed in the typical attire of the era is one man who stands out completely. He is wearing what appear to be modern sunglasses, a graphic t-shirt, and is holding a portable, advanced-looking camera, making him look as if he has been dropped into the scene from a different century. While skeptics argue his clothing was available at the time, his uniquely modern appearance in the context of the crowd has made the image an enduring internet mystery.
Image source: Bralorne Pioneer Museum, Susucn Nguyen
#11 Mystery Skunk Ape
In 2000, an anonymous woman sent two photographs to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department in Florida. The pictures show a large, dark, ape-like creature with glowing eyes, hunched over on her back porch at night. In an accompanying letter, the woman claimed the creature had been coming for three nights in a row to steal apples she had left out, and she identified it as the legendary “Skunk Ape,” a local version of Bigfoot known for its foul odor.
Image source: Nickeddu, reddit.com
#12 Lunch Atop A Skyscraper
Taken during the construction of the RCA Building in 1932, the iconic photograph “Lunch Atop a Skyscraper” depicts eleven ironworkers casually eating on a steel beam 850 feet above Manhattan. Despite its worldwide fame, the identities of both the photographer and most of the men in the picture remain a mystery. The photo was a staged publicity shot meant to promote the new skyscraper, but it has since become a powerful symbol of the grit and courage of the immigrant laborers who built modern America.
Image source: Bettmann / Getty Image, Morris M.
#13 Four Species Of Birds
This photograph, titled “Four Species of Birds,” is one of several surviving images created by a mysterious figure named Levi Hill in the early 1850s. Hill claimed to have invented a secret process for creating color photographs, a breakthrough that would have predated the officially recognized first color photo by a decade. After being widely accused of being a fraud for refusing to reveal his method, he vanished into obscurity, leaving behind these strange “hillotypes” which, to this day, cannot be definitively proven as either genuine innovations or clever hand-tinted hoaxes.
Image source: Levi L. Hill, Levi L. Hill
#14 The Mysterious Margate Family
Discovered in a collection of Victorian-era photographs, this series of images documents the vacations of a single, unidentified family in the English seaside town of Margate. Taken over several years, the photos chronicle the family’s life, showing the children growing older and a new baby sister appearing. Aside from the name of the photographer in the background of one shot, there are no clues to their identities, leaving behind a charming but completely anonymous family album that captures a life story we will likely never know.
Image source: National Museums Scotland, Morris M.
#15 The Grim Sleeper Women
When police arrested Lonnie Franklin Jr., the man convicted as the “Grim Sleeper” serial k**ler, they discovered a chilling collection of over 1,000 photos and videos in his home. The images showed dozens of women, many of whom appeared to be unconscious, asleep, or possibly dead. Authorities released 180 of the photos to the public in a desperate attempt to identify the women and determine if they were additional, unknown victims of his decades-long k**ling spree in Los Angeles.
Image source: Morris M.
#16 The Nameless Khmer Rouge Victims
Inside the notorious Tuol Sleng prison, known as S-21, the Khmer Rouge meticulously photographed thousands of their prisoners before to***ring and ex****ing them. These haunting, black-and-white portraits show men, women, and even children staring directly into the camera in the final moments before their deaths. After the regime fell, the records were scattered, leaving the vast majority of these faces nameless, their identities erased by the very regime that documented their systematic extermination.
Image source: Morris M.
#17 Hessdalen Valley Lights
Captured using a long exposure, this photograph shows the mysterious Hessdalen Lights, a recurring and unexplained phenomenon in a remote Norwegian valley. Since the 1980s, these silent, luminous objects have been observed floating and darting through the sky, sometimes for hours at a time. Scientific analysis has been unable to determine their origin, and they remain one of the world’s most baffling and well-documented UFO phenomena.
Image source: Bjørn Gitle Hauge, Anu Mehjabin
#18 Somerton Man
This scrap of paper, bearing the Farsi phrase “Tamám Shud” (“it is finished”), was found in the pocket of an unidentified man discovered on Somerton Beach in Australia in 1948. The words were torn from a rare copy of the book The Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam, which was later found to contain a mysterious, undeciphered code scrawled on its back page. The identity of the “Somerton Man” and the meaning of the cryptic messages have remained one of Australia’s most profound and baffling unsolved mysteries.
Image source: Jamie Frater, Australian police
#19 Hinterkaifeck M**ders
This post-mortem photograph shows the six victims of the gruesome and unsolved Hinterkaifeck m**ders in Germany. In 1922, an entire family and their maid were individually lured into their barn and unalived with a mattock. The unknown perpetrator then lived in the house for three days, tending to the livestock and eating meals while the bodies lay frozen outside. The picture, taken after the bodies were discovered, captures the chilling aftermath of a crime that was preceded by footsteps in the attic and other strange occurrences on the isolated farmstead.
Image source: Andreas Biegleder
#20 S.S Watertown Ghosts
Taken from the deck of the S.S. Watertown in 1924, this photograph appears to show two ghostly faces in the waves of the Pacific Ocean. The eerie visages are believed to belong to two crewmen, James Courtney and Michael Meehan, who had been accidentally k**led by gas fumes and buried at sea the previous day. For days afterward, the crew reported seeing the faces following the ship, prompting the captain to capture this chilling image, which has since become a famous piece of photographic evidence for believers in the paranormal.
Image source: Ksenia
#21 Our Lady Of Zeitoun
In L.A. Marzulli’s ‘The UFO Digest,’ an image has resurfaced, sparking a mix between Christian and extraterrestrial beliefs. The image is of a 1968 incident at the Coptic Orthodox Church in Zeitoun, Egypt. What looks like a spirit appears to be floating above the chapel, with many witnesses having claimed this was the Virgin Mary. However, Marzulli believed the photo was proof of extraterrestrial life.
Image source: wikipedia
#22 The Madonna With Saint Giovannino
Painted in the 15th century, “The Madonna with Saint Giovannino” appears at first to be a typical Renaissance religious scene, but a strange detail in the sky has fascinated UFO enthusiasts for decades. Hovering in the background above Mary’s left shoulder is a small, dark, disc-shaped object that appears to be radiating golden rays. Below it, a man and his dog can be seen on a cliff, shielding their eyes as they stare up at the mysterious object, an inclusion that suggests the artist intentionally depicted an anomalous aerial phenomenon.
Image source: Domenico Ghirlandaio, wondersify.com
#23 Van Meter Visitor
In 1903, the small town of Van Meter, Iowa, was tormented for several nights by a mysterious winged creature with a single, light-beaming horn on its head. Multiple respected citizens, including the town doctor and a bank manager, reported shooting the humanoid beast at close range, only for their bullets to have no effect. The strange visitations ended abruptly after a group of townspeople chased the creature and a smaller one like it into an abandoned coal mine and sealed the entrance, and they were never seen again.
Image source: Van Meter Visitor Festival, Estelle
#24 Hanan Monsour / Suzanne Ghanem
This photograph shows two different women, Hanan Monsour on the left and Suzanne Ghanem on the right, who are central to a famous reincarnation case. Ten days after Hanan d**d from heart surgery in Lebanon, Suzanne was born. As a toddler, Suzanne began speaking the names of Hanan’s children and husband, revealing details about Hanan’s life that she couldn’t have possibly known. The uncanny physical resemblance between the two and the specific, verified memories Suzanne possessed convinced many, including Hanan’s own family, that she was the reincarnation of the deceased woman.
Image source: Estelle
#25 Lady Of The Lighthouse
Taken during the day at the St. Augustine Lighthouse in Florida, this photograph appears to show a lone, shadowy female figure standing at the top of the tower’s railing. The photographer insists that no one was on the observation deck when the picture was snapped. The image is often cited as evidence of the lighthouse’s haunting, which is famously linked to the spirits of several people who have died there, including the daughters of a former lighthouse keeper who drowned nearby.
Image source: IifeAfterDeath, mru.ink
#26 A Cell Phone In Chaplin’s Movie
In bonus footage from Charlie Chaplin’s 1928 film The Circus, a woman is seen walking past the camera holding a black object to her ear, appearing for all the world to be talking on a modern cell phone. The strange clip went viral, with many people claiming it as evidence of a time traveler caught on film. Skeptics have since argued she is likely holding a portable hearing aid, a new technology at the time, but the woman’s uncanny resemblance to a modern pedestrian has made the image an enduring piece of cinematic folklore.
Image source: Anu Mehjabin
#27 Battle Of Los Angeles
This iconic photograph, published in the Los Angeles Times, captures the “Battle of Los Angeles” in February 1942. In the image, searchlights converge on an unidentified object in the night sky as anti-aircraft fire explodes around it. The incident, which triggered a city-wide blackout and panic just months after Pearl Harbor, was officially dismissed as a case of “war nerves” and weather balloons. However, the photo has since become a cornerstone of UFO lore, with many believing it depicts an extraterrestrial craft caught in the crossfire.
Follow Us