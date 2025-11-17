20 String Installations As A Futuristic Form Of Sculpture Are A Part Of Our Project “Decode The Code” (New Pics)

by

My name is Przemek Podolski and together with Marta Basandowska, we would like to present you with a new form of expression. Our assumption is to receive art in a new dimension. Its foundations are technology, science, and conceptual imagination of the space structure.

String Art Installations are tens of thousands of straight lines intersecting in space creating a three-dimensional object. The multiplication of their composition evokes the impression of extended reality.

#1 Kraków, Tauron Arena

Form Composition: String art in UV light installation

#2 Shanghai, Flowers

String art UV light installation

#3 Łódź, Light Move Festival

String art UV light installation with mapping – Mateusz Świderski

#4 Kraków, The Christmas Tree Concept

#5 Kraków, The Christmas Tree Concept

#6 Wrocław, Opera, Foyer

The Christmas tree

#7 Chorzów, Park Śląski, Fest Festival

#8 Hongkong

Composition elements for a large installation

#9 Kraków, Klub Studio

EgoDrop event, FENIX

#10 Amsterdam, Tobacco Theater

Compositional elements for a large installation

#11 Wrocław, Opera, Foyer

The Christmas tree

#12 Kraków, The Christmas Tree Concept

#13 Kraków, Klub Fabryka

Pillars, Installation with mapping, Artur Lis

#14 Nature Park Bieszczady, Baligród, Goadupa Festival

Open-air string art in UV light installation

#15 Kraków, Rotunda Club

EgoDrop event, String art in UV light installation with mapping – Łukasz Furman

#16 Łódź, Light Move Festival

String art UV light installation with mapping – Mateusz Świderski

#17 Kraków, The Christmas Tree Concept

#18 Kraków, Tauron S.a

Fragment of the base of a Christmas tree

#19 Nature Park Bieszczady, Baligród, Goadupa Festival

Open-air string art in UV light installation

#20 Kraków, Klub Fabryka

Pillars, Installation with mapping, Artur Lis

Patrick Penrose
