20 String Installations As A Futuristic Form Of Sculpture Are A Part Of Our Project “Decode The Code” (New Pics)

My name is Przemek Podolski and together with Marta Basandowska, we would like to present you with a new form of expression. Our assumption is to receive art in a new dimension. Its foundations are technology, science, and conceptual imagination of the space structure.
String Art Installations are tens of thousands of straight lines intersecting in space creating a three-dimensional object. The multiplication of their composition evokes the impression of extended reality.
#1 Kraków, Tauron Arena
Form Composition: String art in UV light installation
#2 Shanghai, Flowers
String art UV light installation
#3 Łódź, Light Move Festival
String art UV light installation with mapping – Mateusz Świderski
#4 Kraków, The Christmas Tree Concept
#5 Kraków, The Christmas Tree Concept
#6 Wrocław, Opera, Foyer
The Christmas tree
#7 Chorzów, Park Śląski, Fest Festival
#8 Hongkong
Composition elements for a large installation
#9 Kraków, Klub Studio
EgoDrop event, FENIX
#10 Amsterdam, Tobacco Theater
Compositional elements for a large installation
#11 Wrocław, Opera, Foyer
The Christmas tree
#12 Kraków, The Christmas Tree Concept
#13 Kraków, Klub Fabryka
Pillars, Installation with mapping, Artur Lis
#14 Nature Park Bieszczady, Baligród, Goadupa Festival
Open-air string art in UV light installation
#15 Kraków, Rotunda Club
EgoDrop event, String art in UV light installation with mapping – Łukasz Furman
#16 Łódź, Light Move Festival
String art UV light installation with mapping – Mateusz Świderski
#17 Kraków, The Christmas Tree Concept
#18 Kraków, Tauron S.a
Fragment of the base of a Christmas tree
#19 Nature Park Bieszczady, Baligród, Goadupa Festival
Open-air string art in UV light installation
#20 Kraków, Klub Fabryka
Pillars, Installation with mapping, Artur Lis
