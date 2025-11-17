Hey Pandas, What Is One Modern Trend That You Just Can’t Get Behind? (Closed)

We are consistently coming up with new innovations that are meant to make life easier. But is there anything that just irks you? Something that sounds good but it’s just a hassle. This is a judgment-free zone, if there is any hint of malice I’ll take this post down.
#1
AI … especially texts and “art”
#2
I’ll go first, sensor toilets. The ones where you have to wave in front of the beam in order to flush the toilet. But then it breaks. I have once spent 10 minutes in a bathroom, trying to get the sensor to work.
#3
Not respecting free speech, cancel culture
#4
Influencers. Now, I have no problem with people expressing their views online (take this post, for instance), but people somehow getting paid for trying to tell everyone what to wear/buy/think really needs to stop. These folks need to get real jobs…
#5
idk if this counts, but gen-z/tiktok slang
its really irking cuz ik people who use this type of slang in their everyday lives and its just VERY cringeworthy.
#6
TikTok/Youtube families literally EXPLOITING AND USING their children for views. They are REAL PEOPLE and not just props to earn you money!
#7
Most fashion trends
#8
Prejudice against Boomers and blaming Boomers for all of the evil in the world.
#9
Those weird trends that aim to bring back old gender roles… “tradwives” and whatnot
#10
Those TikTok NPCs. THEY LITERALLY MAKE MORE THAN NURSES BY SAYING 6 WORDS OVER AND OVER AGAIN😭
#11
plastic surgery. I literally can’t get behind that. Literally.
#12
Shirt tails half tucked in.
#13
Canceling people for disagreeing with them, for example if someone doesn’t support the lgbtq, people will hate them.
