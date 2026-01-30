Thomas Chabot: Bio And Career Highlights

Thomas Chabot: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Thomas Chabot

January 30, 1997

Sainte-Marie, Quebec, Canada

29 Years Old

Aquarius

Who Is Thomas Chabot?

Thomas Chabot is a Canadian professional ice hockey player, celebrated for his exceptional skating and offensive prowess as a defenceman. He consistently anchors the blue line for the Ottawa Senators in the National Hockey League, known for his impactful two-way play.

His breakout moment came leading the Saint John Sea Dogs to a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League title and earning MVP honors at the 2017 World Junior Championship. This performance cemented his reputation as a top young talent, making him a cornerstone for his NHL team.

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Sainte-Marie, Quebec, Thomas Chabot honed his hockey skills on local outdoor rinks, often with his older brother Félix-Antoine. His parents, François and Claude, fostered his early passion for the sport from a young age.

Before his professional career, Chabot was drafted by the Saint John Sea Dogs in the QMJHL, where he developed into a standout defenceman and became a key player for the team.

Notable Relationships

Thomas Chabot is married to Marion, with their wedding celebrated at the iconic Château Frontenac in Quebec City.

The couple’s elegant nuptials garnered public attention, marking a significant personal milestone for the Ottawa Senators defenceman.

Career Highlights

As an NHL defenceman, Thomas Chabot has become a cornerstone for the Ottawa Senators, showcasing his offensive talent with multiple high-scoring seasons. He notably finished as the team’s leading scorer in the 2018–2019 season.

His international success includes being named the 2017 World Junior Championships MVP while helping Team Canada secure a silver medal. He also earned a selection to the NHL All-Star Game in 2019.

Signature Quote

“One thing I’ve kind of learned even before that is to just stay in the moment, and whatever happens will happen, you know.”

