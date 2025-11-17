Hey Pandas, Interview Others Or Write Stuff About You

Write for example (if it’s an interview):
fav color: (panda answers in comments)
fav food:
pronouns:
etc.
if it’s about you, you could write for example:
pronouns: (your pronouns)
fav colour: for example yellow, etc.
#1
-name: Dmitri
-age: 18
-favorite food: piroshki/pelmeni
-favorite color: pale pink
-pronouns: they/he
-favorite song: mamma told me by mother mother
-nationality: russian
-country: singapore
#2
-name: Robin
-age: 26
-favorite food: cheesecake
-favorite color: gray
-pronouns: she/her
-favorite song: anything from hotfuss by the killers
-nationality: american
#3
Name: Chloe
Age: 24 (25 in May)
Fav. color: dark red
Pronouns: she/her
Nationality: Vietnamese-American
Fav. food: pasta/noodles (also most sweets)
Fav. flowers: lily-of-the-valley, roses, tulips, and calla lilies
Fav. animals: cats, birds, butterflies
Fav. genres: sci-fi, fantasy, horror, historical fiction, mystery, and steampunk
Other fav. things: space (mostly galaxies), most genres of music, my family, creepy things, my OCs, watching YouTube videos, my hobbies, playing games on my phone
#4
I don’t know what I’m supposed to put, but people are putting these things soo….
Nickname: Blue
Gender: Bigender 🏳️🌈✨
Pronouns: She/her and He/him
Nationality: America
Favorite animals: White foxes and Cheetahs
Favorite music genre: Some rock, idk
Crazy status: Sorta weird but not too much, slightly insane tho but willing to vibe
Introverted or Extroverted: Introvert who loves people
#5
Name:
What r ur top 3 favorite characters and how would they get along?
Do u like Tokusatsu?
Favorite film/tv/book franchise:
Ok now im gonna fill it out for me
I am Sooploosh MacSchnibble
My favorite 3 characters are Godzilla, Ultraman, and Garfield. Godzilla and Ultraman would fight, and Garfield would just watch.
Yes I luv Tokusatsu bc its unique and um I cant rlly describe why
I luv the Godzilla franchise the most
#6
My name: Shehbaz
My age: 17
My favorite color: dark green or dark blue
My height: 5’4-ish
My sign: Taurus
Do I have a lover: No
What’s my nationalityyy: American, but my parents are Pakistanis (Karachiiii whoooooo), and my grandparents are all from villages and cities in Uttar Pradesh, India.
Bonus points if you sang along.
#7
Guess my:
Favorite movie
Height
# of piercings I have
Pet
Also, no need to guess. I have read elrons posts. I go by THEY/THEM.
All seshualities are validddddd 💙
#8
sure
Name: *REDACTED*
Fav Food: Pizza
Pronouns: Him
Fav Color: Royal Blue
Fav Artist: lilbubblegum/lil god dan
#9
stuff about me.
pronouns: they/her
fav colour: green
fav food: lasagna
fav animals: foxes, cats, dogs
sex: female
age: under 18
#10
fav color: blue/mint green
fav food: pizzaaa✨🍕✨
fav dessert: tiramisu (not the panda lmao) /gulab jamun (Indian dessert)
pronouns: she/her
sign: scorpiooo✨
nationality: Belgian, both of my parents were born and raised in India though.
extra: If you are racist/against lgbtq, kindly f*ck off✨
#11
Name: Zephyr
Pronouns: they/them
From: Aotearoa
Fav colours: navy and purple
Fav food: sushi
Fav animals: cats and any bird :D
Fav songs: No Roots and Sailing the Solar Flares
#12
Age: over 13, under 18
Fav color: neons spectrum
Ethnicity: (Asian) South Indian
#13
Name: Mysterious(presumably I’m named something else in real life, but I’m not sharing that)
Pronouns: Any
Number of Leaves Eaten: At least 5, not including lettuce or spinach
Favorite Color: Green
Countries Visited: 5
Number of adult teeth in my mouth: 28
Number of adult teeth outside of my mouth: 4
Insturments Currently In my Bedroom: Electric Keyboard, Finger Cymbals, 3/4 size Cello, Three String Shovel Guitar, Six String Acoustic Guitar
Number of Piercings I have: 4 (my ears are double pierced)
Number of Pairs of Earrings I own: Well over 200
Jobs Currently Held: 4
Age: Not 25
Nationality: American
State: Wisconsin
Favorite Bird: Vulture
Favorite Fish: Big Mouth Billy Bass
Last Wikipedia Page I Read: Lisztomania
Information You Have Gained About Me: Precisely What You Needed To Know
#14
-name: katherine!
-age: 13-16
-favorite food: alfredo pasta
-favorite color: yellow
-pronouns: any
-favorite song: mm probably gnossienne no 1
-instruments I play: guitar, violin (a little bit) piano
-height: 5’1, I’m really short compared to classmates :”)
#15
GUESS MY:
Fave colour:
Pronouns:
Fave animal(s)(I have two!):
My theriotypes:
My kittens [full] name:
#16
Name: Confidential
Hobby: Skateboarding
Fav food: FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
Fav animal: honey badger
Fav color: Dark red
Fav band: car seat headrest
Ok that’s enough :)
#17
fav color: red and teal
fav food: pizza
pronouns: they/she/he
age: 19 ( 20 in April, wahoo /s)
hobby: drawing
dream job: cartoonist
#18
fav color: gray
fav food: pizza
pronouns: she/her
fav song: bang bang bang by the sohodolls
#19
There’s no such thing as non-binary or gender fluid
#20
She/Her. You’re not a “them”. Step back from the indoctrination
