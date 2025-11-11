My Watercolor Paintings Inspired By Forest Animals That I Have Already Met This Summer

by

I am Norvile Dovidonyte, a Lithuania-based artist. My latest creations are inspired by the beauty and harmony of nature. I am lucky enough to live surrounded by wonderful wildlife environment, where I can meet wild animals walking freely and enjoy the atmosphere of nature.

It’s always exciting to try new forms of expression. Creating these paintings was sort of meditation for me. In this series I painted animals that I already met this summer.

I hope you’ll enjoy my work.

More info: Etsy | Instagram

