111 Reasons Why Kids Can’t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

As Spiderman’s Uncle Ben once famously said, “with great power comes great responsibility,” few responsibilities are more significant than that of being a father. And while parenting should be a shared responsibility, fatherhood, however, gives a different depiction of what raising children should look like. Take these dads on our list for example. From innocently drawing eyebrows on your favorite daddy’s girl to provide them with more expression to using them as a plate, these funny dad jokes seem to have no end to them.
If you are a freshly baked mom yourself, scroll through these funny parenting memes with caution, because afterward, you might not want to leave the dad and baby alone. On the other hand, without these funny dad memes, parenting can become quite laborious and dull. A good laugh delivered by a dad joke and a funny picture never hurt anyone. Be sure to check our compilation below!
#1 Two Kiwis
Image source: unknown
#2 Dad Left Alone With The Baby
#3 When Dad Is Giving Baby A Bath
Image source: MelissaNas
#4 When Dad Gets The Kids Ready For School
#5 Problem Solved
Image source: sensusezik
#6 Ponytail Level: Dad
#7 My Husband May Have Gone Too Far In Dressing Our Son Like An Old Man For School Today
Image source: goodgriefwoman
#8 She Wanted A Swing So He Became One
#9 I Left My Husband With The Baby For Ten Minutes
Image source: 64536453
#10 The Only Way My 3 Day-Old Daughter Would Fall Asleep. After Two Hours Of Carrying Her Around I Got Hungry
Image source: 2nie
#11 My Son Was Joe Rogan For His First Halloween
Image source: Taylor_Satine
#12 This Is How I’ve Chosen To Spend My Father’s Day
Image source: hafelnuts
#13 I Asked My Brother How My Niece Was Doing And He Sent Me This. I Don’t Think He’s Taking Fatherhood Seriously
Image source: AlexBates1991
#14 You Can Tell Me I’m A Bad Dad But This One Is Staying In The Baby Album
Image source: TheIncredibleAtheist
#15 Are We Bad Parents?
Image source: furygoat
#16 Mom Said The Kids Have To Stay In Bed
#17 That Is How Dad Solved The Problem
#18 My Attempt At Babysitting
Image source: daedalus_78
#19 Found My Husband Like This Getting Our One Year Old To Bed
Image source: gmlgp9868
#20 Such An Unfortunate View
Image source: TautYetMalleable
#21 When You Have To Watch The Baby And Shovel Snow
#22 Wife Bought A Label Maker To Help Get Organized With Our New Daughter. I’m Already Finding It Helpful
Image source: cbam
#23 Drew Eyebrows On My Kid, Was Not Dissapointed
Image source: imgur.com
#24 Mom Left Dad Alone With The Baby For One Hour And Came Back To This
Image source: Krunchy_Kitten
#25 Parenting Is Tough. Especially For This Dad
#26 Dad, Will You Put My Hair In A Bun?
Image source: imgur.com
#27 Miracle: Multitasking Dad
#28 So My Wife Left Me Alone For A Few Hours
Image source: Spycegurl
#29 So My Girlfriend Left Me Alone With The Baby
Image source: Rubix001
#30 Come Here, Son
Image source: BertoliB
#31 Oops, Sorry, Gonna Clean It Right Now!
Image source: SwirlStick
#32 How To Dad
#33 An Impressive Stack
Image source: Aaron Naden
#34 New Dad Achievement: Unlocked
Image source: biscuitworld
#35 Once Upon A Time, Mom Sent Daughter And Dad Off To Buy Her Some Nice New Clothes
Image source: reddit.com
#36 Going Away For The Weekend And I Asked My Husband To Pack A Bag For Our Daughter
Image source: mouthfulof
#37 When You Gotta Play, You Gotta Play
#38 Dad-Style Grocery Shopping
#39 Asked My Husband To Watch The Baby
Image source: whitneypaige829
#40 When Some Business Call Interrupts Your Time With Son
#41 Comfy As A Water Bed
#42 But Why, Dad?
Image source: imgur.com
#43 This Is How Dad Dressed Daughter For The Daycare. Who Needs A Shirt In Summer Anyway
Image source: Brooke
#44 He Broke Into My Eyeliner To Add The Extra Detail On Her Forehead.
#45 When You Are Not Sure If It’s Super Creepy Or Super Clever
#46 Gamer Father
Image source: imgur.com
#47 Shopping Level: Dad
#48 Multitasking Level: Dad
#49 Dad Who Forgot How To Parent
#50 When Wife Is Not Home And Nothing To Eat. Time For A Big Kiwi
#51 Combining Fatherhood And Xbox
Image source: imgur.com
#52 Mom Asked Dad To Help Son Make A Cake For Big Cub Scout Cake Walk…and Left Them Unsupervised.
#53 Attentive Dad Playing With Daughter
Image source: mwvc
#54 Baby Lecter.
#55 Why Daddy Can’t Watch The Kid
#56 Hangover
#57 Not Cheerios This Time
#58 Banana Head Isn’t Impressed
#59 Not Everytime It’s The Dad.
#60 Daddy Teaching His Son How To Be A Laser Tag Champ
#61 The Milkman
#62 When Dad Says: Go On Son, Take The Piggy To Market
Image source: pics.travelnotes.org
#63 Money Well Spent
#64 Kids Can’t Move And Still Entertained
#65 Daddy Is Going To The Restaurant With The Kids, Told Him To Put Something Pretty On Them
#66 Gaming And Parenting
Image source: giottomkd
#67 Steadycam
#68 I Told My Husband To Put Our Daughter To Bed
#69 Mum Away Workout
#70 Stickies…
#71 Many Faces Of Leila And A Travel Pillow – When Mommy Takes A Nap And Daddy Is Left In Charge
#72 Free Stuff
#73 Mum’s Out, Dad’s In Charge, 3 Kiddies To Look After No Problem!
#74 So Fancy!
#75 Alcoholic Baby
#76 Baby Mutant Ninja Turtle #daddydaycare
#77 Bottoms Up
#78 Giddy Up!!!!
#79 Daddy New Baby Carrier !
#80 Repeat Offender!!!!
#81 Like Father Like Son
#82 What’s Up Brah? ????????
#83 Dad With Camera Alone With Daughter
#84 Daddy’s Dinner Time
#85 Watching Harry Potter #daddydaycare
#86 Mommy Left Daddy And Mason(1.5 Months Old Here) To Hang Out #masonjamesk
#87 Laundry/babysitting
#88 Baby Feeding Cheat
#89 Are You Talkin To Me Hommie?
#90 Moblie Hanging From Ceiling Fan
#91 Partied Hard On My First Birthday ~ Hey How’d I End Up With 2 Ties?
#92 Money Can’t Buy Everything!
#93 Playing “horse And Cowgirl “…
#94 I’ve Got This.
#95 Good To Go!
#96 Portal? What Portal?
#97 Dad In A Shop
#98 Left Alone With Dad
#99 Mommy Wanted To Know What Amazing Accomplishments Our 3 Month Old Was Doing.
#100 Yeeeaaaa You Gotta Beef Wit Me?
#101 Happy New Year!!!
#102 No, No….. That’s Not The Rock On Sign. ????
#103 Dad Watching Son While Mom Shops….
#104 Letting The Kids Act Like Food At Walmart..
#105 Kisses Only One For Dad ????????????
#106 Hands-free Baby Nursing.
#107 Have A Nice Dream
#108 This Is What Happens When You Leave Baby Home With Gamer Dad.
#109 Yes, That Is What You Think It Is!
#110 Funny Dad Baby
#111 My Daughter
