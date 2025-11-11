111 Reasons Why Kids Can’t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

by

As Spiderman’s Uncle Ben once famously said, “with great power comes great responsibility,” few responsibilities are more significant than that of being a father. And while parenting should be a shared responsibility, fatherhood, however, gives a different depiction of what raising children should look like. Take these dads on our list for example. From innocently drawing eyebrows on your favorite daddy’s girl to provide them with more expression to using them as a plate, these funny dad jokes seem to have no end to them.

If you are a freshly baked mom yourself, scroll through these funny parenting memes with caution, because afterward, you might not want to leave the dad and baby alone. On the other hand, without these funny dad memes, parenting can become quite laborious and dull. A good laugh delivered by a dad joke and a funny picture never hurt anyone. Be sure to check our compilation below!

#1 Two Kiwis

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

Image source: unknown

#2 Dad Left Alone With The Baby

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#3 When Dad Is Giving Baby A Bath

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

Image source: MelissaNas

#4 When Dad Gets The Kids Ready For School

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#5 Problem Solved

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

Image source: sensusezik

#6 Ponytail Level: Dad

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#7 My Husband May Have Gone Too Far In Dressing Our Son Like An Old Man For School Today

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

Image source: goodgriefwoman

#8 She Wanted A Swing So He Became One

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#9 I Left My Husband With The Baby For Ten Minutes

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

Image source: 64536453

#10 The Only Way My 3 Day-Old Daughter Would Fall Asleep. After Two Hours Of Carrying Her Around I Got Hungry

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

Image source: 2nie

#11 My Son Was Joe Rogan For His First Halloween

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

Image source: Taylor_Satine

#12 This Is How I’ve Chosen To Spend My Father’s Day

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

Image source: hafelnuts

#13 I Asked My Brother How My Niece Was Doing And He Sent Me This. I Don’t Think He’s Taking Fatherhood Seriously

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

Image source:  AlexBates1991

#14 You Can Tell Me I’m A Bad Dad But This One Is Staying In The Baby Album

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

Image source: TheIncredibleAtheist

#15 Are We Bad Parents?

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

Image source: furygoat

#16 Mom Said The Kids Have To Stay In Bed

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#17 That Is How Dad Solved The Problem

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#18 My Attempt At Babysitting

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

Image source: daedalus_78

#19 Found My Husband Like This Getting Our One Year Old To Bed

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

Image source: gmlgp9868

#20 Such An Unfortunate View

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

Image source: TautYetMalleable

#21 When You Have To Watch The Baby And Shovel Snow

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#22 Wife Bought A Label Maker To Help Get Organized With Our New Daughter. I’m Already Finding It Helpful

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

Image source: cbam

#23 Drew Eyebrows On My Kid, Was Not Dissapointed

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

Image source: imgur.com

#24 Mom Left Dad Alone With The Baby For One Hour And Came Back To This

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

Image source: Krunchy_Kitten

#25 Parenting Is Tough. Especially For This Dad

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#26 Dad, Will You Put My Hair In A Bun?

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

Image source: imgur.com

#27 Miracle: Multitasking Dad

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#28 So My Wife Left Me Alone For A Few Hours

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

Image source: Spycegurl

#29 So My Girlfriend Left Me Alone With The Baby

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

Image source: Rubix001

#30 Come Here, Son

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

Image source: BertoliB

#31 Oops, Sorry, Gonna Clean It Right Now!

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

Image source: SwirlStick

#32 How To Dad

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#33 An Impressive Stack

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

Image source: Aaron Naden

#34 New Dad Achievement: Unlocked

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

Image source: biscuitworld

#35 Once Upon A Time, Mom Sent Daughter And Dad Off To Buy Her Some Nice New Clothes

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

Image source: reddit.com

#36 Going Away For The Weekend And I Asked My Husband To Pack A Bag For Our Daughter

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

Image source: mouthfulof

#37 When You Gotta Play, You Gotta Play

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#38 Dad-Style Grocery Shopping

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#39 Asked My Husband To Watch The Baby

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

Image source: whitneypaige829

#40 When Some Business Call Interrupts Your Time With Son

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#41 Comfy As A Water Bed

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#42 But Why, Dad?

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

Image source: imgur.com

#43 This Is How Dad Dressed Daughter For The Daycare. Who Needs A Shirt In Summer Anyway

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

Image source: Brooke

#44 He Broke Into My Eyeliner To Add The Extra Detail On Her Forehead.

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#45 When You Are Not Sure If It’s Super Creepy Or Super Clever

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#46 Gamer Father

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

Image source: imgur.com

#47 Shopping Level: Dad

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#48 Multitasking Level: Dad

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#49 Dad Who Forgot How To Parent

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#50 When Wife Is Not Home And Nothing To Eat. Time For A Big Kiwi

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#51 Combining Fatherhood And Xbox

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

Image source: imgur.com

#52 Mom Asked Dad To Help Son Make A Cake For Big Cub Scout Cake Walk…and Left Them Unsupervised.

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#53 Attentive Dad Playing With Daughter

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

Image source: mwvc

#54 Baby Lecter.

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#55 Why Daddy Can’t Watch The Kid

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#56 Hangover

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#57 Not Cheerios This Time

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#58 Banana Head Isn’t Impressed

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#59 Not Everytime It’s The Dad.

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#60 Daddy Teaching His Son How To Be A Laser Tag Champ

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#61 The Milkman

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#62 When Dad Says: Go On Son, Take The Piggy To Market

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

Image source: pics.travelnotes.org

#63 Money Well Spent

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#64 Kids Can’t Move And Still Entertained

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#65 Daddy Is Going To The Restaurant With The Kids, Told Him To Put Something Pretty On Them

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#66 Gaming And Parenting

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

Image source: giottomkd

#67 Steadycam

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#68 I Told My Husband To Put Our Daughter To Bed

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#69 Mum Away Workout

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#70 Stickies…

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#71 Many Faces Of Leila And A Travel Pillow – When Mommy Takes A Nap And Daddy Is Left In Charge

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#72 Free Stuff

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#73 Mum’s Out, Dad’s In Charge, 3 Kiddies To Look After No Problem!

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#74 So Fancy!

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#75 Alcoholic Baby

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#76 Baby Mutant Ninja Turtle #daddydaycare

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#77 Bottoms Up

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#78 Giddy Up!!!!

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#79 Daddy New Baby Carrier !

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#80 Repeat Offender!!!!

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#81 Like Father Like Son

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#82 What’s Up Brah? ????????

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#83 Dad With Camera Alone With Daughter

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#84 Daddy’s Dinner Time

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#85 Watching Harry Potter #daddydaycare

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#86 Mommy Left Daddy And Mason(1.5 Months Old Here) To Hang Out #masonjamesk

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#87 Laundry/babysitting

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#88 Baby Feeding Cheat

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#89 Are You Talkin To Me Hommie?

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#90 Moblie Hanging From Ceiling Fan

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#91 Partied Hard On My First Birthday ~ Hey How’d I End Up With 2 Ties?

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#92 Money Can’t Buy Everything!

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#93 Playing “horse And Cowgirl “…

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#94 I’ve Got This.

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#95 Good To Go!

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#96 Portal? What Portal?

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#97 Dad In A Shop

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#98 Left Alone With Dad

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#99 Mommy Wanted To Know What Amazing Accomplishments Our 3 Month Old Was Doing.

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#100 Yeeeaaaa You Gotta Beef Wit Me?

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#101 Happy New Year!!!

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#102 No, No….. That’s Not The Rock On Sign. ????

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#103 Dad Watching Son While Mom Shops….

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#104 Letting The Kids Act Like Food At Walmart..

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#105 Kisses Only One For Dad ????????????

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#106 Hands-free Baby Nursing.

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#107 Have A Nice Dream

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#108 This Is What Happens When You Leave Baby Home With Gamer Dad.

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#109 Yes, That Is What You Think It Is!

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#110 Funny Dad Baby

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

#111 My Daughter

111 Reasons Why Kids Can&#8217;t Be Left Alone With Their Dads

