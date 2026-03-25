67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

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Life gives its toughest battles to the strongest soldiers, but sometimes even they need a helping hand. Luckily, there’s still compassion in the world.

We collected a bunch of pictures showing adorable rescue animals who escaped difficult situations and, in the end, found the safe, happy lives they deserve.

#1 This Is Bart. My Lil Sis Rescued Her As A Baby And She Just Turned 10 Weeks Today

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: Kind_Inevitable_8557

#2 We Saved This Little Guy Out Of A Concrete Sewer Outlet In Cincinnati While We Were Doing A Mulch Job At A Retirement Home

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: bzidd420

#3 Thankfully I Saved This Little Guy From My Lawnmower

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: pbmax542

#4 Saved This Guy’s Life… We Were Both A Bit Scared

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: Blondiee113

#5 Our Officers Even Rescue Wildlife During The Holidays

On December 25, Wildlife Conservation Officer Amanda Isett received a call that an injured snowy owl was stuck inside a fenced area at Smithfield State Correctional Insitute. WCO Isett captured the injured owl and placed it in a crate for safe transport to Centre Wildlife Care for rehabilitation. The owl is expected to make a full recovery.

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: Pennsylvania Game Commission

#6 A Ukrainian Soldier With A Puppy She Rescued

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: anastasia_mutsey

#7 Father-In-Law Got This Pic Of A Cat Saved From A Fire In Se Michigan

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: carneymi

#8 We Found This Poor Little Kitten In The Woods, Covered In Ice, With Her Fur Stuck To The Hunk Of Plastic She Was Hiding Under For Shelter

Me and my kids were out exploring the fallen snow in the woods. We suddenly heard a cat meowing, over and over, it seemed to be in trouble. We finally found her under a random hunk of plastic laying there, she must have gotten under there for shelter. She was COMPLETELY covered in ice, and her fur was stuck to the side of the plastic thing she was hiding under, so she couldn’t move. It was so sad, she’s tiny, maybe 3-4 weeks old. We got her free and brought her home. We’ve been warming her up and feeding her, she’s so happy now. Poor thing, if we hadn’t just happened to go in that direction, we never would have found her, and she would have suffered and passed there. I was adamant we wouldn’t go above 3 cats in the house again, but this one just feels like it was meant to be ours.

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: ArmorOfGod7

#9 Rescued From Being Sold At Just 2 Months Old, This Tiny Monkey Came Into My Life And Became My Baby

She is 5 years old and still loves me with the same innocence and trust as she would with her own birth mother.
I call her Bandar. Some bonds are simply meant to be.

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: TheDogMother_

#10 The NYPD Rescued This Large Bunny

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: reddit.com

#11 This Is Sarge. He Helps Save Injured And Orphaned Wildlife In His Area. I’m Told He Loves All Animals, But Gets The Most Attached To Fawns. 14/10 Good Boy Sarge‬

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: weratedogs

#12 Swan I Saved While Driving On My Rural Delivery Route. I’ve Saved Many Creatures But He’s My Favorite To Date

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: reddit.com

#13 Saved A Bird In Shock On The Sidewalk From Being Stepped On

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: DrSimonMetin

#14 Saved A Wee One From The Dogs

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: Yorspider

#15 In Los Rios We Collaborated With A Beautiful Sloth, Who Intended To Cross The Quevedo Road Ring

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: Comisión de Tránsito del Ecuador

#16 Hello Everyone. My Name Is Tony. I Am A Baby Eastern Chimpanzee

Very recently, I was taken illegally from my family in a remote part of the forest. The Virunga Rangers heard about this and drove two days to come and save me. Then Virunga air wing gave me a lift into the safe hands of the caretakers at Lwiro Primates, where I am now safe and doing well with other orphaned chimpanzees like me.

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: Virunga National Park

#17 Kitten Rescue

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: reddit.com

#18 Managed To Rescue This Little Kitten From The Sewers. I’ll Be Keeping Him

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: reddit.com

#19 This Is Patrick Boyle. Since The Fire Has Passed Through Mallacoota This Amazing, Selfless Young Guy Has Been Out Searching For Injured Wildlife

This is one of 7 koalas he’s saved so far The world needs more Patrick’s.

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: @_CharleeGirl_

#20 Newborn Squirrel I Rescued

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: rodc22

#21 Saved This Trash Panda At Work

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: reddit.com

#22 Firefighter Owens Using A Pet Oxygen Mask On One-Of-The Cute Rescued From Fire Bunnies!

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services

#23 Rescuing A Stranded Donkey

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: parkour.andimeshk

#24 Firefighters In Lacey, Wa Rescued Baby Hamsters During A Trailer Fire Today And Gave Them Oxygen

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: edamomnomnom

#25 A Kangaroo That Was Saved From A Fire

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: Wallabia Wildlife Shelter

#26 Mum And Bub Just Saved From Kangaroo Island Fires

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: mutherfungus

#27 Kiki Was Rescued As An Injured Stray, Found Limping With Nowhere To Go

Houston SPCA ambulance team brought this sweet puppy to safety, and now she’s getting the care she needs to heal.

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: HoustonSPCA

#28 My Rescue Fox, Szoszi

Right after I found her. She escaped for two days, but I managed to lure her back with her favorite toy: a paper tissue! She’s been safe with me ever since.

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: MagicDreamPictures

#29 Specks – A Kitty I Have In A Foster Under My Rescue. He Visited Work Today And Melted Everyone’s Hearts

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: starsturnblue

#30 Saved These Little Guys

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: theryanlaf

#31 My Daughter And The Kitten We Saved In The Rain

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: J0siie

#32 I Raise You Possum Buddy Saved From The Dogs

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: Yorspider

#33 Dad Fell Into Our Pool Saving A Little Duckling. He’s A Ducking Hero

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: nhazard718

#34 Two Days After A Devastating House Fire, Firefighters Returned To Check The Damage

To their surprise, they uncovered the tiniest of survivors. Humnoi, the family’s dog, was found alive, and his rescue and reunion offered a moment of hope amid the heartbreak.

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: Fire and Rescue NSW

#35 So We Rescued A Friend. Contacting Wildlife Rescue In The Morning

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: Fuck_damian_

#36 Rescued 13 Baby Turtles. This Was The Smallest

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: BryanwithaY

#37 Men Rescued Wolf They Mistake For A Dog

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: nixonico

#38 My Friend Rescued This Owl

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: Bed_Flute

#39 Florida Man Rescued Baby Deer From Flood Waters

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: WrongDonkey

#40 Got To Rescue A Red-Tailed Hawk That Had Been Hit By A Car

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: noahisaac

#41 This Tortoise My Daughter And I Saved Off The Road While On Vacation

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: DatdudeJdub

#42 Baby Bat

We live on Taveuni Island in Fiji. We had a cyclone and I found this little guy in the garden (human head for scale). Presuming it is a fruit bat as opposed to a monkey faced bat. We plan to leave it out next a guava tree that the bats visit and I guess there is a chance a mother will take it (according to googley). Wrapped in a little rag as wet through (can still move), sleeping outside down in a box in a dark room.

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: fijitimeislandlife

#43 My Vet Friend Rescued A Abandoned Baby Mini Horse

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: Polkabumgirl

#44 A Cat Rescued From The Camp Fire In California

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: Metaphoricalsimile

#45 Saved A Cardinal Stuck In A Screened-In Gazebo

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: Missy1452

#46 I Spent 6 Hours Trying To Save This Kitty Who Kept Hiding In 7 Different Cars. Was Only Possible With The Help Of Like 10 People From My Local Community

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: reddit.com

#47 Lluvia The Cat Was Rescued From A House Fire And Received Great Care From Captain Dottie Michael

Even on the holidays, your Professional Fire Fighters of Greensboro provide 24/7 protection, including to our furry friends!

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: Professional Fire Fighters of Greensboro

#48 I Saved This Little Guy While Mowing The Lawn

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: graymatter86

#49 Do Lizards Count? My Coworker Saved One And Her Lil Head Pets Were Makin This Guy So Happy

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: purplepeopleskeeter

#50 Rescued A Chihuahua Puppy. It’s So Tiny

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: cwebbvail

#51 My Friend Read Reports About A Stranded Dog On A Mountain. Bros Was In Colorado And Proceeded To Climb The Mountain And Rescue Said Dog

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: Marleyisgood

#52 Rescued A Skunk

This little one was rescued from the middle of the road today. He was suffering from fly strike and was immediately brought to our local rehabber.

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: stephscheersandjeers

#53 My Dad Called Me And Told Me His Golden Retriever Found Half Alive Baby Squirrel. He Rescued It And Fed It. This Is Them A Few Days Later. It Won’t Leave His Side

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: Kh0nsuu

#54 Rescued This Little Guy

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: reddit.com

#55 Rescued This Little Cutie From Smacking Itself Into The Window Again Trying To Escape. Just Friday Things

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: highmoonjess

#56 Fawns Rescued From Fires And Being Transported For Care

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: TexB22

#57 Found An Owl Lying In My Backyard This Morning (Don’t Worry I Took Him To A Wildlife Rescue Center)

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: isabellalopez

#58 My Sister Sleeping With A Rescue We Found Crying On The Side Of The Road

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: RK9990

#59 I Rescued A Cold Hummingbird From The Sidewalk

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: BiggestTaco

#60 Rescued A 2-Week-Old Hedgehog. Hope It’s Thriving In The Wild Now, We Did Our Best Even If It Wasn’t Perfect

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: Royal_Pumpkin2932

#61 Baby Kitten I Rescued From The Side Of The Road

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: DopeHammahead

#62 We Saved This Little Fella In The Mall Parking Lot. Was Super Tough To Catch, But Once He Got Into My Hand He Chilled Out Immediately

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: hawk3r2626

#63 A Fox Rescued From A Fur Farm On Her Way Home

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: FoxGazerTales

#64 Coyote Pup Rescue

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: reddit.com

#65 Saved Some Field Voles

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: apsims12

#66 So I Nearly Hit This Guy Because He Was Sitting In The Muddle Of The Pitch Black Road At 2 Am

Went back to check on him and found he was dragging a wing. Named him Henry Higgins, taking him to a wildlife rescue in the morning.

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: reddit.com

#67 I Rescued This Littly Beauty, She Drive With Me For 1,5 Hours Like This. I Think She Knows Shes Going To Her Forever Home

67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Image source: DrunkFenix

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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