67 Pics Of Animals Who Were Saved From Awful Conditions And Got A Second Chance In Life

Life gives its toughest battles to the strongest soldiers, but sometimes even they need a helping hand. Luckily, there’s still compassion in the world.
We collected a bunch of pictures showing adorable rescue animals who escaped difficult situations and, in the end, found the safe, happy lives they deserve.
#1 This Is Bart. My Lil Sis Rescued Her As A Baby And She Just Turned 10 Weeks Today
Image source: Kind_Inevitable_8557
#2 We Saved This Little Guy Out Of A Concrete Sewer Outlet In Cincinnati While We Were Doing A Mulch Job At A Retirement Home
Image source: bzidd420
#3 Thankfully I Saved This Little Guy From My Lawnmower
Image source: pbmax542
#4 Saved This Guy’s Life… We Were Both A Bit Scared
Image source: Blondiee113
#5 Our Officers Even Rescue Wildlife During The Holidays
On December 25, Wildlife Conservation Officer Amanda Isett received a call that an injured snowy owl was stuck inside a fenced area at Smithfield State Correctional Insitute. WCO Isett captured the injured owl and placed it in a crate for safe transport to Centre Wildlife Care for rehabilitation. The owl is expected to make a full recovery.
Image source: Pennsylvania Game Commission
#6 A Ukrainian Soldier With A Puppy She Rescued
Image source: anastasia_mutsey
#7 Father-In-Law Got This Pic Of A Cat Saved From A Fire In Se Michigan
Image source: carneymi
#8 We Found This Poor Little Kitten In The Woods, Covered In Ice, With Her Fur Stuck To The Hunk Of Plastic She Was Hiding Under For Shelter
Me and my kids were out exploring the fallen snow in the woods. We suddenly heard a cat meowing, over and over, it seemed to be in trouble. We finally found her under a random hunk of plastic laying there, she must have gotten under there for shelter. She was COMPLETELY covered in ice, and her fur was stuck to the side of the plastic thing she was hiding under, so she couldn’t move. It was so sad, she’s tiny, maybe 3-4 weeks old. We got her free and brought her home. We’ve been warming her up and feeding her, she’s so happy now. Poor thing, if we hadn’t just happened to go in that direction, we never would have found her, and she would have suffered and passed there. I was adamant we wouldn’t go above 3 cats in the house again, but this one just feels like it was meant to be ours.
Image source: ArmorOfGod7
#9 Rescued From Being Sold At Just 2 Months Old, This Tiny Monkey Came Into My Life And Became My Baby
She is 5 years old and still loves me with the same innocence and trust as she would with her own birth mother.
I call her Bandar. Some bonds are simply meant to be.
Image source: TheDogMother_
#10 The NYPD Rescued This Large Bunny
Image source: reddit.com
#11 This Is Sarge. He Helps Save Injured And Orphaned Wildlife In His Area. I’m Told He Loves All Animals, But Gets The Most Attached To Fawns. 14/10 Good Boy Sarge
Image source: weratedogs
#12 Swan I Saved While Driving On My Rural Delivery Route. I’ve Saved Many Creatures But He’s My Favorite To Date
Image source: reddit.com
#13 Saved A Bird In Shock On The Sidewalk From Being Stepped On
Image source: DrSimonMetin
#14 Saved A Wee One From The Dogs
Image source: Yorspider
#15 In Los Rios We Collaborated With A Beautiful Sloth, Who Intended To Cross The Quevedo Road Ring
Image source: Comisión de Tránsito del Ecuador
#16 Hello Everyone. My Name Is Tony. I Am A Baby Eastern Chimpanzee
Very recently, I was taken illegally from my family in a remote part of the forest. The Virunga Rangers heard about this and drove two days to come and save me. Then Virunga air wing gave me a lift into the safe hands of the caretakers at Lwiro Primates, where I am now safe and doing well with other orphaned chimpanzees like me.
Image source: Virunga National Park
#17 Kitten Rescue
Image source: reddit.com
#18 Managed To Rescue This Little Kitten From The Sewers. I’ll Be Keeping Him
Image source: reddit.com
#19 This Is Patrick Boyle. Since The Fire Has Passed Through Mallacoota This Amazing, Selfless Young Guy Has Been Out Searching For Injured Wildlife
This is one of 7 koalas he’s saved so far The world needs more Patrick’s.
Image source: @_CharleeGirl_
#20 Newborn Squirrel I Rescued
Image source: rodc22
#21 Saved This Trash Panda At Work
Image source: reddit.com
#22 Firefighter Owens Using A Pet Oxygen Mask On One-Of-The Cute Rescued From Fire Bunnies!
Image source: Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services
#23 Rescuing A Stranded Donkey
Image source: parkour.andimeshk
#24 Firefighters In Lacey, Wa Rescued Baby Hamsters During A Trailer Fire Today And Gave Them Oxygen
Image source: edamomnomnom
#25 A Kangaroo That Was Saved From A Fire
Image source: Wallabia Wildlife Shelter
#26 Mum And Bub Just Saved From Kangaroo Island Fires
Image source: mutherfungus
#27 Kiki Was Rescued As An Injured Stray, Found Limping With Nowhere To Go
Houston SPCA ambulance team brought this sweet puppy to safety, and now she’s getting the care she needs to heal.
Image source: HoustonSPCA
#28 My Rescue Fox, Szoszi
Right after I found her. She escaped for two days, but I managed to lure her back with her favorite toy: a paper tissue! She’s been safe with me ever since.
Image source: MagicDreamPictures
#29 Specks – A Kitty I Have In A Foster Under My Rescue. He Visited Work Today And Melted Everyone’s Hearts
Image source: starsturnblue
#30 Saved These Little Guys
Image source: theryanlaf
#31 My Daughter And The Kitten We Saved In The Rain
Image source: J0siie
#32 I Raise You Possum Buddy Saved From The Dogs
Image source: Yorspider
#33 Dad Fell Into Our Pool Saving A Little Duckling. He’s A Ducking Hero
Image source: nhazard718
#34 Two Days After A Devastating House Fire, Firefighters Returned To Check The Damage
To their surprise, they uncovered the tiniest of survivors. Humnoi, the family’s dog, was found alive, and his rescue and reunion offered a moment of hope amid the heartbreak.
Image source: Fire and Rescue NSW
#35 So We Rescued A Friend. Contacting Wildlife Rescue In The Morning
Image source: Fuck_damian_
#36 Rescued 13 Baby Turtles. This Was The Smallest
Image source: BryanwithaY
#37 Men Rescued Wolf They Mistake For A Dog
Image source: nixonico
#38 My Friend Rescued This Owl
Image source: Bed_Flute
#39 Florida Man Rescued Baby Deer From Flood Waters
Image source: WrongDonkey
#40 Got To Rescue A Red-Tailed Hawk That Had Been Hit By A Car
Image source: noahisaac
#41 This Tortoise My Daughter And I Saved Off The Road While On Vacation
Image source: DatdudeJdub
#42 Baby Bat
We live on Taveuni Island in Fiji. We had a cyclone and I found this little guy in the garden (human head for scale). Presuming it is a fruit bat as opposed to a monkey faced bat. We plan to leave it out next a guava tree that the bats visit and I guess there is a chance a mother will take it (according to googley). Wrapped in a little rag as wet through (can still move), sleeping outside down in a box in a dark room.
Image source: fijitimeislandlife
#43 My Vet Friend Rescued A Abandoned Baby Mini Horse
Image source: Polkabumgirl
#44 A Cat Rescued From The Camp Fire In California
Image source: Metaphoricalsimile
#45 Saved A Cardinal Stuck In A Screened-In Gazebo
Image source: Missy1452
#46 I Spent 6 Hours Trying To Save This Kitty Who Kept Hiding In 7 Different Cars. Was Only Possible With The Help Of Like 10 People From My Local Community
Image source: reddit.com
#47 Lluvia The Cat Was Rescued From A House Fire And Received Great Care From Captain Dottie Michael
Even on the holidays, your Professional Fire Fighters of Greensboro provide 24/7 protection, including to our furry friends!
Image source: Professional Fire Fighters of Greensboro
#48 I Saved This Little Guy While Mowing The Lawn
Image source: graymatter86
#49 Do Lizards Count? My Coworker Saved One And Her Lil Head Pets Were Makin This Guy So Happy
Image source: purplepeopleskeeter
#50 Rescued A Chihuahua Puppy. It’s So Tiny
Image source: cwebbvail
#51 My Friend Read Reports About A Stranded Dog On A Mountain. Bros Was In Colorado And Proceeded To Climb The Mountain And Rescue Said Dog
Image source: Marleyisgood
#52 Rescued A Skunk
This little one was rescued from the middle of the road today. He was suffering from fly strike and was immediately brought to our local rehabber.
Image source: stephscheersandjeers
#53 My Dad Called Me And Told Me His Golden Retriever Found Half Alive Baby Squirrel. He Rescued It And Fed It. This Is Them A Few Days Later. It Won’t Leave His Side
Image source: Kh0nsuu
#54 Rescued This Little Guy
Image source: reddit.com
#55 Rescued This Little Cutie From Smacking Itself Into The Window Again Trying To Escape. Just Friday Things
Image source: highmoonjess
#56 Fawns Rescued From Fires And Being Transported For Care
Image source: TexB22
#57 Found An Owl Lying In My Backyard This Morning (Don’t Worry I Took Him To A Wildlife Rescue Center)
Image source: isabellalopez
#58 My Sister Sleeping With A Rescue We Found Crying On The Side Of The Road
Image source: RK9990
#59 I Rescued A Cold Hummingbird From The Sidewalk
Image source: BiggestTaco
#60 Rescued A 2-Week-Old Hedgehog. Hope It’s Thriving In The Wild Now, We Did Our Best Even If It Wasn’t Perfect
Image source: Royal_Pumpkin2932
#61 Baby Kitten I Rescued From The Side Of The Road
Image source: DopeHammahead
#62 We Saved This Little Fella In The Mall Parking Lot. Was Super Tough To Catch, But Once He Got Into My Hand He Chilled Out Immediately
Image source: hawk3r2626
#63 A Fox Rescued From A Fur Farm On Her Way Home
Image source: FoxGazerTales
#64 Coyote Pup Rescue
Image source: reddit.com
#65 Saved Some Field Voles
Image source: apsims12
#66 So I Nearly Hit This Guy Because He Was Sitting In The Muddle Of The Pitch Black Road At 2 Am
Went back to check on him and found he was dragging a wing. Named him Henry Higgins, taking him to a wildlife rescue in the morning.
Image source: reddit.com
#67 I Rescued This Littly Beauty, She Drive With Me For 1,5 Hours Like This. I Think She Knows Shes Going To Her Forever Home
Image source: DrunkFenix
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