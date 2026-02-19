David Mazouz: Bio And Career Highlights

by

David Mazouz: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

David Mazouz

February 19, 2001

Los Angeles, California, US

25 Years Old

Pisces

Who Is David Mazouz?

David Albert Mazouz is an American actor known for his compelling portrayals of complex characters. His grounded performances often bring depth to dramatic narratives.

He first gained widespread public attention for his role as the young Bruce Wayne in the Fox series Gotham. His nuanced performance captivated audiences for five seasons.

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Los Angeles, California, David Mazouz was born into a Sephardic Jewish family; his father, Michel, is a physician, and his mother, Rachel, is a psychotherapist. He also has an older sister, Rebecca.

He attended Shalhevet High School, a Modern Orthodox Jewish school, before enrolling at Stanford University in fall 2019. Mazouz later graduated in 2023 with a degree in economics.

Notable Relationships

David Mazouz maintains a private personal life, with no widely publicized romantic relationships or marriages. Information regarding his current relationship status is not publicly available.

He has no publicly known children. His focus has primarily remained on his acting career and academic pursuits.

Career Highlights

American actor David Mazouz achieved his breakthrough portraying young Bruce Wayne in the Fox series Gotham, captivating audiences from 2014 to 2019. His performance captured the character’s evolution toward becoming Batman across five seasons.

Before Gotham, Mazouz garnered recognition for his starring role as Jacob “Jake” Bohm in the Fox series Touch, appearing alongside Kiefer Sutherland. He also took on leading parts in films such as The Darkness and The Games Maker.

His work has earned him nominations, including a Young Artist Award for Touch and a Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Television Series for Gotham.

Signature Quote

“I’m learning to conquer fear.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“I Think I Got Fired And They Forgot To Tell Me”
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Jogger Turns Running Routes Into Fun Animal Artwork Using A GPS Tracker
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, I Need Advice About My Long-Distance Boyfriend (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Manager Delays Raises To Boost His Bonus, Messes With The Wrong Employee
3 min read
Oct, 1, 2025
Transparent Dome Tent Lets You Sleep Under The Stars
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
80-Year-Old Man Hasn’t Watered This Sealed Bottle Garden Since 1972 And It’s Still Alive
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025