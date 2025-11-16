30 Times I Created Mosaic Art Using Upcycled Surfboards And Other Things

I am an artist in Southern California who specializes in creating mosaics and I love what I get to do.
I like exploring different ideas and working on different substrates so I am always trying different things to express myself through this ancient art form. Here are just some of my favorite pieces to date.
#1
#2
Inspiration was view from an airplane of Ireland.
#3
Photo inspiration use by Larry Tenney.
#4
#5
Steamed glass on an upcycled surfboard.
#6
#7
#8
Stained glass on stone that is a perfect garden accent.
#9
Mirror and stained glass on this upcycled surfboard.
#10
#11
#12
Stained glass on glass portrait of my daughter.
#13
#14
#15
Stained glass on glass.
#16
#17
#18
#19
All smalti glass was used in this photo inspired piece.
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
Stained glass on upcyled wood.
#25
#26
#27
#28
Smalti on stone.
#29
#30
