30 Times I Created Mosaic Art Using Upcycled Surfboards And Other Things

by

I am an artist in Southern California who specializes in creating mosaics and I love what I get to do.

I like exploring different ideas and working on different substrates so I am always trying different things to express myself through this ancient art form. Here are just some of my favorite pieces to date.

More info: AnneMariePrice.com | Instagram

#1

#2

Inspiration was view from an airplane of Ireland.

#3

Photo inspiration use by Larry Tenney.

#4

#5

Steamed glass on an upcycled surfboard.

#6

#7

#8

Stained glass on stone that is a perfect garden accent.

#9

Mirror and stained glass on this upcycled surfboard.

#10

#11

#12

Stained glass on glass portrait of my daughter.

#13

#14

#15

Stained glass on glass.

#16

#17

#18

#19

All smalti glass was used in this photo inspired piece.

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

Stained glass on upcyled wood.

#25

#26

#27

#28

Smalti on stone.

#29

#30

