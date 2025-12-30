Tylor Chase’s Hospitalization Ends In Heartbreaking Way, Friend Exposes What Happened

After a brief psychiatric hold and a glimmer of hope for rehabilitation, former Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase is back on the streets, leaving friends and advocates concerned for his well-being.
Last week, on December 26, the 36-year-old was placed on a 72-hour involuntary psychiatric hold at a local hospital in Riverside, California, which many believed would lead him to rehab and detox.
Chase, best known for portraying Martin Qwerly on Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, was first found struggling with homelessness, substance dependence, and mental health issues in September this year.
Multiple media outlets have since reported spotting the struggling actor back on the streets of Riverside without receiving the medical treatment or rehabilitation many believed he desperately needed.
On Monday, December 29, the former child star was released from the hospital where he had been held since Friday.
According to Daily Mail, Chase’s hospitalization occurred after his father, Joseph Mendez Jr., “instructed” Jacob ‘Jake’ Harris, a Los Angeles-based influencer and owner of Shipwreck Barbershops, to help his son.
Addressing the decision to involuntarily hospitalize Tylor, Harris told the publication, “He’s in good care now. And the future is looking bright. He just needed someone to actually do something to help.”
Reportedly, the social media personality became involved through his connection to Shaun Weiss, another former child actor best known for The Mighty Ducks, who has publicly battled substance dependence in the past.
Weiss has since been in recovery and had previously expressed in an Instagram video his desire to help Chase access recovery resources, despite not being based in Los Angeles himself.
Now, with Tylor back on the streets, Shaun has voiced his disappointment, directing his frustration toward the hospital for releasing the actor “without contacting” any family members or friends.
Weiss told TMZ, “They were supposed to hold him and then transport him to a detox facility that we had arranged. Instead, they let him out without contacting any of us.”
According to the Heavyweights star, Jacob was the one who later found Chase back on the streets following his 72-hour hold.
Harris once again contacted a mental health crisis team, who, after evaluating Tylor, deemed him “to be a danger to himself,” according to Shaun’s comments to the outlet.
He also told the publication that the homeless actor was “sm*king m*th during the evaluation, with no shoes or jacket, in the freezing cold.”
Despite his condition, the crisis team reportedly still left Chase on the streets.
Amid the heartbreaking situation and growing uncertainty surrounding Tylor’s recovery, Shaun said in the interview that he has been in contact with several executive members of the Screen Actors Guild in hopes of securing assistance from a political representative.
He also urged Riverside County to step in and help its struggling resident.
Moreover, Shaun urged fans not to give money to Tylor when they spot him on the streets, explaining that while the intentions may be well-meaning, the financial support is instead working against Chase’s recovery, as he often misuses the money given to him for food and other necessities.
Weiss had previously revealed on social media that he had secured a bed for Chase at a detox facility reportedly called Eleven 11 Recovery in San Clemente, California.
However, in order to check into the facility, the 36-year-old would need to agree to treatment.
The Ned’s Declassified star has garnered widespread media attention over his condition, with viral social media videos circulating online since September.
As his condition appeared to worsen and calls for help grew louder, his co-star Daniel Curtis Lee, who played Simon Nelson-Cook, also known as “Cookie,” on the show, personally paid for a motel room for him around Christmas.
However, on Christmas morning, Lee shared a heartbreaking update on TikTok and Instagram, revealing that Chase had trashed the room, leaving the door wide open, the refrigerator turned over, and a microwave placed in the tub, before returning to the streets.
Additionally, according to Officer Ryan Railsback of the Riverside Police Department, Tylor has repeatedly refused the department’s offers of shelter, substance treatment, and mental health services.
Amid the developing situation, court records from Riverside County have begun circulating online, revealing that Tylor has accumulated an extensive criminal record in the area since August 2023, including 12 criminal cases, eight of which were recorded in the past year alone.
He was most recently arrested on allegations of shoplifting items valued at under $950 and being under the influence of an illegal substance.
However, Officer Ryan told TMZ that Chase is not currently wanted for any crimes, emphasizing that “during all of our interactions, he has been cordial and cooperative with our officers.”
Tylor’s family has also addressed his deteriorating condition, with his mother urging people not to give money to her son, echoing the same concerns previously expressed by Shaun.
Meanwhile, his father has alleged that Tylor has been struggling with ad*iction and mental health conditions, including “bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, both of which require consistent medical treatment,” for over a decade.
The family previously placed him in a rehabilitation facility around 2021, but the effort did not lead to lasting improvement.
While Tylor himself has not publicly confirmed any mental health diagnoses, he told a Daily Mail reporter during a chance street interaction that he receives medications such as “Prozac, Adderall, Sudafed, Wellbutrin, or Zoloft” from a psychiatrist.
