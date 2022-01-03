Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 – Character Analysis

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 is unraveling at a rapid pace. This season we are getting to know the characters on an intimate level as secrets are revealed and events unfold. Check our analysis of the main characters in Season 2:
1. Tariq
When Power Book II initially premiered back in September 2020 a lot of us already had our minds made up about Tariq. Most people hated him because he took he killed Ghost arguably one of the most well-loved characters in the Power Universe. Now that we’re halfway through Season 2, Tariq has more than redeemed himself. In fact, the viewers even feel a bit of sympathy for him because he’s a kid with the weight of the world on his shoulders. Seeing Tariq in a jail cell on Power Book II: Ghost Season 2, Episode 5 was disheartening, to say the least. With his mom in witness protection, his grandmother in rehab, Tariq doesn’t really have anyone he can trust without a doubt to save him. Tariq also has one of the most smartest minds in the Power Universe. Not only does he manage to outfox everyone, but he’s at the head of his Canonical Studies class. He’s also building his own drug empire brick by brick without the help of any OGs.
2. Brayden
Brayden is Tariq’s roommate and closest confidant. He has a fun, loving spirit and he’s quite down the earth for a rich white kid that was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. Therefore, he doesn’t need to sell drugs he does it because he’s actually good at it and he likes it. Brayden reminds me of Tariq before he even knew who Ghost really was. He’s a critical part of Tariq’s operation because he’s well versed in technology and even figured out a sophisticated system that made them invisible. Brayden is also good for Tariq’s image, as he has him attend a lot of high-profile events.
3. Zeke
Zeke is your stereotypical academically challenged athlete. Tariq helps Zeke keep his scholarship and ensures that he’s on the court in every game by making sure that he passes his classes. Although Zeke grew up in the Tejada family he’s not part of the family business. Monet is adamant about Zeke staying “clean” from anything street-related.
4. Cooper Saxe
Cooper Saxe has been a thorn in our side, we met him years ago on the Power series. Cooper Saxe is the U.S. Attorney or at least he was until he was fired last season for unethical behavior. Cooper tried to charge Tasha under the kingpin statute. In Season 2, Cooper starts working with Davis McLean another hotshot lawyer.
Davis McLean
If it’s one thing we know that Davis Maclean is good at, it’s winning cases. McLean is a successful defense attorney known for not requiring his clients to be honest. McLean is motivated by money. He requires a $500,000 deposit before he will even consult with a client. We were introduced to McLean in Season 1 when Tariq hired him to represent his mother when she was facing murder and drug charges. Davis is quick-witted and charming. To be honest, he is the smartest character in the Power Universe.
Caridad Milgram
Caridad (Carrie) may be head-turner, but she’s a complicated woman. The Stanfield Canonical Studies Professor previously worked as a prosecutor. In Season 1, she started rekindling a toxic relationship with Professor Jabari Reynolds and ended up sleeping with Zeke. Carrie is a controversial character due to her workplace courtships and her unconventional relationship with Zeke since he is her student.
Monet
Monet is the head of the Tejada Drug Organization since her husband is locked up serving a 25-year sentence. Monet will do anything to protect her family. Although Monet is depicted as a ruthless boss we get to see her vulnerability as she interacts with her husband and her first love Dante. At the end of the day, Monet is just a woman that has been riding for her husband who kind of takes for granted the sacrifices that she has made. This season we found out that Zeke was Monet’s son with Dante.
Cane Tejada
Cane Tejada is Monet’s oldest son and a key player in the Tejada Drug Organization. Cane is a loose cannon and often creates more trouble for his family and their business.
Mecca
Mecca is a powerful drug lord and the Tejada’s new plug thanks to Cane. Mecca is also known as Dante, Monet’s first love and Zeke’s dad. Now that he’s the man that Monet needs he is determined to win back her heart and give her the life that she deserves.