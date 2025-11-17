My Mixed Media Collages I Turned Into A Book (9 Pics)

“My Book Of The VOID” is a collection of my art and writings inspired by the writings of a rather famous 17th-century Samurai named Miyamoto Musashi; titled Go Rin No Sho (The Book of Five Rings). Ground, Water, Wind, Fire, and finally The Book of the Void.
This is thus My Book. A visual interpretation and literary expansion of some of these thoughts. The true void is described as a state of clear perception, free from confusion and calm of spirit.
It is in this spirit that I composed this collection; consisting mostly of digital composites of found objects, graphite drawings, acrylic paints, typographic elements, photographs, illustrations, and anything else I came across. Below are some of my favorite pages.
#1 Survey Method
#2 Void
#3 Self Portrait
#4 My Hand
THAT great and stout keep was to be stormed, with all ramparts strong and well manned. Victory by siege; starvation, thirst or disease, this;
THE IRON CAPTAIN was found unbecoming.
His Master-of-Foot; dis-embarked his host of a thousand men on the western promontory, he sacrificed half and was first into the breach.
His Second-in-Blood, with his men of ruin; Came to land along the shallow eastern alcove held by a spiral of earth named the Arm.
The Crow’s Eye had not tarried, The Iron Captain lamented. On grassy knolls, fighting men were in formation; holding aloft a banner, a red orb lined with spouting orange on a black field.
His own host at ready, the Iron Captain gave the command and the Iron Victory sailed into the embrace of the arm’s cradle.
#5 The Seed And The Flower
If we look at the world, we see art for sale. Men use equipment to sell their own selves. As if with the seed and the flower, the seed has become less than the flower. In this kind of way of strategy, both those teaching and those learning the way are concerned with coloring and showing off their technique, trying to hasten the bloom of the flower. They are looking for profit. Someone once said, “Immature strategy is the cause of grief”. That was a true saying.
The Ground Book.
#6 Expose
#7 Dragonfly
#8 Blue Window
#9 Desert Window
