Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Overrated ‘Livable’ City In The World And Why?

Hey pandas! Cities often get hyped up as the ‘most livable,’ but sometimes the reality doesn’t match the reputation. Which city do you think is the most overrated when it comes to livability, and why?
#1
I’m going to have to say Tokyo. Everyone always talks it up, but any time you need to go anywhere, you’re either crammed into a train or stuck in traffic. You have to pay large amounts of money to live in a tiny apartment or pay tons of money to live in a larger place on the outskirts and then shell the money to commute to the office which can be around an hour one way. I get that people love Tokyo and all, but I’d rather live in my little middle of nowhere town where I can get around easily and not have to pay an arm and leg to be, as my drill instructer used to say “nut to butt” with random people daily.
